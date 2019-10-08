2020 Yamaha Bolt and Bolt R-Spec Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Yamaha Bolt and Bolt R-Spec

With classic bobber styling, the 2020 Yamaha Bolt and Bolt R-Spec straddle the blurry line between retro and contemporary cruisers.

The Bolt pair get an air-cooled V-twin powerplant, mixed with EFI and an overhead cam in each cylinder. There’s a belt drive, but no ABS, even as an option. The stylish round taillight is an LED, and the simple dash has an LCD readout.

The Bolt is the more vintage-styled of the pair, with wire-spoke wheels and a plain pair of shocks. The Bolt R-Spec moves things forward a bit, with cast alloy 12-spoke wheels and higher-performance piggyback-reservoir shocks. Both Bolts have tubeless Bridgestone Exedra tires, with a 19-inch front wheel and 16-inch rear.

Riding the Bolt and Bolt R-Spec couldn’t be easier. The motor offers plenty of torque, and enough power to handle freeway action. The solo seat height of just over 27 inches makes the Bolt brothers accessible to those with long or short inseams. The mid controls and high-mounted swept-back handlebar provide ergonomics comfortable enough for all-day rides.

Read our Yamaha Bolt Review.

2020 Yamaha Bolt and Bolt R-Spec Specs

ENGINE

Type: 60-degree V-twin

Displacement: 942cc

Bore x stroke: 85 x 83mm

Compression ratio: 9.0:1

Valvetrain: SOHC, 4vpc

Fueling: Twin-bore EFI

Cooling: Air

Transmission: 5-speed

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS



Frame: Double cradle

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension: Non-adjustable shocks (Bolt R-Spec: Non-adjustable piggyback-reservoir shocks); 2.8 inches of travel

Wheels: Wire spoke (R-Spec: 12-spoke cast alloy)

Tires: Bridgestone Exedra G721

Front tire: 100/90 x 19

Rear tire: 150/80 x 16

Front and rear brakes: 298mm wave-type disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 61.8 inches

Rake: 29.0 degrees

Trail: 5.1 inches

Seat height: 27.2 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 51 mpg

Curb weight: 542 pounds

COLORS

Raven (Bolt)

Matte Silver (Bolt R-Spec)

2020 Yamaha Bolt Prices (MSRP)



$7999

$8399 (R-Spec)

Yamaha Bolt and Bolt R-Spec Photo Gallery