2023 Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 First Look [13 Fast Facts + 36 Photos]

We’ve got a high performance episode coming to you this week on Motos and Friends!

My name is Arthur Coldwells, and in the first segment Nic de Sena tells us about KTM’s new Super Duke Evo. There’s a big upgrade in the suspension and electronics departments, and Nic had a chance to ride the bike on the street and on track at Buttowillow Raceway in California.

In the second segment, I chat with tuner and drag racer Augustine Herrera of Herrera Racing. Suzuki has just launched the 3rd generation Hayabusa, and although Herrera hasn’t yet had a chance to work with the new bike, his results with the first two generations of the model are astonishing. His son currently has the fastest Hayabusa in the country. It puts out around 600 horsepower and ran a 6.6 seconds standing quarter at 210 MPH. Holy moly.

I hope you enjoy this episode!

