2020 Honda CB300R Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Honda CB300R

The smallest member of Honda’s Neo-Sports Café family returns, and this year ABS is standard. The 2020 Honda CB300R remains a fantastic way to get around town for under $5k. It is powered by a single-cylinder DOHC motor—the same engine found in the Honda Rebel 300, but tuned for sportier performance.

If you’re an aggressive rider, the 2020 Honda CB300R can surprise larger motorcycles in tight twisties due to its 53.3-inch wheelbase and a feather-like curb weight of 317 pounds. The Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300 tires are up to the demands of the lightweight chassis, giving riders confidence to push just that much harder in the corners.

When it comes time to slow down, the single 296mm disc is aided by ABS in case the rider’s right hand gets a bit too aggressive.

For commuting, the Honda CB300R knife through traffic with abandon. It’s narrow, and the smooth power delivery keeps the rider out of trouble in confined urban conditions. Although the motor displaces just 286cc, it has enough power to do battle with traffic on urban freeways. To give the CB300R stability at highway speeds, the rake is a generous 24.7 degrees.

The 2020 Honda CB300R is an excellent first-motorcycle for an emerging rider, yet an experienced motorcyclist can have all kinds of fun with this lightweight single. The price is unchanged for 2020, and the only available color is Matte Pearl Blue.

2020 Honda CB300R Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder

Displacement: 286cc

Bore x stroke: 76 x 63mm

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; four valves

Fueling: EFI w/ 38mm throttle body

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.2 inches

Tires: Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300

Front tire: 110/70 x 17

Rear tire: 150/60 x 17

Front brake: 296mm disc

Rear brake: 220mm disc

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 53.3 inches

Rake: 24.7 degrees

Trail: 3.7 inches

Seat height: 31.5 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.7 gallons

Curb weight: 317 pounds

Color:

Matte Pearl Blue

2020 Honda CB300R Price: