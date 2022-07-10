2022 Southwick National Motocross Results, Coverage, Standings + Video

Don Williams
2022 Southwick Motocross National Results: Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac

Eli Tomac extended his Moto win streak to five at the 2022 Southwick Motocross National, while series leader Chase Sexton tallied his fifth-consecutive first runner-up position. Tomac’s performance on the brutal sand track at The Wick 338 in Massachusetts moves Tomac to just one point behind 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series leader Sexton at the series’ halfway point. Tomac has not been off the podium since Moto 1 at Round 2 in Hangtown, while Sexton’s sole off-podium finish was a P4 in Moto 1 at Round 3 in Thunder Valley.

2022 Southwick Motocross National Results: Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton

Tomac had to work for it in the opening Moto, coming from P7 on the first lap to securing the lead on Lap 8 (of 16). Sexton’s route to P2 in Moto 1 took him from P4 on the opening lap. Sexton passed Ryan Dungey on Lap 3, but dropped back to P4 on lap 7 when Tomac went by. Sexton quickly rebounded to pass Ken Roczen for P3. Roczen had led the first two laps before surrendering the top spot to Christian Craig. Craig held onto the lead for five laps before being passed by Tomac. Craig dropped to P3 when he was passed by Sexton on Lap 12. Roczen eventually faded to P6 behind Dungey and Max Anstie.

2022 Southwick Motocross National Results: Aaron Plessinger and Christian Craig
Aaron Plessinger leads Christian Craig

Roczen again jumped to the lead in the second Moto, this time holding onto the top spot for seven laps. Tomac, who finished the first lap in P4, passed Roczen after going by Craig and Aaron Plessinger. Sexton rebounded from P7 on the first lap to P2 at the finish, passing Dungey (Lap 4), Craig (Lap 5), Jason Anderson (Lap 6), Roczen (Lap 13), and Plessinger (Lap 14). Plessinger took his first podium of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series with the help of an excellent start. Plessinger finished the first lap in P3, passed Craig for P2 on the next lap, and held on to P2 until relinquishing the spot to Sexton. Early leader Roczen dropped back to P4.

With half of the season completed, Sexton and Tomac have gapped the field, with Roczen in P3, 40 points behind Tomac. Tomac dominates in the Moto win category, having won more than half of the Motos. Sexton’s consistency gives him the lead in Moto podiums with 11 in 12 races. Dungey is the only rider in the Top 9 in the standings who hasn’t had a Moto podium.

The second half of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series starts next week at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minn., for the Spring Creek National. The track is owned by the parents of Alex Martin, who announced his retirement from motocross before the Southwick National. Martin is in P13 in the standings. Check out our 2022 Pro Motocross TV Schedule for air times.

Photography by Tyler Maillet / Ajak Photo

2022 Southwick Motocross National Results, The Wick 338, Southwick, MA

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 1-1; 50 points

  2. Chase Sexton, Honda, 2-2; 44

  3. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 7-3; 34

  4. Ken Roczen, Honda, 6-4; 33

  5. Christian Craig, Yamaha, 3-8; 33

  6. Max Anstie, Honda, 5-5; 32

  7. Ryan Dungey, KTM, 4-7; 32

  8. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 8-6; 28

  9. Benny Bloss, KTM, 10-10; 22

  10. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 13-9; 20

  11. Chris Canning, GasGas, 12-12; 18

  12. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 9-16; 17

  13. Shane McElrath, Husqvarna, 11-15; 16

  14. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 16-11; 15

  15. Cullin Park, Honda, 16-14; 13

  16. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 28-13; 8

  17. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 14-39; 7

  18. Tristan Lane, KTM, 18-18; 6

  19. Tyler Stepek, KTM, 17-20; 5

  20. Marshal Weltin, Suzuki, 26-17; 4

  21. Justin Rodbell, Husqvarna, 24-19; 2

  22. Justin Cokinos, GasGas, 19-26; 2

  23. Jeffrey Walker, KTM, 20-23; 1

2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series (after 6 of 12 rounds)

  1. Chase Sexton, Honda, 268 points (3 Moto wins; 11 Moto podiums)

  2. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 267 (7 Moto wins; 9 Moto podium)

  3. Ken Roczen, Honda, 227 (1 Moto win, 6 Moto podiums)

  4. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 207 (1 Moto win; 4 Moto podiums)

  5. Ryan Dungey, KTM, 185

  6. Christian Craig, Yamaha, 184 (3 Moto podiums)

  7. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 159 (1 Moto podium)

  8. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 149 (1 Moto podium)

  9. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 125 (1 Moto podium)

  10. Shane McElrath, Husqvarna, 118

  11. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 109

  12. Antonio Cairoli, KTM, 89

  13. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 82

  14. Benny Bloss, KTM, 80

  15. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 70

  16. Marshal Weltin, GasGas/Suzuki, 64

  17. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 35

  18. Max Anstie, Honda, 32

  19. Chris Canning, GasGas, 32

  20. Justin Rodbell, Rodbell, 21

  21. Henry Miller, KTM, 23

  22. Josh Gilbert, Husqvarna, 19

  23. Tyler Stepek, KTM, 15

  24. Tristan Lane, KTM, 14

  25. Cullin Park, Honda, 13

  26. Ryan Surratt, Yamaha, 11

  27. Jerry Robin, GasGas, 10

  28. Felix Lopez, Husqvarna, 8

  29. Grant Harlan, Kawasaki, 8

  30. Jeremy Hand, Honda, 5

  31. Bryson Gardner, Honda, 4

  32. Vincent Luhovey, Kawasaki, 3

  33. Jeffrey Walker, KTM, 3

  34. Jeremy Smith, Kawasaki, 2

  35. Justin Cokinos, GasGas, 2

  36. Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 2

  37. Justin Bogle, Suzuki, 2

 

