Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Buyers Guide Honda 2020 Honda Grom Buyer's Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Honda Grom Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Honda Grom

In a sport with plenty of fun on offer, the 2020 Honda Grom might be the most fun you can have on two wheels. Just picking a color for the Grom will put a smile on your face.

If you’re willing to do without ABS—which we don’t recommend for just $200—you have an entertaining choice of colors: Incredible Green, Halloween Orange, Blue Raspberry, and Cherry Red (the only option with ABS).

Orange Honda GromAlthough the 2020 Honda Grom’s powerplant displaces just 125cc, that’s plenty for having a blast around town. While you will have to get on the gas to scamper away when the light turns green, the manual-shift four-speed transmission is flawless and will get you past the speed limit quickly.

Handling is entreatingly nimble due to the 12-inch tires, 47.2-inch wheelbase, and 3.2 inches of trail. The 25-degree rake does make sure the Grom is comfortable when it is tapped out in top gear.

2020 Honda Grom GreenAlthough the Honda Grom looks tiny at first glance, the 30-inch seat high gives an adult enough room to be comfortable, while not alienating new riders. It certainly doesn’t hurt that the Grom weighs just 229 pounds (sans ABS). Everyone from beginners to experts will find something about the Grom that will put a smile on the rider’s face.

Read our Honda Grom Review.

2020 Honda Grom Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder
  • Displacement: 125cc
  • Bore x stroke: 52.4 x 57.9mm
  • Compression ratio: 9.3:1
  • Valvetrain: SOHC, 2vpc
  • Fueling: EFI
  • Cooling: Air
  • Transmission: 4-speed
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted 31mm fork; 3.9 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.1 inches
  • Tires: Vee Rubber
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 12
  • Rear tire: 130/70 x 12
  • Front brakes: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 190mm disc
  • ABS: Optional ($200)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 47.2 inches
  • Rake: 25 degrees
  • Trail: 3.2 inches
  • Seat height: 30 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 1.45 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 134 mpg
  • Curb weight: 229 pounds (ABS: 234 pounds)

COLORS

  • Standard: Cherry Red; Blue Raspberry; Halloween Orange; Incredible Green
  • ABS: Cherry Red

2020 Honda Grom Prices (MSRP)

  • $3399
  • $3599 (ABS)

2020 Honda Grom Photo Gallery

Previous articleMarc Marquez Grows His GP Title Net Worth to 8 after Thailand Win
Next article‘Ski Flying’ Motorcycle Tour: Natural High Atop Towering Copper Peak!
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Yamaha

2020 Yamaha Bolt and Bolt R-Spec Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
With classic bobber styling, the 2020 Yamaha Bolt and Bolt R-Spec straddle the blurry line between retro and contemporary cruisers. Here's a Buyer's Guide.
Read more
Suzuki

2020 Suzuki SV650 (ABS) Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
2020 Suzuki SV650 and SV650 ABS Debuting in 1999, the Suzuki SV650 has enjoyed a constant evolution as it moves through the 21st century. Thanks...
Read more
Harley-Davidson

2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Introduced 43 years ago, and a hit in its first year of production as part of the FX family, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider continues as a Softail.
Read more
Yamaha

2020 Yamaha V Star 250 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
2020 Yamaha V Star 250 Riding the 2020 Yamaha V Star 250 is like stepping back in time. The quarter-liter cruiser motorcycle is relatively unchanged...
Read more
Honda

2020 Honda Monkey Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
2020 Honda Monkey With a look straight from the 1969 Honda Mini Trail 50, one could be forgiven for dismissing the diminutive motorcycle as an...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Renowned for its ease of use, the Suzuki V-Strom 650 returns for 2020. That 645cc 90-degree V-twin motor is capable of...
Read more
Reviews

2020 KTM SX-E 5 First Ride Review: Electric Mini Motocrosser (15 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2020 KTM SX-E 5: Electric Mini Motocrosser This is a somewhat different ride review than usual for us. When we went to see the debut...
Read more
Gear / Parts

ATLAS Throttle Lock Review: Universal Motorcycle Cruise Control

Mike Miller -
0
The ATLAS Throttle Lock is an optimal mechanical cruise control that can be fitted to any steed in your stable and look darn good doing it. Here's our test.
Read more
Yamaha

2020 Yamaha Bolt and Bolt R-Spec Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
With classic bobber styling, the 2020 Yamaha Bolt and Bolt R-Spec straddle the blurry line between retro and contemporary cruisers. Here's a Buyer's Guide.
Read more
Touring / Travel

‘Ski Flying’ Motorcycle Tour: Natural High Atop Towering Copper Peak!

Gary Ilminen -
0
Gettin’ high in the U.P. - A Natural High Atop Towering Copper Peak! We’ve told you about some of the points of interest and great...
Read more
Honda

2020 Honda Grom Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
2020 Honda Grom In a sport with plenty of fun on offer, the 2020 Honda Grom might be the most fun you can have on...
Read more
MotoGP

Marc Marquez Grows His GP Title Net Worth to 8 after Thailand Win

Ron Lieback -
0
A quick look at Marc Marquez's performance so far in 2019 MotoGP quickly displays how he had secured his eighth GP title that includes six premier-class titles.
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling