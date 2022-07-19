2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 and Versys 650 LT Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Pics]

The Kawasaki Versys 650 and 650 LT get updates for 2022—electronic, mechanical, and styling. The 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 and 650 LT are identical motorcycles, other than the hand guards and 28-liter side cases, so all changes apply to both versions of the street-focused adventure-style bike.There’s a new front fairing, and with it comes a new windshield and powered USB port. The windshield is hand-adjustable with four detented positions to select from over a three-inch sweep. The fairing has a more-aggressive angular style than previous models and has LED headlights.
The engine now has two traction control settings, plus off. To make it easy to move between settings and check other systems on the motorcycle, there’s a 4.3-inch TFT dash. You can pair your smartphone to the dash for additional functionality.The new windshield and windscreen don’t change the handling of the Versys 650 brothers. The adventure-styled motorcycle handles predictably, and the parallel-twin motor doesn’t intimidate the rider, while still offering spirited performance when desired. Touring riders will gravitate toward the LT to get the bags, which use mounts integrated into the chassis.We have tested the 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 LT.
MV Agusta F3 RR + Anna Grechishkina from Ukraine with Neale Bayly
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome to Motos and Friends, a Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
Motos and Friends is brought to you by the Yamaha YZF-R7—the amazing supersport machine that is comfortable too. Check it out at at your local Yamaha dealer, or of course at YamahaMotorsports.com.
In this week’s first segment, Senior Editor Nic de Sena rides the gorgeous new MV Agusta F3 RR on the track, and in the canyons. The MV Agusta is an exotic machine with a rarified price tag—is it art, or does it actually deliver the goods? Hmm… Nic gives us his thoughts.
The second part of this Podcast is brought to you by Editor-at-Large Neale Bayly who is reporting from the Ukraine war zone.
In this segment, Neale introduces us to world motorcycle traveler, Anna Grechishkina. Anna is herself Ukranian, and somewhat naturally, felt the need to curtail her travels and head back to her homeland—and into the war zone—to help with the horrendous humanitarian crisis that has developed.