2022 Denver Supercross Results, Coverage, Video, Photos + Standings

2022 Denver Supercross Results
Start

Eli Tomac clinched the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross Championship in an anticlimactic race in front of an enthusiastic crowd at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. Tomac needed only a P14 to take the title, and after a one-lap stint in the lead, he cruised to a P5 finish.

Chase Sexton was the fastest qualifier and grabbed the holeshot. However, on the second lap of 26 on the hard and dusty sun-baked track, Sexton went down in front of the mechanics’ area, surrendering the top spot to Tomac. A lap later, Tomac surrendered the lead to Anderson without a fight. Anderson was never challenged, finishing nearly 14 seconds ahead of Malcolm Stewart, who was almost 20 seconds ahead of final podium finisher Marvin Musquin. Sexton remounted and climbed to P4, 23 seconds ahead of Tomac.

2022 Denver Supercross Results: Jason Anderson
Jason Anderson

In addition to Tomac clinching the title, Anderson cemented P2 in the final standings. Four riders are still in the mix for P3 overall for the year—Stewart (295 points), Justin Barcia (291), Musquin (287), and Sexton (269). Defending Champion Cooper Webb can finish the year no worse than P7, though no better than P5.

2022 Denver Supercross Results: Eli Tomac
2022 Supercross Champion Eli Tomac

The year’s final race is at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. The riders will be back to racing under the lights, with the first Heat gate dropping at 8 p.m. EDT. Check out our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing details.

Photography courtesy of Feld Entertainment, Inc.

2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 16 of 17 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 359 points (7W, 11P, 13 T5) [Clinched Championship]

  2. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 324 (6W, 9P, 11 T5) [Clinched Runner-up]

  3. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 295 (3P, 12 T5)

  4. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 291 (5P, 10 T5)

  5. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 287 (1W, 5P, 9 T5)

  6. Chase Sexton, Honda, 269 (1W, 7P, 11 T5)

  7. Cooper Webb, KTM, 261 (4P, 7 T5)

  8. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 163

  9. Justin Brayton, Honda, 160 (1 T5)

  10. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 152

  11. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 141 (1P, 3 T5)

  12. Ken Roczen, Honda, 133 points (1W, 1P, 2 T5)

  13. Justin Bogle, KTM, 103

  14. Shane McElrath, KTM, 101

  15. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 97 (1P, 1 T5)

  16. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 97

  17. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 97

  18. Vince Friese, Honda, 96

  19. Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 90

  20. Justin Starling, GasGas, 89

  21. Cade Clason, Honda, 75

  22. Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 65

  23. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 63

  24. Max Anstie, KTM, 55

  25. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 45

  26. Benny Bloss, KTM, 29

  27. Joey Savatgy, KTM, 27

  28. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 24

  29. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 23

  30. Tristan Lane, KTM, 15

  31. Justin Rodbell, Kawasaki, 15

  32. Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 15

  33. John Short, Honda, 14

  34. Alex Ray, Honda, 14

  35. Henry Miller, KTM, 13

  36. Josh Hill, KTM, 13

  37. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 8

  38. Austin Politelli, Honda, 8

  39. Adam Enticknap, Suzuki, 8

  40. Marshal Weltin, Yamaha, 6

  41. Jeremy Hand, Honda 4

  42. Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 3

  43. Brandon Scharer, Yamaha, 1

2022 Denver Supercross Results

  1. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki

  2. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

  3. Marvin Musquin, KTM

  4. Chase Sexton, Honda

  5. Eli Tomac, Yamaha

  6. Cooper Webb, KTM

  7. Justin Barcia, GasGas

  8. Justin Brayton, Honda

  9. Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda

  10. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha

  11. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki

  12. Ryan Breece, Yamaha

  13. Alex Martin, Yamaha

  14. Justin Starling, GasGas

  15. Fredrik Norén, KTM

  16. Austin Politelli, Honda

  17. Marshall Weltin, Yamaha

  18. Kevin Moranz, KTM

  19. John Short, Honda

  20. Justin Rodbell, Kawasaki

  21. Justin Bogle, KTM

  22. Henry Miller, KTM

2022 Denver Supercross Results Photo Gallery

