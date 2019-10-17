Honda Recalls 2019 CRF450L Due to Horn Bracket Defect

2019 Honda CRF250L Recall

Honda has recalled 4,348 of its 2019 CRF450L motorcycles due to a possible horn-bracket defect. Honda says the horn mount may break, causing the horn to detach from the motorcycle.

Honda says if this happens, the horn could remain attached to its wiring and swing, potentially affecting control of the motorcycle or detaching and causing a road hazard. These circumstances can increase the risk of a crash, Honda say.

Honda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the horn and horn mount, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin Dec. 2, 2019.

Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-866-784-1870. Honda’s number for this recall is KK4. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Campaign Number is 19V703000.

Owners may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov .

From our review about the CRF450L:

The 2019 Honda CRF450L is different from a dirt bike with a license plate—it is a high-performance dual-sport machine. Rather than simply making a barely-legal street-legal dirt bike out of the Honda CRF450R motocross platform, Honda engineered a performance motorcycle with durability and comfort in mind.

The 2019 Honda CRF450L is designed for long stints in the saddle and multi-day adventures across the nastiest terrain, and all the way back to the garage.

