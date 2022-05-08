2022 Salt Lake City Supercross Results, Standings, Coverage, and Video

With 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Champion Eli Tomac sidelined with a knee injury, Jason Anderson led every lap of the 2022 Salt Lake City Supercross Main Event. Anderson was never seriously challenged after passing holeshotter Justin Bogle on the opening lap. The win was Anderson’s fourth victory in a row to finish the season, leaving him nine points behind Tomac in the final standings. Chase Sexton had an equally consistent night, finishing every lap in P2.Malcolm Stewart won the battle for P3 in the final standings, though not without controversy. Stewart and Barcia, battling for P3 in the race and the standings, collided on lap 11 ( of 26), leaving Stewart on the ground. Barcia finished the race in P3, holding off a charging Stewart in the final race. After the checkered flag, the AMA docked Barcia 10 championship points, dropping him into P5 for the year behind Marvin Musquin, who finished the race in P4.
Photography courtesy of Feld Entertainment, Inc.2022 Salt Lake City Supercross Results
Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
Chase Sexton, Honda
Justin Barcia, GasGas
Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
Marvin Musquin, KTM
Cooper Webb, KTM
Justin Brayton, Honda
Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki
Justin Starling, GasGas
Ryan Breece, Yamaha
Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha
Justin Bogle, KTM
Austin Politelli, Honda
Alex Martin, Yamaha
Kevin Moranz, KTM
Justin Rodbell, Kawasaki
Bryson Gardner, Honda
Ryan Surratt, Yamaha
Logan Karnow, Kawasaki
Benny Bloss, KTM
Cade Clason, Honda
Jeremy Hand, Honda
2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Final Standings
Hello and welcome once again to Ultimate Motorcycling’s weekly Podcast—Motos and Friends.
We’ve been astonished by the audience our little show has garnered so far—in fact after a little over one year of doing this we’ve just crossed over 3 Million downloads. That’s amazing, and we’d like to thank each and every one of you for tuning in and listening to our drivel …er I mean carefully crafted entertainment. We love hearing your feedback, so please feel free to leave comments on the Ultimate Motorcycling Facebook page, or of course you can email us at producer@ultimatemotorcycling.com.
This week’s Podcast is brought to you by Yamaha motorcycles. Yamaha is highlighting the YZF-R7 that launched a few months ago. It’s a great mid-level option sports machine that gives the perfect balance between rider comfort and true supersport performance.
This week’s episode features Senior Editor Nic de Sena’s impressions of the new Harley-Davidson Nightster. This is one of the new generation of the iconic Sportster range and it features the Revolution Max 975T liquid-cooled twin cylinder engine. This new gen bike manages to bring the latest tech to the Sportster, without losing that retro-cool that is so much a part of every Harley-Davidson.
In the second segment we chat with another motorcycle industry icon – Roland Sands. Roland is legendary for his custom designs and of course now for his racing exploits with his team in the Hooligan class. Roland’s resume is too long and varied to go into here, so please listen in and get a small inkling into what makes him such a legend. He’s actually going to be the guest of honor at the Quail Motorcycle Gathering on May 14th, so if you feel like a trip to the gorgeous Quail Hotel in Carmel Valley, you’ll get to meet Roland and see some stunning motorcycles too. The link for tickets is here in our show notes.
From all of us at Ultimate Motorcycling, thanks again for tuning in please enjoy this latest episode!