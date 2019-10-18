Friday, October 18, 2019
Community Classic and Custom Motorcycles 2019 Fall Slimey Crud Run: Rain Fled, Classics Came Out

Rain, Rain went away in time for the 2019 Fall Slimey Crud Run & out came the Classics

The timing of the fall running of the Slimey Crud Motorcycle Gang Café Racer Run has, from time to time, caused that event to happen in foul weather like a year ago. For example, read our cover: A Fairly Cruddy Slimey Crud Café Racer Run.

The fall 2019 event looked like it could suffer the same fate. Southern Wisconsin had rain through much of late September and weather people said the early days of October were among the wettest on record.

This 1927 Indian 750 is one antique classic among several that made the scene at Pine Bluff.
Indeed, flash floods had been a problem up to only a few days before the event.

Despite long odds against blue skies, Sunday, Oct. 6, turned out cool, dry and partly cloudy. A couple thousand riders took notice and showed up in force at the launch point at Pine Bluff, Wis. and the end point in Leland, Wis.

As you might expect, the promise of sunshine not only brought out the daily riders, it encouraged owners of some great antique, vintage and modern classics as well.

Some classics from the seventies showed up like this 1979 Suzuki GS425E. Yep, that’s right a 425—sold in North America only one year.
Ranging from true antique classic 1920s Indians to sixties vintage BSA & Hondas, seventies vintage Triumph, Suzuki, Honda and some modern classics, some cool one-offs, rat-bikes and you-name-its, this year’s fall Slimey Crud Run had something for everyone.

The most widely approved of thing: sunshine.

2019 Fall Slimey Crud Run Photo Gallery

Gary Ilminen
