Cardo Packtalk Edge First Look [9 Fast Facts For Communications]

The mesh-equipped Cardo Packtalk series of motorcycle intercoms continues to expand. We’ve already reviewed the Packtalk Bold, Packtalk Black, and Packtalk Slim. Now, we’re getting our first look at the Cardo Packtalk Edge, which bumps up the technology to a new level. Here’s what’s new in the Edge.
Second-generation Dynamic Mesh Communications software makes connecting with other riders easier. Cardo claims the latest mesh software will allow 15-rider groups, faster connectivity, and easier pairing.
Bluetooth 5.2 has been added to the Packtalk Edge. This is the latest Bluetooth technology, making connecting to other units faster when you can’t use mesh. This means it will be easier to pair with riders using other brands of communications devices.
The voice recognition engine gets an upgrade. It will better interpret your command after you get its attention by saying, “Hey, Cardo.” This is matched to improved noise-cancellation for the microphone.
There are a few audio upgrades on the Edge. New JBL speakers have three new sound profiles–perfect for listening to your U2 playlist. When speaking with your group partners, the new mesh technology improves the range of frequencies, making it easier to understand other riders in challenging conditions.
Attaching the Cardo Packtalk Edge to the helmet mount has never been easier. Previously, the unit snapped onto a helmet mount. The helmet mount remains, but now the Edge unit latches onto the mount magnetically. Just get the communications unit close, and magnetism sucks it right in place.
The Edge can do software updates via WiFi. Leave your cable at home.
Improving the look and aerodynamics of the main unit, the antenna is now integrated. No more raising up the antenna to improve reception.
Returning features include a 13-hour battery life with USB-C charging. It takes two hours or less to recharge the battery. Conveniently, a 20-minute charge gives you two hours of battery life—perfect for a snack or meal stop.
The Edge is the flagship unit of the range, with the highest price among the Packtalk lineup. You’re looking at $390 for one Cardo Packtalk Edge, and $700 for a pair. Availability begins in late April.
