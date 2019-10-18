2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Capable of urban duty, as well as cross-county trips, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide is a practical motorcycle that is also a genuine head-turner. The batwing fairing is genuinely iconic, as is the latest iteration of V-twin from The Motor Company.

Cranking out 111 ft/lbs of torque at just 3250 rpm, the Harley Street Glide’s Milwaukee-Eight 107 powerplant doesn’t worry much about whether the convenient bags are full or there’s a passenger aboard. The power produced is more than adequate for any task at hand.

Over the years, the handling and suspension of the Street Glide have been constantly improved. The Showa fork is impressive, if not adjustable, and the rear shock does an admirable job with just two inches of travel.

The 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide is rock-solid at high speeds, and hustles its 829 pounds through the twisties more confidently than you might expect.

2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Specs

ENGINE

Motor: Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin

Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”

Displacement: 107 cubic inches (1746cc)

Maximum torque: 111 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Cooling: Air

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve fork; 4.6 inches

Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 2.1 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum Enforcer II

Front wheel: 19 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 18 x 5.00

Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F

Rear tire: 180/65-16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T

Front brakes: 320mm floating rotors w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 320mm fixed rotor w/ 4-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64 inches

Seat height: 27.4 inches

Rake: 26 degrees

Fork angle: 29.25 degrees

Trail: 6.7 inches

Right lean angle: 31 degrees

Left lean angle: 29 degrees

Fuel capacity: 6 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg

Curb weight: 829 pounds

2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Colors/Prices (MSRP)