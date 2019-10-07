2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 First Look (6 Fast Facts)

Monday, October 7, 2019
2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 First Look: New Electronics and More

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets some upgrades this year. Although it is far from a complete redo, there’s enough freshening up of the venerable sport motorcycle to make it worth taking a closer look at the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650.

1. The tires are upgraded to Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 Previously, the Ninja 650 got by with Dunlop Sportmax D214 tires. They gave us nothing to complain about, but it’s always good to have the latest tire technology under you. The new tires are the same size as before, so they have no impact on the rake and trail. The rake stays at 24 degrees with the trail measuring 3.9 inches.

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 specs2. The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 benefits from a plastics and headlight update. The upper fairing and windshield get their styling cues from the supercharged Ninja H2, and now houses LED headlights. The new windshield sits lower, angled higher, and is flush-mounted. The fairing mounting system is now smoother, and no longer uses bolts.

3. Passengers get a new thicker, wider seat. For those who take the Ninja 650 on extended ride with a significant other, this is a big positive.

4. When riding, you consult with a new full-color 4.3-inch TFT dash. In addition to being easier to read than the old LCD, the TFT gets enhanced features. The background can be black or white, and the screen brightness automatically adjusts to the ambient light.

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 white5. Rideology The App is standard on the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650. We tried the app with the Versys 1000, and it has a wide variety of features. If you get a phone call or email, the app will let you know. To keep your Ninja 650 in tip-top shape, the app keeps you apprised of the status of your vehicle. The riding log feature keeps track of your route, including your speed and how far you are riding. You can also record the riding conditions. If you don’t like pushing buttons to modify the display settings, Rideology The App facilitates you doing it from your smartphone.

6. All these improvements come without a price increase. The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 starts at $7399, without ABS. If you want ABS, and we recommend it, add $400 to the price. The KRT Edition has striking graphics for another $200.

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Parallel twin
  • Displacement: 649 cc
  • Bore x stroke: 83.0 x 60.0mm
  • Maximum torque: 48.5 ft/lbs @ 6,500 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10.8:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
  • Fueling: EFI w/ two Keihin 36mm throttle bodies
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Transmission: 6-speed w/ Positive Neutral Finder
  • Final drive: Sealed chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.9 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.1 inches
  • Tires: Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
  • Front brakes: 300mm petal discs w/ two-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 220mm petal disc
  • ABS: Optional ($400)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 55.5 inches
  • Rake: 24 degrees
  • Trail: 3.9 degrees
  • Seat height: 31.1 inches
  • Fuel tank capacity: 4.0 gallons
  • Curb weight: 419 pounds (ABS: 423 pounds)

COLORS

  • Metallic Spark Black
  • Pearl Blizzard White
  • Lime Green/Ebony (Kawasaki Racing Team KRT)

2020 KAWASAKI NINJA 650 PRICES

  • $7399 (standard)
  • $7799 (ABS)
  • $7599 (KRT Edition)
  • $7999 (KRT Edition, ABS)

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 – Photo Gallery

 

 

