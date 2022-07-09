2022 MV Agusta F3 RR Review [16 Fast Facts From the Street + Track]

Nearly a decade has passed since MV Agusta cracked the supersport code with its F3 800 series. An Italian thoroughbred featuring an extra dose of horsepower and the agility of a 600 without the demands of riding a superbike can be summed up as the best of both worlds. As traditional 600s have gone the way of the dodo in many markets, the 2022 MV Agusta F3 RR powered by a snarling 798cc triple-cylinder engine is proving a platform well ahead of its time. These days, it rubs elbows with the Ducati Panigale V2 and Triumph Daytona Moto2 765 Limited Edition, both of which saw their displacements increase over the years.As established as its formula is, there are improvements yet. MV has revitalized the base-model F3 Rosso and range-topping F3 RR with engine upgrades, refreshed IMU-supported rider aids, a full-color TFT display, and chassis tweaks. The F3 RR takes things further still with a lighter rear wheel, carbon fiber aero bits, and creature comfort refinements.
Our test unit had the Racing Kit installed, saving weight and increasing performance. The F3 RR commands a lofty $26,998 and includes the Racing Kit, which can be optionally installed. CNC-machined levers, a keyless racing-style fuel cap, and a pillion seat cover complete the sporty RR look, but what truly matters is the titanium Akrapovič exhaust with a dedicated ECU map. Street-legal and 17.6 pounds lighter than the iconic triple-stacked slash-cut pipes, peak horsepower is boosted from 147 to 155, while torque remains unchanged.
This 798cc triple-cylinder mill is tenacious in all the right ways. The F3’s powerplant is brimming with spit and vinegar, with its rev-happy disposition making it a lively beast—the stock 147 horsepower at 13,000 rpm and 65 ft-lbs of torque at a lofty 10,100 rpm position it as the most potent middleweight triple on the market. Once off-idle shudders are cast aside, what’s left is a soulful pull with ample torque throughout that translates well at slower paces. Put the F3 in a high-revving environment, and it’ll send the digital tachometer flying while remaining tractable.
Euro 5 updates go together with new top-shelf tech. MV was ahead of the game when it first released this powerplant, employing rarified features such as titanium valves and a gyroscopic-force-defying counter-rotating crankshaft—the latter helping the front end stay down and ability to corner when hard on the gas. Most of the improvements are related to friction reduction via sintered valve guides, DLC-coated valve tappets, and low-friction bearings, which allow the triple to spin more freely. An all-new exhaust, high-pressure fuel injectors, and a twin-flow radiator also lend a hand in efficiency efforts. Lastly, a reinforced clutch basket is said to improve engagement.
Four selectable ride modes let you tailor your 2022 MV Agusta F3 RR to your liking. MV has done a remarkable job with fueling, ensuring that each mode rivals any top-tier manufacturer in terms of throttle smoothness. Race, Sport, Rain, and a user-programmed Custom mode can be taken at face value, yet Race’s energetic calibration is so lovely that I enjoyed it on the street or track. Custom allows you to get into the weeds of the sweet 5.5-inch full-color dash and fiddle with throttle sensitivity, engine braking, engine response, max torque, rev-limiter aggressiveness, and quickshifter settings—soften or unleash the F3 on a whim. You also get cruise and launch control.
Traction control works admirably on the street or track. Italian manufacturer e-Novia was tapped to develop the six-axis IMU, informing eight traction control settings that extend the leash incrementally. Level 2 allows plenty of freedom during hard-driving corner exits at the track while reeling it in just so, and I didn’t feel a peep when riding the street. Curiously, MV doesn’t include a TC warning light to notify you when the system is activating, leaving it up to the rider to discern when power is being curbed. Even when it takes a bite out of your drive, it does so with subtlety.
Cornering ABS is up to the supersport task. On deck, we have both Sport and Race ABS modes. The “reserved” Sport mode with ABS functioning at each end is more than capable of racetrack hustling, politely stepping in when you lift the rear wheel too high or trail into corners heavily. A negligible pulse is sent into the lever, but not enough to deter me from using it. Race mode kills rear ABS only and allows more leeway. With the Racing Kit ECU map installed, you’ll also have ABS mode “0,” disabling the IMU and rear ABS for the most unrestricted braking.
Okay, we’re nearly done with the 2022 MV Agusta F3 RR’s electronics—wheelie control works nicely. Newly redeveloped, the WC system is either on or off. When activated and holding the F3 wide, it’ll nurse a modest front-wheel hover, which can help you focus when hammering laps. There aren’t any worries when disabling WC, as power comes in predictably, letting you do things the old-fashioned way with the throttle and rear brake.
MV’s latest generation up/down quickshifter makes shifting a blast. Shifting is precise and sporty, as you’d expect on the F3 RR, with its quickshifter working nicely at the track, street, or when dawdling through traffic. The cable-clutch pull does feel a bit old-school in that it’s on the heavier side, but, aside from setting off or coming to a stop, you won’t be using it much.
The fully-adjustable Marzocchi and Sachs suspension combo returns. Internal settings are new, but the Italian and German alliance is the same as it ever was. Unfortunately, we don’t get golden-gilded Öhlins, whizz-bang semi-active kit, or even a steering damper—which doesn’t jibe with its posh pricing. The fact remains that the F3’s suspenders aren’t shabby by any means, creating a properly taut experience that isn’t overly stern. Sure, ragged roads are felt, but that’s true of nearly any high-performance steed. The adjustability allows the suspension to be cranked up at the track for extra support.
A truly impressive chassis is the star of the F3 RR show. Standing head and shoulders above any positive quality is this machine’s handling, which is stellar by any measure. The lightweight and impressively nimble sensations are accentuated by a silly amount of mechanical grip from its steel-trellis chassis, boasting stiffer cast-aluminum support brackets for greater frame rigidity. The RR’s laser-guided precision is tough to match, thanks to its rapid transitions and how well it carves while pouring on the gas—likely aided by the counter-rotating crankshaft and seven-percent-lighter rear wheel. Oddly, MV only supplies dry weights, 381 pounds (standard) and 364 pounds (w/ Racing Kit), which would put the curb weight in the mid to low 400s.
A GP-inspired aero package generates 17.6 pounds of downforce at 149 mph. Falling in the ultra-slick category, new carbon fiber aero elements include integrated winglets, nose shrouds, and a Moto2-style wrap-around fender featuring ducting to cool the brakes. Admittedly, it is difficult to assess objectively, as there isn’t a reference without it. Though this steed sure is planted when going at full tilt and looks undeniably awesome.
Trustworthy Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II tires are standard. Versatility is a hallmark of the PDRCII rubber, with its Supercorsa SP-derived shoulders providing excellent grip and harder center compounds focusing on mileage. If you’re pulling double-duty on the road and track, it isn’t a bad choice—though the Italian manufacturer has recently updated to its latest Pirelli Diablo IV Corsa.
We spooned on Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SC – V3 rubber at the track. Formerly known as the Pirelli Supercorsa TD, the Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SC – V3 is the endurance-focused member of its DOT-compliant race tire family, which includes softer SC1 and SC2 compounds. This rubber falls between the most aggressive Supercorsa SP and a few shades off from full-blown racing slick in terms of outright grip. They stick like glue and offer a wider operating window than race-specific compounds. The SC – V3 boasts wicked-fast warmup times and doesn’t need to be used with tire warmers—a confident sighting lap is about all it takes to get them hot.
The F3 platform looks athletic and feels like the tight-dimensioned steed it is. Yet, the cockpit is relatively spacious for a rider of my 5-foot-10-inch stature. Getting nestled in behind the taller windscreen, providing plenty of wind protection is not a problem. Add in the grippy CNC-machined footpegs and seat, and you’ve got a nice perch to toss the MV around at will that isn’t too taxing during street rides. As lusty as the carbon fiber and spotless finishes are, specific touch-points like the generic switch gear aren’t befitting a motorcycle of this stature. The same can be said of its basic halogen headlight.
The braking hardware is by Brembo, and the system has plenty of power and is suited for hard riding. There is some quirkiness—each lever has inconsistent sweep before biting, and sponginess at times. To be clear, the monobloc binders are strong, but I’d wager that the new Continental ABS pump is doing some meddling, despite bringing impressive cornering ABS features to the party.
The 2022 MV Agusta F3 RR carries the supersport torch into the future. What makes the F3 RR isn’t its devilish looks or pure panache. There is real substance to it, with an absolute belter of a middleweight tripe-cylinder engine and a genuinely excellent chassis, exemplifying what a hot-blooded supersport should be—raw and exciting from end to end. Those traits are so potent they warp critiques about suspension choice, finish, and brake behavior into minor quibbles. Decent comfort and competitive electronics also pip up in its favor. The F3 RR is exclusive in more ways than its price tag, providing an elevated experience in today’s sportbike market. Now, excuse me while I pick my lottery numbers.
Honda CRF-E2 Electric + Dale Schmidtchen and the $50M V-Rod
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome to Ultimate Motorcycling’s podcast, Motos and Friends. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
In this week’s first segment, Editor Don Williams and I chat about electric bikes and the electric bike revolution that is likely the future of motorcycling. Actually this episode is specifically about Honda’s new CRF-E2… an electric dirt-bike for kids. We asked our tester, 8-year old Avery Bart to put the E2 through its paces and according to Don, she loved it. Honda has stated that the company goal is for 50% of its sales to be electric by 2030—an ambitious goal for sure, and the CRF-E2 is the first step in that direction.
In the second segment, I chat with one of my Aussie motorcycle industry friends—Dale Schmidtchen. Dale has worked for most of the major moto factories globally during his career, and his take on his CF Moto ADV bike is interesting. Beyond that, one his many projects is currently helping to sell the world’s most expensive motorcycle—a Harley V-Rod worth around 50 million dollars. Yes, that’s 50 million with an ‘M’.
Dale also owned a race team in the 1990s and helped bring several well-known Aussie racers to the world stage. He’s a very modest, matter-of-fact guy, but I always really enjoy chatting with him; I hope you enjoy listening.
Incidentally, if you’ve got around fifty mill burning a hole in your pocket and you fancy owning the so-called ‘Mona Lisa of motorbikes’—contact us at producer@ultimatemotorcycling.com and we’ll put you in touch with Dale.
From all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!