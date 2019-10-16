Spidi Evotourer Leather Motorcycle Jacket Review: Vintage Beauty

Spidi Evotourer Leather Motorcycle Jacket Test

The Spidi Evotourer leather jacket is a beautiful piece of kit with a vintage sportbike look. The leather has a rich, Nubuck-like soft suede appearance and is constructed from 0.9-1.0 mm cow leather tanned in Italy. It has a lovely, velvety feel that is not unlike suede, though it is made from the outside of the cow’s hide with a finer grain than suede.

It is built in Ukraine and is of the very high-quality construction that is typical of high-end garments from that region. All seams are straight, and the sewing is flawless. Although subjective, the fit is excellent and as expected, and the cut is well-proportioned and attractive.

The style of the Spidi Evotourer jacket is understated and is minimally branded with an embossed logo on the collar and sewn-on logo, in matching leather and color, on the back.

Available in black or brown, the Evotourer jacket has, according to Spidi, “black high-tenacity elastic flex Tenax nylon 6.6 extreme abrasion-resistance” stretch inserts on the inside of and under the arms where it meets the accordion panels that extend from under the arms to the shoulders.

I’m glad it has cooled down a bit here in Southern California, as that has allowed me to test the Evotourer jacket comfortably. This is assuredly a garment best for spring and fall, and perhaps for a cool summer day or warm one in winter.

There are no vents on the Evotourer jacket, though there is a mild airflow through the stretch panel sections. I find stretch panel ventilation odd due to its limited porosity, so I only feel the venting on cold days when I don’t want any cooling. Be that as it may, the setup works well.

Spidi optionally offers both thermal and waterproof linings. They say the garment is 50-percent waterproof. I’m not going to wear this in the rain, but I’d be interested to know exactly what “50 percent waterproof” means. Is that the upper half, lower half, left, or right sides? Or, perhaps, only every second raindrop makes it through—I’m confused. Regardless, if waterproofing is an issue, Spidi makes a compatible H2Out lining.

The jacket has zipper and snap sleeve ends with a web between two zippered external handwarmer pockets and no inside pockets. The waist has snap adjusters on both sides.

The Warrior shoulder armor is removable; it is thin, comfortable, and CE certified Level 1. CE Level 1 rated Force-Tech removable elbow protectors are standard and quite soft.

Disappointingly on a $600 jacket, there is no CE-rated back protection. However, there is a pocket for any of three optional back protectors—a pair of Level 1 choices and a single Level 2). Additionally, Spidi offers optional chest protection.

There is a zipper to attach to compatible trousers, as well as a loop to attach to a belt. The single-snap collar has neoprene inserted within for comfort. The lining is poly-mesh with connecting points for optional thermal or waterproof liners. The zippers are Spidi branded and of unknown origin.

The care instructions are quite limiting: “Do not wash – Do not bleach – Do not tumble dry – Line drying in the shade – Do not iron – Do not dry clean – Do not wring.”

I like to oil my leathers after a few years. Given the finish on this jacket, I fear that even oil is contraindicated for the Evotourer and probably would darken the color substantially.

When it gets older and beat up, I’ll try a test on an inconspicuous spot, though I doubt if that will yield good results. I suppose this is a jacket that one allows to age without any influences other than those that occur naturally.

I appreciate the look of a brown leather jacket paired with armored riding jeans. Black would be just as nice. I liked the Spidi Evotourer leather jacket from the moment I unboxed it. Wearing it while riding proved it is just as practical as it is beautiful.

Spidi Evotourer Leather Motorcycle Jacket Fast Facts

Sizes: 46-58 (Euro)

Colors: Black; Brown

Spidi Evotourer Jacket Price: $600 MSRP

Spidi Evotourer Leather Motorcycle Jacket Test – Photo Gallery