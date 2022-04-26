2023 KTM Dual-Sport Lineup First Look [Off-Road Focused EXC-F]

2023 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days

KTM’s three-motorcycle dual-sport lineup returns unchanged, save new 1990s-inspired graphic treatments—including orange frames all around this year.

The 2023 KTM 500 EXC-F and 350 EXC-F share the same chassis, with the 500 weighing three more pounds than the 350. The two motorcycles have WP Xplor suspension, including a linkage-free shock with progressive damping. The 500 retains its SOHC 510cc motor, while the 350 has a DOHC valvetrain—both cylinder heads have four valves. Both models have a six-speed transmission with a hydraulically actuated DDS clutch. Brembo takes care of all the hydraulics.

2023 KTM Dual Sport Lineup First Look
2023 KTM 500 EXC-F

The 2023 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days ups the ante a bit, though we don’t have prices for any of the EXC-Fs. The Six Days has functional upgrades, including CNC triple clamps that are anodized orange, a skid plate, front axle puller, and rear brake safety wire. The graphics are all-new and quite striking, as they include red flames.

2023 KTM Dual Sport Lineup First Look: 350 EXC-F
2023 KTM 350 EXC-F

We reviewed the KTM 350 EXC-F last year, but we’re overdue on our testing of the 500 EXC-F. We will work to fix that for 2023. The 2023 KTM dual-sport lineup appears on dealers’ showroom floors in May.

2023 KTM 500 EXC-F (and 350 EXC-F) Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke

  • Displacement: 510cc (350: 350cc)

  • Bore x stroke: 95 x 72mm (350: 88 x 57.5mm)

  • Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves (350: DOHC; 4 valves)

  • Starting: Electric w/ lithium-ion 12-volt 2 Ah battery

  • Lubrication: Pressure Lubrication with 2 Pumps

  • Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 42mm throttle body

  • Transmission: Wide-ratio 6-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

  • Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

  • Subframe: Aluminum

  • Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum

  • Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xplor inverted 48mm fork; 11.8 inches

  • Rear suspension: Linkage-free fully adjustable WP Xplor shock w/ PDS; 12.2 inches

  • Rims: Giant

  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

  • Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

  • Tires: Continental Twinduro TKC 80

  • Front tire: 90/90 x 21

  • Rear tire: 120/90 x 18

  • Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

  • ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.3 inches

  • Rake: 26.5 degrees

  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm

  • Seat height: 37.8 degrees

  • Ground clearance: 14 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 2.25 gallons

  • Curb weight: 254 pounds (350: 251 pounds)

PRICES

  • 2023 KTM 350 EXC-F Price: $TBA MSRP

  • 2023 KTM 500 EXC-F Price: $TBA

  • 2023 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days: $TBA

2023 KTM Dual-Sport Lineup Photo Gallery

