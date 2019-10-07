2020 Triumph Street Triple RS First Look (11 Fast Facts)

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS Preview: Specs & Prices

The Triumph Street Triple RS—the flagship of the Triumph Street Triple line—gets upgrades in power, technology, and styling for 2020.

Not simply content with more peak power, the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS is claimed to produce more midrange power with LED headlights showing the way for the new-look RS. Let’s run down what’s new on the high-end Street Triple.

1. There Moto2-derived 765cc motor has more midrange, and peak horsepower comes soon in the rev range. Triumph claims that the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS has nine percent more torque and horsepower in the “mid-range.” The peak horsepower and torque number come a few hundred rpm sooner, and Triumph says the RS has a more responsive throttle.

2. The triple puts out a 121 horsepower at its peak, and 58 ft/lbs of torque. The maximum horsepower output comes at 11,750 rpm, while the torque tops out at 9350 rpm.

3. The new exhaust system and exhaust cam take the lion’s share of the credit for the enhance power for the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS. According to Triumph, the DOHC triple gets a freer-flowing exhaust with a twin-catalyst system to meet Euro 5 standards, and it is tuned for more low-end and midrange power. The new exhaust cam is also oriented toward improved mid-range power delivery. Additionally, there’s a new intake duct to coax more power from the inline-3.

4. A seven percent reduction in rotational inertia is responsible for the more reactive throttle response. Changes in the manufacturing techniques result in more precise machining or the clutch, crankshaft, and counterbalancer.

5. High-precision machining also comes to the gearbox. Anti-backlash gears are removed, which reduces mass and quickens throttle response. Clutchless shifting (quickshift and blip) returns, as does the assist-and-slip clutch.

6. The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS gets five new riding modes—one of the configurable. In addition to Track, Sport, Road, and Rain, there is the customizable Rider mode. The modes impact throttle response, ABS, and traction control. In the rain mode, the motor adopts a 99-horsepower limit.

7. Styling has been updated to reflect the performance increase for the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS. There are new LED headlights, bodywork with increased angularity (along with new colors), new mirrors, and a carbon fiber tip for the new muffler. Detail improvements in finish include a Triumph-branded handlebar clamp, along with various blacked-out and satin-metal finishes.

8. The TFT display has improved functionality, plus new graphic displays in a choice of four styles. Riders can adjust the angle of the TFT to taste.

9. An accessory Bluetooth module enhances the capabilities of the TFT. Productivity expansion includes compatibility with a GoPro camera, turn-by-turn navigation, plus phone and music functions.

10. Plenty of high-performance parts return on the Triumph Street Triple RS. The suspension is a mix of a Showa fork and Öhlins shock, braking is by Brembo, and Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP v3 tires put the power to the tarmac.

11. We don’t have an availability date or price yet, but expect a review within a week. Right now Senior Editor Nic de Sena is in Spain getting ready to wring out the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS on the street and track.

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-3

Displacement: 765cc

Bore x stroke: 78.0 x 53.4mm

Maximum power: 121 horsepower @ 11,750 rpm

Maximum torque: 58 ft/lbs @ 9350 rpm

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc

Fueling: EFI

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Slipper

CHASSIS

Frame: Twin-spar aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa big piston 41mm inverted fork; 4.5 inches

Rear suspension: travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Öhlins piggyback shock; 5.2 inches

Wheels: 5-spoke cast aluminum alloy

Front wheel: 17 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.5

Tires: Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP v3

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brakes: 310mm floating discs w/ Brembo M50 4-piston monoblock calipers

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo single-piston sliding caliper

ABS: Standard (defeatable)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.3 inches

Rake: 23.9 degrees

Trail: 3.9 inches

Seat height: 33.1 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 4.6 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg

Curb weight: N/A

2020 Street Triple R Colors:

Matt Jet Black with Aluminum Silver and Yellow decals

Silver Ice with Diablo Red and Aluminum Silver decals

2020 Street Triple R Price:

TBA MSRP

2020 Triumph Street Triple R: Photo Gallery