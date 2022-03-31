Cardo Packtalk Edge First Look [9 Fast Facts For Communications]

Hello listeners and welcome once again to Motos and Friends, a weekly Podcast brought to you by Ultimate Motorcycling.

This week we bring you the newly updated Suzuki GSX-S1000. Suzuki has updated their naked liter-bike upright with several fairly significant upgrades, and Senior Editor Nic de Sena tells us all about it.

In the second segment, Editor at Large Neale Bayly sits down at the Barber Advanced Design Center at the Barber museum in Birmingham Alabama, and chats with Brian Slark, the gentleman who – among other things – brought Norton motorcycles to America. This is the first part of three, and gives and introduction to Brian and how he got started in motorcycling.

We hope you enjoy this episode!

Suzuki GSX-S1000