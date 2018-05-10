Spring 2018 Slimey Crud Run

In one of Wisconsin’s most magnetic motorcycle events, there is no room for the word “dull.” That event is the Slimey Crud Motorcycle Gang Café Racer Run held on the first Sunday in May and the first Sunday in October each year.

No big-budget advertising drives it — the rider’s do. There is no need for road captains, road closures or traffic jams. The riders get together at each end of the Run, which starts in Pine Bluff, Wis., and ends eventually at Leland, Wis.

But the miles through the scenic Wisconsin River valley unfold at the time, pace and along the routes each rider chooses for him or herself. If you don’t have a blast and get in a great ride, it’s nobody’s fault but your own.

As has been our past practice, we try to give you a look at some of what we feel are the most interesting, memorable, cool, radical and/or fun sights at the Run.

As in the past, our criteria are ours alone, to wit: completely arbitrary, biased along our lines of preference, based on no objective criteria, are strictly subjective and those selected are entitled to nothing but the satisfaction of being noticed.

The images tell part of the story—if you want to experience the whole story, we’ll see you there in October.

Following are our top 10 sights from the 2018 Slimey Crud Run.