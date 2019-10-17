2020 Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS and 650 LT Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

2020 Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS and Versys 650 LT
Based on the long-running Kawasaki Ninja 650, the 2020 Versys 650 ABS and Versys 650 LT are Kawasaki’s nominal midweight entrants into the ADV category.
While the suspension travel is a bit longer than a pure street motorcycle, the Versys 650s are pavement-only motorcycles at heart, featuring street tires mounted on 17-inch rims at both ends.
That’s not to say the Versys 650s can’t take on a dirt road. As long as the road is in good shape, feel free to take a spin—the chassis and plastic are designed to offer the rest of the motorcycle some protection from flung rocks.
As a do-it-all motorcycle, the standard Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS is difficult to beat. It can be a sportbike, an excellent commuter, and an adventure motorcycle in a pinch.
The Kawasaki Versys 650 LT (not shown) is the same motorcycle as the standard version, with bags and handguards added at a $900 premium. This adds touring to the many capabilities of the Versys 650 platform.
2020 Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS and Versys 650 LT Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 649cc
- Bore x stroke: 83 x 60mm
- Maximum torque: 47 ft/lbs @ 7000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.8:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ two 38mm Keihin throttle bodies
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ positive neutral finder
- Final drive: Sealed chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Double pipe diamond high-tensile steel
- Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable Showa 41mm fork; 5.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Laid-down linkage-less spring-preload KYB shock; 5.7 inches
- Tires: Dunlop Sportmax D222
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
- Front brakes: 300mm petal rotors w/ two-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 250mm petal rotor w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.7 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 4.3 inches
- Seat height: 33.1 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5.5 gallons
- Curb weight: 476 pounds (LT: 496 pounds)
COLOR:
- Pearl Blizzard White/Metallic Carbon Gray
PRICES:
- 2020 Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS: $8299 MSRP
- 2020 Kawasaki Versys 650 LT: $9199 MSRP