2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide
Capable of urban duty, as well as cross-county trips, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide is a practical motorcycle that is also a genuine head-turner. The batwing fairing is genuinely iconic, as is the latest iteration of V-twin from The Motor Company.
Cranking out 111 ft/lbs of torque at just 3250 rpm, the Harley Street Glide’s Milwaukee-Eight 107 powerplant doesn’t worry much about whether the convenient bags are full or there’s a passenger aboard. The power produced is more than adequate for any task at hand.
Over the years, the handling and suspension of the Street Glide have been constantly improved. The Showa fork is impressive, if not adjustable, and the rear shock does an admirable job with just two inches of travel.
The 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide is rock-solid at high speeds, and hustles its 829 pounds through the twisties more confidently than you might expect.
2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Specs
ENGINE
- Motor: Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin
- Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”
- Displacement: 107 cubic inches (1746cc)
- Maximum torque: 111 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.0:1
- Cooling: Air
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve fork; 4.6 inches
- Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 2.1 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum Enforcer II
- Front wheel: 19 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 18 x 5.00
- Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
- Rear tire: 180/65-16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T
- Front brakes: 320mm floating rotors w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 320mm fixed rotor w/ 4-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 64 inches
- Seat height: 27.4 inches
- Rake: 26 degrees
- Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
- Trail: 6.7 inches
- Right lean angle: 31 degrees
- Left lean angle: 29 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg
- Curb weight: 829 pounds
2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Colors/Prices (MSRP)
- Vivid Black: $21,999
- Midnight Blue; Black Denim; Barracuda Silver: $22,499
- Stiletto Red; Tahitian Teal: $23,199