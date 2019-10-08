2020 Honda Grom
In a sport with plenty of fun on offer, the 2020 Honda Grom might be the most fun you can have on two wheels. Just picking a color for the Grom will put a smile on your face.
If you’re willing to do without ABS—which we don’t recommend for just $200—you have an entertaining choice of colors: Incredible Green, Halloween Orange, Blue Raspberry, and Cherry Red (the only option with ABS).
Although the 2020 Honda Grom’s powerplant displaces just 125cc, that’s plenty for having a blast around town. While you will have to get on the gas to scamper away when the light turns green, the manual-shift four-speed transmission is flawless and will get you past the speed limit quickly.
Handling is entreatingly nimble due to the 12-inch tires, 47.2-inch wheelbase, and 3.2 inches of trail. The 25-degree rake does make sure the Grom is comfortable when it is tapped out in top gear.
Although the Honda Grom looks tiny at first glance, the 30-inch seat high gives an adult enough room to be comfortable, while not alienating new riders. It certainly doesn’t hurt that the Grom weighs just 229 pounds (sans ABS). Everyone from beginners to experts will find something about the Grom that will put a smile on the rider’s face.
Read our Honda Grom Review.
2020 Honda Grom Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder
- Displacement: 125cc
- Bore x stroke: 52.4 x 57.9mm
- Compression ratio: 9.3:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC, 2vpc
- Fueling: EFI
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: 4-speed
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted 31mm fork; 3.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.1 inches
- Tires: Vee Rubber
- Front tire: 120/70 x 12
- Rear tire: 130/70 x 12
- Front brakes: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 190mm disc
- ABS: Optional ($200)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 47.2 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 3.2 inches
- Seat height: 30 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.45 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 134 mpg
- Curb weight: 229 pounds (ABS: 234 pounds)
COLORS
- Standard: Cherry Red; Blue Raspberry; Halloween Orange; Incredible Green
- ABS: Cherry Red
2020 Honda Grom Prices (MSRP)
- $3399
- $3599 (ABS)