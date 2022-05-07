2023 Kawasaki KX250 First Look [8 Fast Facts for Motocross Racing]

By
Don Williams
-

The 2023 Kawasaki KX250 motocross racer boasts a broad range of updates, just in time for the 2022 AMA Motocross National Championship Series. There are changes to the chassis and motor, which means there is plenty to talk about. So, let’s take a closer first look.

  1. Kawasaki has focused on the intake and exhaust systems of the 2023 KX250’s DOHC motor. The intake duct has been straightened, and one of the two injectors moved farther up the intake tract. The air/fuel mixture is sent through new 1mm-narrower intake valves with a revised pitch that is 1.5mm narrow than last year. Further, the piston crown is reworked for compatibility with the new intake valve arrangement. Once the fuel is burned—the ignition timing is advanced over last year—the spent charge exits out a new, 100mm-longer header bike. The result is a claimed increase in horsepower at the top end of the rev range.

  1. First gear and second gear are higher on the 2023 KX250. This tightens up the gearbox ratio for improved acceleration.

  1. Reliability is addressed by a new connecting rod big-end bearing crush height. Kawasaki increased it.

  1. The KYB suspension has been fine-tuned to improve corner entrance and exits. The fork has new settings and oil height to give the rider a better feel for the front end and deliver a planted feel. For faster acceleration out of the corner, the shock gets firmer compression damping. As always, the KYB units have fully adjustable damping and spring preload. Also, the new settings raise the seat height and ground clearance by 0.4 inches.

  1. To handle the increased power and new suspension settings, the KX250 has a wider rear tire. The Dunlop Geomax MX33 on the back is now 110mm wide—up 10mm—while the front is unchanged.

  1. Aluminum is helping save weight on the 2023 Kawasaki KX250. The fork cover mounting bolts, rear linkage collar, and footpeg brackets have been changed from steel to aluminum. Also, solid bolts in the shock linkage collar have been swapped out for hollow fasteners. With the wider rear tire, the final weight tally of the ’23 is just over a pound more than last year.

  1. The KX250 gets new footpegs that are wider and repositioned. The new pegs are 5mm from front to back, and moved 3mm rearward.

  1. The 2023 Kawasaki KX250 gets a $100 price increase. That’s not bad, considering the updates and rate of inflation. You have one choice of color—Lime Green. If you run down to your Kawasaki dealer, you can probably check one out in person. 

2023 Kawasaki KX250 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

  • Displacement: 249cc

  • Bore x stroke: 78.0 x 52.2mm

  • Compression ratio: 14.1:1

  • Starting: Electric

  • Fueling: EFI w/ 44mm Keihin throttle body w/ dual injectors

  • Transmission: 5-speed

  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ coned-disc spring

  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Aluminum perimeter

  • Handlebar: Tapered aluminum Renthal Fatbar

  • Front suspension; travel: Compression- and rebound-damping adjustable KYB 48mm inverted fork; 12.4 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB piggyback reservoir shock; 12.4 inches

  • Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81

  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21

  • Rear tire: 110/90 x 19

  • Front brake: Semi-floating 270mm Braking petal disc w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper

  • Rear brake: Single 240mm Braking petal disc w/ single-piston Nissin caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

  • Rake: 27.1 degrees

  • Trail: 4.6 inches

  • Seat height: 37.8 inches

  • Ground clearance: 13.6 inches

  • Fuel Capacity: 1.6 gallons

  • Wet weight: 238 pounds

  • Color: Lime Green

2023 Kawasaki KX250 Price: $8499 MSRP

2023 Kawasaki KX250 Photo Gallery

