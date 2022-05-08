2022 Salt Lake City Supercross Results, Standings, Coverage, and Video

By
Don Williams
-
2022 Salt Lake City Supercross Results
Jason Anderson

With 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Champion Eli Tomac sidelined with a knee injury, Jason Anderson led every lap of the 2022 Salt Lake City Supercross Main Event. Anderson was never seriously challenged after passing holeshotter Justin Bogle on the opening lap. The win was Anderson’s fourth victory in a row to finish the season, leaving him nine points behind Tomac in the final standings. Chase Sexton had an equally consistent night, finishing every lap in P2.

2022 Salt Lake City Supercross Results - Justin Barcia
Justin Barcia leads Malcolm Stewart

Malcolm Stewart won the battle for P3 in the final standings, though not without controversy. Stewart and Barcia, battling for P3 in the race and the standings, collided on lap 11 ( of 26), leaving Stewart on the ground. Barcia finished the race in P3, holding off a charging Stewart in the final race. After the checkered flag, the AMA docked Barcia 10 championship points, dropping him into P5 for the year behind Marvin Musquin, who finished the race in P4.

Photography courtesy of Feld Entertainment, Inc.

2022 Salt Lake City Supercross Results

  1. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki

  2. Chase Sexton, Honda

  3. Justin Barcia, GasGas

  4. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

  5. Marvin Musquin, KTM

  6. Cooper Webb, KTM

  7. Justin Brayton, Honda

  8. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki

  9. Justin Starling, GasGas

  10. Ryan Breece, Yamaha

  11. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha

  12. Justin Bogle, KTM

  13. Austin Politelli, Honda

  14. Alex Martin, Yamaha

  15. Kevin Moranz, KTM

  16. Justin Rodbell, Kawasaki

  17. Bryson Gardner, Honda

  18. Ryan Surratt, Yamaha

  19. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki

  20. Benny Bloss, KTM

  21. Cade Clason, Honda

  22. Jeremy Hand, Honda

2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Final Standings

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 359 points (7W, 11P, 13 T5)

  2. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 350 (7W, 10P, 12 T5)

  3. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 314 (3P, 13 T5)

  4. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 305 (1W, 5P, 10 T5)

  5. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 302 (6P, 11 T5)

  6. Chase Sexton, Honda, 292 (1W, 8P, 12 T5)

  7. Cooper Webb, KTM, 278 (4P, 7 T5)

  8. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 178

  9. Justin Brayton, Honda, 176 (1 T5)

  10. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 152

  11. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 141 (1P, 3 T5)

  12. Ken Roczen, Honda, 133 points (1W, 1P, 2 T5)

  13. Justin Bogle, KTM, 114

  14. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 109

  15. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 106

  16. Justin Starling, GasGas, 103

  17. Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 103

  18. Shane McElrath, KTM, 101

  19. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 97 (1P, 1 T5)

  20. Vince Friese, Honda, 96

  21. Cade Clason, Honda, 77

  22. Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 65

  23. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 63

  24. Max Anstie, KTM, 55

  25. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 53

  26. Benny Bloss, KTM, 32

  27. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 28

  28. Joey Savatgy, KTM, 27

  29. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 23

  30. Justin Rodbell, Kawasaki, 22

  31. Austin Politelli, Honda, 18

  32. Tristan Lane, KTM, 15

  33. Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 15

  34. John Short, Honda, 14

  35. Alex Ray, Honda, 14

  36. Henry Miller, KTM, 13

  37. Josh Hill, KTM, 13

  38. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 8

  39. Adam Enticknap, Suzuki, 8

  40. Marshal Weltin, Yamaha, 6

  41. Bryson Gardner, Honda, 6

  42. Ryan Surratt, Yamaha, 5

  43. Jeremy Hand, Honda 5

  44. Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 3

  45. Brandon Scharer, Yamaha, 1

 

