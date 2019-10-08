2020 Honda Grom

In a sport with plenty of fun on offer, the 2020 Honda Grom might be the most fun you can have on two wheels. Just picking a color for the Grom will put a smile on your face.

If you’re willing to do without ABS—which we don’t recommend for just $200—you have an entertaining choice of colors: Incredible Green, Halloween Orange, Blue Raspberry, and Cherry Red (the only option with ABS).

Although the 2020 Honda Grom’s powerplant displaces just 125cc, that’s plenty for having a blast around town. While you will have to get on the gas to scamper away when the light turns green, the manual-shift four-speed transmission is flawless and will get you past the speed limit quickly.

Handling is entreatingly nimble due to the 12-inch tires, 47.2-inch wheelbase, and 3.2 inches of trail. The 25-degree rake does make sure the Grom is comfortable when it is tapped out in top gear.

Although the Honda Grom looks tiny at first glance, the 30-inch seat high gives an adult enough room to be comfortable, while not alienating new riders. It certainly doesn’t hurt that the Grom weighs just 229 pounds (sans ABS). Everyone from beginners to experts will find something about the Grom that will put a smile on the rider’s face.

2020 Honda Grom Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder

Displacement: 125cc

Bore x stroke: 52.4 x 57.9mm

Compression ratio: 9.3:1

Valvetrain: SOHC, 2vpc

Fueling: EFI

Cooling: Air

Transmission: 4-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted 31mm fork; 3.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.1 inches

Tires: Vee Rubber

Front tire: 120/70 x 12

Rear tire: 130/70 x 12

Front brakes: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 190mm disc

ABS: Optional ($200)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 47.2 inches

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 3.2 inches

Seat height: 30 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.45 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 134 mpg

Curb weight: 229 pounds (ABS: 234 pounds)

COLORS

Standard: Cherry Red; Blue Raspberry; Halloween Orange; Incredible Green

ABS: Cherry Red

2020 Honda Grom Prices (MSRP)

$3399

$3599 (ABS)

