2022 Denver Supercross Results, Coverage, Video, Photos + Standings

Eli Tomac clinched the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross Championship in an anticlimactic race in front of an enthusiastic crowd at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. Tomac needed only a P14 to take the title, and after a one-lap stint in the lead, he cruised to a P5 finish.Chase Sexton was the fastest qualifier and grabbed the holeshot. However, on the second lap of 26 on the hard and dusty sun-baked track, Sexton went down in front of the mechanics’ area, surrendering the top spot to Tomac. A lap later, Tomac surrendered the lead to Anderson without a fight. Anderson was never challenged, finishing nearly 14 seconds ahead of Malcolm Stewart, who was almost 20 seconds ahead of final podium finisher Marvin Musquin. Sexton remounted and climbed to P4, 23 seconds ahead of Tomac.
In addition to Tomac clinching the title, Anderson cemented P2 in the final standings. Four riders are still in the mix for P3 overall for the year—Stewart (295 points), Justin Barcia (291), Musquin (287), and Sexton (269). Defending Champion Cooper Webb can finish the year no worse than P7, though no better than P5.The year’s final race is at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. The riders will be back to racing under the lights, with the first Heat gate dropping at 8 p.m. EDT. Check out our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing details.Photography courtesy of Feld Entertainment, Inc.2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 16 of 17 rounds)
Suzuki GSX-S1000GT + Rusty Mac of Aussie Backroads Moto Touring
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends, a weekly podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling.
In this week’s first segment Editor Don Williams brings us his thoughts on Suzuki’s eagerly awaited GSX-S 1000 GT… that’s the sport touring version of the company’s upright naked sport bike. Don has just returned from a successful two-day, 750-mile round trip on the GT and it seems that overall, he was quite impressed by the bike.
The second segment is the final one in our series from Brisbane, Australia. Associate Editor Teejay Adams and myself chatted with motorcycle adventurer Rusty Mac about his guided outback touring company Australian Backroads Motorcycle Touring. Rusty has been taking all-comers on day-trips for many years, and has now branched out into overnight trips as well. So if you’re perhaps interested in riding some of Australia’s roads less traveled, then Rusty is the guy to show you the best places to visit, and have the best experience.