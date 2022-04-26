2022 Indian Scout Rogue Review [9 Fast Facts: Cruiser Motorcycle]

The 2022 Indian Scout Rogue is the American V-twin brand’s latest addition to its budding mid-sized cruiser Scout family, adopting club-style looks to separate it from the pack. Looking beyond the plethora of blacked-out components, the Scout Rogue’s handful of relatively minor changes have a noticeable positive impact on the riding position and handling. We spent some time with the Scout Rogue in some of our favorite haunts around coastal Ventura, and on the illustrious California State Route 33 to hit you with the Fast Facts.
A 69ci V-twin is a modern twist on the classic American V-twin engine. The Scout powerplant departs from the American V-twin tradition by providing far more than simply one-dimensional low-down torque and has done so since its inception in 2015. Although respectable bottom-end thrust is available on-demand, it is eclipsed by how this energetic twin-cylinder mill revs up and lets you sample its ample 100 horsepower and tractable 72 ft-lbs of torque at 5900 rpm. Subverting other stereotypes is its comfort when wringing it out. The motor spools up smoothly through its broad midrange and beyond, where it gives no sign of giving up the ghost or vibrating excessively. There’s enough rumble and roll for a dash of personality that never oversteps its refined character, while a modest exhaust thrum adds to this machine’s panache.
The six-speed gearbox keeps the gentlemanly theme in play. Shifting on the Scout Rogue is a hearty experience—not your typical agricultural fanfare familiar to the cruiser class. Selecting a gear is done with confidence, slotting itself into position efficiently, which is quite accommodating for newer riders. However, the relatively heavy cable clutch pull seems at odds with the engine’s welcoming tractable power and user-friendly shifting. While it isn’t an issue in the hands of a veteran, freshly minted motorcyclists might find slipping the clutch in traffic taxing.
The mini-ape handlebar transforms the rider triangle on the Scout Rogue, creating a more relaxed, upright seating position. The grips sit higher and closer to the rider, pairing nicely with the ultra-low 25.6-inch solo seat and not-too-forward controls. Additionally, the saddle offers more lumbar support when accelerating. After a full day in the saddle, my five-foot ten-inch frame wasn’t any worse for wear. That usually can’t be said about cruisers with lower handlebars that hinge my body at the waist. As visually tasteful as the quarter fairing is, the wind protection benefits are apparent and appreciated at freeway speeds.
Dig the quarter fairing and want one for your Scout or Scout Bobber? You can get one as an official accessory. Jazz up your Scout or Scout Bobber with the Rogue’s fairing, as it’s an official accessory. Rogue owners can also get it color-matched, should they choose.
A new cast-aluminum 19-inch front wheel woke up the handling. Ditching the chunky front tire and the smaller 16-inch wheel has added a bit of pep into the Scout Rogue’s step, allowing the excellent aluminum chassis to strut its stuff in the city or canyons. Nimble as can be and delivering the kind of stability that only a lengthy wheelbase can offer, a narrow 29-degree maximum lean angle is the only thing holding back the Rogue’s chassis from greatness. Spirited riders will customize their footpegs and exhaust shields against the asphalt with the help of capable cornering—though you’re liable to scrape hard parts if you push too far. It’s best to remember the operative word “cruise,” despite how rewarding the Rogue is in the twisty sections.
Basic suspension is bolted onto the Scout Rogue. Featuring the same non-adjustable suspenders as other Scout models, the Rogue’s fork does well when tracking through a corner and absorbing whatever crosses its stern, even if it might reside on the plusher side of the spectrum. Alas, suspension travel is usually the first victim of motorcycles with low seat heights, and twin shocks utilize a stiffer setup to compensate for the petite two inches of wheel travel, translating sharp-edged hits to the rider—though the updated seat masks things better than other Scout offerings. Of course, fully adjustable accessory piggyback-reservoir shocks add a full inch of travel, superior damping, and a whiff of additional ride height for improved ride quality for $830. At this MSRP, and with a chassis as amiable as this, we shouldn’t have to spend extra coins for comfort.
There’s more to the brakes than meets the eye, and ABS is a $900 option. A dual-piston caliper and 298mm rotor in the front can haul this 545-pound machine to stop in a hurry, offering up plenty of feel, too. In the rear, a single-piston caliper and matching 298mm rotor are perfect for parking lot maneuvering or scrubbing off speed when needed. Our test units featured ABS, which costs quite a penny, but the benefits speak for themselves.
Aesthetics are a point of pride in the V-twin world, and the Scout Rogue is no exception for Indian. Every bit and bob is meticulously machined or finished, and, with the Rogue, it’s all draped in inky-black goodness for a mean vibe. There are few complaints in that regard, save for the analog clock, which features a small LCD screen that is difficult to decipher and lacks a fuel gauge—the tripmeter and low-fuel light will have to do the trick.
The 2022 Indian Scout Rogue expands the Scout platform’s resume. The Scout Rogue is a variation on a theme, and the designers have struck a nice balance with the Rogue in that its updates allow it to cover more ground and do so in comfort than some of its compatriots. A finger-wagging still needs to be directed at the short-travel twin shocks, while the mini-apes increase comfort for taller riders that might not be partial to the classic clamshell riding position. If that isn’t enough, the 19-inch wheel lets the proven chassis charm us further in any scenario. All around, it’s a worthy addition to the Scout line that might soak up the limelight for those interested in a well-rounded cruiser.
Kawasaki Z650RS + Brian Slark Pt 2 ”The man who helped bring Norton to America” with Neale Bayly.
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends—a weekly Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling.
This week we go retro! We start off the first segment with Senior Editor Nic de Sena talking to us about the new Kawasaki Z650 RS. This retro-styled moto follows after the huge success of the Z900 RS, and it follows the same inspiration as its sibling. The KZ650 back I the seventies was a brilliant machine that combined relatively light weight and a motor that revved to the moon, so it quickly gained popularity and sold very very well. The new Z650 RS plays to the visual strengths of the original and certainly for me, the flawless emerald green, pinstriped paintwork, and the gold spoke-type wheels are very evocative of the original.
In the second segment, Neale Bayly continues his chat with Brian Slark—the man who helped bring Norton to the United States. Brian talks to Neale not just about his amazing career, but he also gives us some insight into the burgeoning motorcycle industry of the late sixties and early seventies in America. The rivalry between Triumph, Norton, and of course the other now extinct British brands such as BSA, AJS and Matchless was pretty fierce apparently, and Brian’s first hand witness account to the whole era is fascinating.