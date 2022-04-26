2023 KTM Dual-Sport Lineup First Look [Off-Road Focused EXC-F]

KTM’s three-motorcycle dual-sport lineup returns unchanged, save new 1990s-inspired graphic treatments—including orange frames all around this year.The 2023 KTM 500 EXC-F and 350 EXC-F share the same chassis, with the 500 weighing three more pounds than the 350. The two motorcycles have WP Xplor suspension, including a linkage-free shock with progressive damping. The 500 retains its SOHC 510cc motor, while the 350 has a DOHC valvetrain—both cylinder heads have four valves. Both models have a six-speed transmission with a hydraulically actuated DDS clutch. Brembo takes care of all the hydraulics.
The 2023 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days ups the ante a bit, though we don’t have prices for any of the EXC-Fs. The Six Days has functional upgrades, including CNC triple clamps that are anodized orange, a skid plate, front axle puller, and rear brake safety wire. The graphics are all-new and quite striking, as they include red flames.We reviewed the KTM 350 EXC-F last year, but we’re overdue on our testing of the 500 EXC-F. We will work to fix that for 2023. The 2023 KTM dual-sport lineup appears on dealers’ showroom floors in May.2023 KTM 500 EXC-F (and 350 EXC-F) SpecsENGINE
Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke
Displacement: 510cc (350: 350cc)
Bore x stroke: 95 x 72mm (350: 88 x 57.5mm)
Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves (350: DOHC; 4 valves)
Starting: Electric w/ lithium-ion 12-volt 2 Ah battery
Kawasaki Z650RS + Brian Slark Pt 2 ”The man who helped bring Norton to America” with Neale Bayly.
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends—a weekly Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling.
This week we go retro! We start off the first segment with Senior Editor Nic de Sena talking to us about the new Kawasaki Z650 RS. This retro-styled moto follows after the huge success of the Z900 RS, and it follows the same inspiration as its sibling. The KZ650 back I the seventies was a brilliant machine that combined relatively light weight and a motor that revved to the moon, so it quickly gained popularity and sold very very well. The new Z650 RS plays to the visual strengths of the original and certainly for me, the flawless emerald green, pinstriped paintwork, and the gold spoke-type wheels are very evocative of the original.
In the second segment, Neale Bayly continues his chat with Brian Slark—the man who helped bring Norton to the United States. Brian talks to Neale not just about his amazing career, but he also gives us some insight into the burgeoning motorcycle industry of the late sixties and early seventies in America. The rivalry between Triumph, Norton, and of course the other now extinct British brands such as BSA, AJS and Matchless was pretty fierce apparently, and Brian’s first hand witness account to the whole era is fascinating.