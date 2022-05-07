2023 Kawasaki KX250 First Look [8 Fast Facts for Motocross Racing]

The 2023 Kawasaki KX250 motocross racer boasts a broad range of updates, just in time for the 2022 AMA Motocross National Championship Series. There are changes to the chassis and motor, which means there is plenty to talk about. So, let’s take a closer first look.
Kawasaki has focused on the intake and exhaust systems of the 2023 KX250’s DOHC motor. The intake duct has been straightened, and one of the two injectors moved farther up the intake tract. The air/fuel mixture is sent through new 1mm-narrower intake valves with a revised pitch that is 1.5mm narrow than last year. Further, the piston crown is reworked for compatibility with the new intake valve arrangement. Once the fuel is burned—the ignition timing is advanced over last year—the spent charge exits out a new, 100mm-longer header bike. The result is a claimed increase in horsepower at the top end of the rev range.
First gear and second gear are higher on the 2023 KX250. This tightens up the gearbox ratio for improved acceleration.
Reliability is addressed by a new connecting rod big-end bearing crush height. Kawasaki increased it.
The KYB suspension has been fine-tuned to improve corner entrance and exits. The fork has new settings and oil height to give the rider a better feel for the front end and deliver a planted feel. For faster acceleration out of the corner, the shock gets firmer compression damping. As always, the KYB units have fully adjustable damping and spring preload. Also, the new settings raise the seat height and ground clearance by 0.4 inches.
To handle the increased power and new suspension settings, the KX250 has a wider rear tire. The Dunlop Geomax MX33 on the back is now 110mm wide—up 10mm—while the front is unchanged.
Aluminum is helping save weight on the 2023 Kawasaki KX250. The fork cover mounting bolts, rear linkage collar, and footpeg brackets have been changed from steel to aluminum. Also, solid bolts in the shock linkage collar have been swapped out for hollow fasteners. With the wider rear tire, the final weight tally of the ’23 is just over a pound more than last year.
The KX250 gets new footpegs that are wider and repositioned. The new pegs are 5mm from front to back, and moved 3mm rearward.
The 2023 Kawasaki KX250 gets a $100 price increase. That’s not bad, considering the updates and rate of inflation. You have one choice of color—Lime Green. If you run down to your Kawasaki dealer, you can probably check one out in person.
Hello and welcome once again to Ultimate Motorcycling’s weekly Podcast—Motos and Friends.
We’ve been astonished by the audience our little show has garnered so far—in fact after a little over one year of doing this we’ve just crossed over 3 Million downloads. That’s amazing, and we’d like to thank each and every one of you for tuning in and listening to our drivel …er I mean carefully crafted entertainment. We love hearing your feedback, so please feel free to leave comments on the Ultimate Motorcycling Facebook page, or of course you can email us at producer@ultimatemotorcycling.com.
This week’s Podcast is brought to you by Yamaha motorcycles. Yamaha is highlighting the YZF-R7 that launched a few months ago. It’s a great mid-level option sports machine that gives the perfect balance between rider comfort and true supersport performance.
This week’s episode features Senior Editor Nic de Sena’s impressions of the new Harley-Davidson Nightster. This is one of the new generation of the iconic Sportster range and it features the Revolution Max 975T liquid-cooled twin cylinder engine. This new gen bike manages to bring the latest tech to the Sportster, without losing that retro-cool that is so much a part of every Harley-Davidson.
In the second segment we chat with another motorcycle industry icon – Roland Sands. Roland is legendary for his custom designs and of course now for his racing exploits with his team in the Hooligan class. Roland’s resume is too long and varied to go into here, so please listen in and get a small inkling into what makes him such a legend. He’s actually going to be the guest of honor at the Quail Motorcycle Gathering on May 14th, so if you feel like a trip to the gorgeous Quail Hotel in Carmel Valley, you’ll get to meet Roland and see some stunning motorcycles too. The link for tickets is here in our show notes.
From all of us at Ultimate Motorcycling, thanks again for tuning in please enjoy this latest episode!