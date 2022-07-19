2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 and Versys 650 LT Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Pics]

2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 Buyer's Guide: For Sale
2022 Kawasaki Versys 650

The Kawasaki Versys 650 and 650 LT get updates for 2022—electronic, mechanical, and styling. The 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 and 650 LT are identical motorcycles, other than the hand guards and 28-liter side cases, so all changes apply to both versions of the street-focused adventure-style bike.

There’s a new front fairing, and with it comes a new windshield and powered USB port. The windshield is hand-adjustable with four detented positions to select from over a three-inch sweep. The fairing has a more-aggressive angular style than previous models and has LED headlights.

2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 LT

The engine now has two traction control settings, plus off. To make it easy to move between settings and check other systems on the motorcycle, there’s a 4.3-inch TFT dash. You can pair your smartphone to the dash for additional functionality.

The new windshield and windscreen don’t change the handling of the Versys 650 brothers. The adventure-styled motorcycle handles predictably, and the parallel-twin motor doesn’t intimidate the rider, while still offering spirited performance when desired. Touring riders will gravitate toward the LT to get the bags, which use mounts integrated into the chassis.

We have tested the 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 LT.

2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 (and Versys 650 LT) Specs

MOTOR

  • Type: Parallel twin

  • Displacement: 649cc

  • Bore x stroke: 83 x 60mm

  • Maximum torque: 45 ft-lbs @ 7000 rpm

  • Compression ratio: 10.8:1

  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

  • Lubrication: Semi-dry sump

  • Fueling: EFI w/ two 38mm Keihin throttle bodies

  • Transmission: 6-speed w/ positive neutral finder

  • Final drive: Sealed chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Steel trellis

  • Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable Showa 41mm fork; 5.9 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Laid-down linkage-less spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable KYB shock; 5.7 inches

  • Tires: Dunlop Sportmax D222

  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17

  • Rear tire: 160/60 x 17

  • Front brakes: 300mm petal rotors w/ 2-piston calipers

  • Rear brake: 250mm petal rotor w/ single-piston caliper

  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 55.7 inches

  • Rake: 25 degrees

  • Trail: 4.3 inches

  • Seat height: 33.3 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 5.5 gallons

  • Curb weight: 483 pounds (LT: 503 pounds)

COLORS and PRICES

  • 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650: Candy Lime Green/Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black, $9099

  • 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650: Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black, $8899

  • 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 LT: Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black, $9999

2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 and 650 LT Buyer’s Guide Photo Gallery

 

 

 

