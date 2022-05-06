2022 Slimey Crud Cafe Racer Run [Spring Edition]

Top Panhead. It was an easy choice.

The Slimey Crud Cafe Racer Run has been and remains the premier non-affiliated, non-corporate sponsored, unaligned, disassociated, totally free motorcycle rally and rolling show in Wisconsin. Maybe in the upper Midwest. Or the entire country, for that matter.

It was founded forever ago by people who shall, for the purposes of this report, remain nameless, but were committed members of the original Slimey Crud Motorcycle Gang, with the goal of establishing the aforementioned premier event. Early on, it didn’t generate the swarm of riders it does these days, even though the Gang did some actual publicity.

Despite cool, damp weather in the morning, the turnout was pretty impressive at Pine Bluff.

Now, despite the absence of banners and posters co-emblazoned with some light beer or energy drink, cheesy plastic give-away mugs, or any other promo knick-knacks, the Crud Run attracts large numbers of riders, unique and even classic motorcycles of all descriptions, even in fairly glum weather.

Run on the first Sunday in May and October each year, the traditional doings involve riders congregating at the hamlet of Pine Bluff, west of Madison in Dane County, Wisc., for a period of meeting old riding buddies, meeting new riding buddies, and ogling the smorgasbord of bikes that show up.

From there, each rider is free to pick his or her own route to the village of Leland across the Wisconsin River in Sauk County. There is no attempt to designate an “official route” for riders to take, no road captains, no wrist bands, and no rules to adhere to. Only the general admonition to ride safe, have fun, and keep the shiny side up. Other than that, you are pretty much on your own, which is where you should be. We are, after all, rugged individualists, as all motorcyclists should be.

The Top—and I believe only—Original E-bike present was this one, with a Kawashocki tank badge!

That is a good thing because there are a number of town and county roads that offer scenic beauty, light traffic, and plenty of curves and hills to keep the rider entertained. My advice when doing the Run—slow down, get up off the tank, and enjoy the view. Save the high-speed stuff for your track days. Done properly, one can spend the better part of the day making the trip and never see the same road twice unless you manage to get lost, which is possible, unless you ruin it by using GPS or a map.

Despite occasional morning drizzle and temperatures in the 40s, it got cooler as the day wore on, a fair number of riders turned out. To be sure, it was only about a third the number typically seen at the event, but still a substantial showing.

The Brits call a drag bike a sprinter. This was the only sprinter I saw at the Crud Run, but it was really a clean, well-done machine deserving of the title of Top Sprinter—or Drag Bike, if you prefer.

It’s always fun to offer images of some of the most interesting or “Best Of” random categories of motorcycles seen at the Run. The categories are occasionally appropriate, but that is not a requirement. The “Best Of” award is entirely arbitrary, based on how we’re feeling at the time. Fairness and consistency are neither required nor considered. No exchanges, substitutions, or protests are allowed, and all errors in judgment are completely expected.

The next running of the Slimey Crud Café Racer Run is on the first Sunday in October. Be there or be—well, you know.

Nothing beats this example for the Top Unrestored Vintage Triumph!

2022 Slimey Crud Motorcycle Gang Café Racer Run [Spring Edition]: Honda ATCs
There is a three-way tie for Top Three-Wheeler, and here they are—all parked together in a puddle.
2022 Slimey Crud Motorcycle Gang Café Racer Run [Spring Edition]: Royal Enfield
This Royal Enfield INT 650 gets the nod as the Top Café Racer, capturing the spirit of the event.
2022 Slimey Crud Motorcycle Gang Café Racer Run [Spring Edition]: BMW
The Top Vintage Beemer can’t claim original paint, but it is pretty cool in shocking blue.
2022 Slimey Crud Motorcycle Gang Café Racer Run [Spring Edition]: Wheelchair three-wheeler
The Top Wheelchair Adapted machine was this one built around a BMW platform.
2022 Slimey Crud Motorcycle Gang Café Racer Run [Spring Edition]: Shovelhead Sportster
This immaculate bike was not the only shovelhead Sportster at the Crud Run, but it is our pick for the Top Shovelhead Sportster.
2022 Slimey Crud Motorcycle Gang Café Racer Run [Spring Edition]: Honda CB360J
Okay, I admit the Top Sentimental Favorite is a blatantly biased pick of mine because this very original 1976 Honda CJ360T is identical to the one I have in my shed, and was the same model bike I bought as my second bike ever.
