2020 Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS and 650 LT Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

2020 Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS and Versys 650 LT

Based on the long-running Kawasaki Ninja 650, the 2020 Versys 650 ABS and Versys 650 LT are Kawasaki’s nominal midweight entrants into the ADV category.

While the suspension travel is a bit longer than a pure street motorcycle, the Versys 650s are pavement-only motorcycles at heart, featuring street tires mounted on 17-inch rims at both ends.

That’s not to say the Versys 650s can’t take on a dirt road. As long as the road is in good shape, feel free to take a spin—the chassis and plastic are designed to offer the rest of the motorcycle some protection from flung rocks.

As a do-it-all motorcycle, the standard Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS is difficult to beat. It can be a sportbike, an excellent commuter, and an adventure motorcycle in a pinch.

The Kawasaki Versys 650 LT (not shown) is the same motorcycle as the standard version, with bags and handguards added at a $900 premium. This adds touring to the many capabilities of the Versys 650 platform.

2020 Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS and Versys 650 LT Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin

Displacement: 649cc

Bore x stroke: 83 x 60mm

Maximum torque: 47 ft/lbs @ 7000 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.8:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ two 38mm Keihin throttle bodies

Transmission: 6-speed w/ positive neutral finder

Final drive: Sealed chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Double pipe diamond high-tensile steel

Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable Showa 41mm fork; 5.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Laid-down linkage-less spring-preload KYB shock; 5.7 inches

Tires: Dunlop Sportmax D222

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 160/60 x 17

Front brakes: 300mm petal rotors w/ two-piston calipers

Rear brake: 250mm petal rotor w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.7 inches

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 4.3 inches

Seat height: 33.1 inches

Fuel capacity: 5.5 gallons

Curb weight: 476 pounds (LT: 496 pounds)

COLOR:

Pearl Blizzard White/Metallic Carbon Gray

PRICES: