Thursday, October 17, 2019
Buyers Guide Honda 2020 Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS and 650 LT Buyer's Guide: Specs &...

2020 Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS and 650 LT Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

2020 Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS and Versys 650 LT

Based on the long-running Kawasaki Ninja 650, the 2020 Versys 650 ABS and Versys 650 LT are Kawasaki’s nominal midweight entrants into the ADV category.

While the suspension travel is a bit longer than a pure street motorcycle, the Versys 650s are pavement-only motorcycles at heart, featuring street tires mounted on 17-inch rims at both ends.

2020 Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS and 650 LT Buyer's Guide: Specs & Price That’s not to say the Versys 650s can’t take on a dirt road. As long as the road is in good shape, feel free to take a spin—the chassis and plastic are designed to offer the rest of the motorcycle some protection from flung rocks.

As a do-it-all motorcycle, the standard Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS is difficult to beat. It can be a sportbike, an excellent commuter, and an adventure motorcycle in a pinch.

2020 Kawasaki Versys 650 priceThe Kawasaki Versys 650 LT (not shown) is the same motorcycle as the standard version, with bags and handguards added at a $900 premium. This adds touring to the many capabilities of the Versys 650 platform.

2020 Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS and Versys 650 LT Specs:

ENGINE

  • Type: Parallel twin
  • Displacement: 649cc
  • Bore x stroke: 83 x 60mm
  • Maximum torque: 47 ft/lbs @ 7000 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10.8:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
  • Fueling: EFI w/ two 38mm Keihin throttle bodies
  • Transmission: 6-speed w/ positive neutral finder
  • Final drive: Sealed chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Double pipe diamond high-tensile steel
  • Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable Showa 41mm fork; 5.9 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Laid-down linkage-less spring-preload KYB shock; 5.7 inches
  • Tires: Dunlop Sportmax D222
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
  • Front brakes: 300mm petal rotors w/ two-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 250mm petal rotor w/ single-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

2020 Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS and 650 LT for sale

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 55.7 inches
  • Rake: 25 degrees
  • Trail: 4.3 inches
  • Seat height: 33.1 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 5.5 gallons
  • Curb weight: 476 pounds (LT: 496 pounds)

COLOR:

  • Pearl Blizzard White/Metallic Carbon Gray

PRICES:

  • 2020 Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS: $8299 MSRP
  • 2020 Kawasaki Versys 650 LT: $9199 MSRP

 

Previous articleHonda Recalls 2019 CRF450L Due to Horn Bracket Defect
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Honda

2020 Honda CB300R Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
2020 Honda CB300R The smallest member of Honda’s Neo-Sports Café family returns, and this year ABS is standard. The 2020 Honda CB300R remains a fantastic...
Read more
Kawasaki

2020 Kawasaki Vulcan S, Vulcan S ABS, and Vulcan S Cafe Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
2020 Kawasaki Vulcan S, Vulcan S ABS, and Vulcan S Cafe Buyer's Guide The 2020 Kawasaki Vulcan S is available in three flavors this year—the...
Read more
Yamaha

2020 Yamaha XT250 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
2020 Yamaha XT250 With roots that date back to the 1980s and the Yamaha Serow, the 2020 Yamaha XT250 remains relevant in the 21st century. Along...
Read more
Suzuki

2020 Suzuki Hayabusa Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Although it has fallen behind the times, the 2020 Suzuki Hayabusa remains a favorite of riders who want to go in a straight line and do it very quickly.
Read more
Harley-Davidson

2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
Featuring sportbike handling and thoroughly modern styling, the LiveWire expands what it means to be a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Here's a buyer's guide.
Read more
Yamaha

2020 Yamaha Bolt and Bolt R-Spec Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
With classic bobber styling, the 2020 Yamaha Bolt and Bolt R-Spec straddle the blurry line between retro and contemporary cruisers. Here's a Buyer's Guide.
Read more
Honda

2020 Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS and 650 LT Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
2020 Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS and Versys 650 LT Based on the long-running Kawasaki Ninja 650, the 2020 Versys 650 ABS and Versys 650 LT...
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

Honda Recalls 2019 CRF450L Due to Horn Bracket Defect

Gary Ilminen -
0
Honda has recalled 4,348 of its 2019 CRF450L motorcycles due to a possible horn-bracket defect.
Read more
Motorcycle Apparel Reviews

Spidi Evotourer Leather Motorcycle Jacket Review: Vintage Beauty

Jonathan Handler -
0
Spidi Evotourer Leather Motorcycle Jacket Test The Spidi Evotourer leather jacket is a beautiful piece of kit with a vintage sportbike look. The leather has...
Read more
Honda

2020 Honda CB300R Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
2020 Honda CB300R The smallest member of Honda’s Neo-Sports Café family returns, and this year ABS is standard. The 2020 Honda CB300R remains a fantastic...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Harley-Davidson Unplugs Production & Delivery of LiveWire

Ron Lieback -
0
Due to a "non-standard condition," Harley-Davidson has stopped all production and deliveries of its first electric motorcycle, the LiveWire.
Read more
Kawasaki

2020 Kawasaki Vulcan S, Vulcan S ABS, and Vulcan S Cafe Buyer’s Guide: Specs...

Don Williams -
0
2020 Kawasaki Vulcan S, Vulcan S ABS, and Vulcan S Cafe Buyer's Guide The 2020 Kawasaki Vulcan S is available in three flavors this year—the...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling