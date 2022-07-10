2022 Southwick National Motocross Results, Coverage, Standings + Video

Eli Tomac extended his Moto win streak to five at the 2022 Southwick Motocross National, while series leader Chase Sexton tallied his fifth-consecutive first runner-up position. Tomac’s performance on the brutal sand track at The Wick 338 in Massachusetts moves Tomac to just one point behind 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series leader Sexton at the series’ halfway point. Tomac has not been off the podium since Moto 1 at Round 2 in Hangtown, while Sexton’s sole off-podium finish was a P4 in Moto 1 at Round 3 in Thunder Valley.Tomac had to work for it in the opening Moto, coming from P7 on the first lap to securing the lead on Lap 8 (of 16). Sexton’s route to P2 in Moto 1 took him from P4 on the opening lap. Sexton passed Ryan Dungey on Lap 3, but dropped back to P4 on lap 7 when Tomac went by. Sexton quickly rebounded to pass Ken Roczen for P3. Roczen had led the first two laps before surrendering the top spot to Christian Craig. Craig held onto the lead for five laps before being passed by Tomac. Craig dropped to P3 when he was passed by Sexton on Lap 12. Roczen eventually faded to P6 behind Dungey and Max Anstie.
Roczen again jumped to the lead in the second Moto, this time holding onto the top spot for seven laps. Tomac, who finished the first lap in P4, passed Roczen after going by Craig and Aaron Plessinger. Sexton rebounded from P7 on the first lap to P2 at the finish, passing Dungey (Lap 4), Craig (Lap 5), Jason Anderson (Lap 6), Roczen (Lap 13), and Plessinger (Lap 14). Plessinger took his first podium of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series with the help of an excellent start. Plessinger finished the first lap in P3, passed Craig for P2 on the next lap, and held on to P2 until relinquishing the spot to Sexton. Early leader Roczen dropped back to P4.With half of the season completed, Sexton and Tomac have gapped the field, with Roczen in P3, 40 points behind Tomac. Tomac dominates in the Moto win category, having won more than half of the Motos. Sexton’s consistency gives him the lead in Moto podiums with 11 in 12 races. Dungey is the only rider in the Top 9 in the standings who hasn’t had a Moto podium.The second half of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series starts next week at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minn., for the Spring Creek National. The track is owned by the parents of Alex Martin, who announced his retirement from motocross before the Southwick National. Martin is in P13 in the standings. Check out our 2022 Pro Motocross TV Schedule for air times.Photography by Tyler Maillet / Ajak Photo2022 Southwick Motocross National Results, The Wick 338, Southwick, MA
Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 1-1; 50 points
Chase Sexton, Honda, 2-2; 44
Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 7-3; 34
Ken Roczen, Honda, 6-4; 33
Christian Craig, Yamaha, 3-8; 33
Max Anstie, Honda, 5-5; 32
Ryan Dungey, KTM, 4-7; 32
Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 8-6; 28
Benny Bloss, KTM, 10-10; 22
Justin Barcia, GasGas, 13-9; 20
Chris Canning, GasGas, 12-12; 18
Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 9-16; 17
Shane McElrath, Husqvarna, 11-15; 16
Alex Martin, Yamaha, 16-11; 15
Cullin Park, Honda, 16-14; 13
Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 28-13; 8
Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 14-39; 7
Tristan Lane, KTM, 18-18; 6
Tyler Stepek, KTM, 17-20; 5
Marshal Weltin, Suzuki, 26-17; 4
Justin Rodbell, Husqvarna, 24-19; 2
Justin Cokinos, GasGas, 19-26; 2
Jeffrey Walker, KTM, 20-23; 1
2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series (after 6 of 12 rounds)
Honda CRF-E2 Electric + Dale Schmidtchen and the $50M V-Rod
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome to Ultimate Motorcycling’s podcast, Motos and Friends. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
In this week’s first segment, Editor Don Williams and I chat about electric bikes and the electric bike revolution that is likely the future of motorcycling. Actually this episode is specifically about Honda’s new CRF-E2… an electric dirt-bike for kids. We asked our tester, 8-year old Avery Bart to put the E2 through its paces and according to Don, she loved it. Honda has stated that the company goal is for 50% of its sales to be electric by 2030—an ambitious goal for sure, and the CRF-E2 is the first step in that direction.
In the second segment, I chat with one of my Aussie motorcycle industry friends—Dale Schmidtchen. Dale has worked for most of the major moto factories globally during his career, and his take on his CF Moto ADV bike is interesting. Beyond that, one his many projects is currently helping to sell the world’s most expensive motorcycle—a Harley V-Rod worth around 50 million dollars. Yes, that’s 50 million with an ‘M’.
Dale also owned a race team in the 1990s and helped bring several well-known Aussie racers to the world stage. He’s a very modest, matter-of-fact guy, but I always really enjoy chatting with him; I hope you enjoy listening.
Incidentally, if you’ve got around fifty mill burning a hole in your pocket and you fancy owning the so-called ‘Mona Lisa of motorbikes’—contact us at producer@ultimatemotorcycling.com and we’ll put you in touch with Dale.
From all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!