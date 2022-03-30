Insta360 One RS Action Camera First Look [12 Fast Facts]

Last year we reviewed the Insta360 One X2 action camera, and came away impressed. It’s a 360-degree camera that uses software to erase the selfie-stick that supports it, providing professional-style video results. Now, there’s the modular Insta360 One RS, which boasts a spectacular array of upgrades and capabilities. Let’s take a closer look.
The Insta360 One RS body has a 48-megapixel sensor. For storage, it uses an exFAT-formatted microSD card with the UHS-I bus interface and a Video Speed Class V30 rating. Maximum card storage is 1TB. The built-in 1.445Ah battery is charged via Type-C USB in 60 minutes, with the unit off.
The heart of the Insta360 One RS system is its three interchangeable lenses. The interchangeable lenses provide a variety of views, as well as change the resolution and frame rates. Plus, there’s a six-axis gyroscope in each lens.
The 4K Boost lens offers stunning options. Its abilities range from the 6K Windscreen Mode at 25 frames per second to 1080p at 200 frames per second, with three settings in-between. Maximum photo resolution is 8000 x 6000 pixels, with a 16:9 ratio available. The lens’ aperture is f/2.4, and the field of view is equivalent to 16mm on a 35mm camera. Also, there is in-camera and in-app stabilization to smooth out the video. The 4K Boost is the lightest of the lenses at 4.4 ounces.
Insta380 One RS with 1-Inch Wide lens, plus screen
The 1-Inch Wide Angle lens is similar to the 4K Boost with a wider view, as the name suggests. This lens has a 14.4mm equivalent view, and sacrifices a bit of resolution and frame rate count in the process, though not much. It still offers 5472 x 2328 resolution at 30 frames per second in the Widescreen mode and 1920 x 1080 at 120 frames per second. Like the 4K Boost, there are three other resolutions modes and several frame rates to choose from, and it records in mp4 or Insta360’s Pro mode for editing wizardry. It is the heaviest of the three lenses, hitting the scale at 5.75 ounces.
Insta380 One RS with 360 lens
The 360 lens is the widest-angle lens of the trio. The equivalent 35mm field of view is 7.2mm—fisheye range. It is designed to work with the Insta360 software to remove the self-stick from the video for the 360-degree view. This lens has three resolutions and frame rates for video—5760 x 2800 at 30 fps; 3840 x 1920 at 50 fps; 3008 xx 1504 at 100 fps—and a fixed 6080 x 3040 pixels mode for still images. You do lose the stabilization functions with the 360 lens, which weighs 4.8 ounces.
All three lenses offer a range of modes. You can shoot in Standard Video, Slow Motion, Active HDR, Timelapse, TimeShift, and Loop Recording. 6K Widescreen is only on the 4K Boost, while the 1-Inch Wide Angle is the only one with Widescreen. Bullet Time is exclusive to the 360 lens.
All three lenses have seven photo modes. They are Standard, HDR, Interval, Night Shot, Starlapse, Burst, PureShot. Shutter speeds range from 1/8000th to 120 seconds, with the ISO ranging from 100 to 3200.
When used with the Insta360 app—macOS and Windows—the Insta360 One RS can be used for streaming. If you prefer Adobe Premiere Pro or Final Cut Pro, Insta360 offers free plug-ins for file compatibility.
The system is waterproof to 16 feet below the surface. Desert riders will note that the maximum operating temperature is 104°F. It’s good for temps down to four degrees below zero.
WiFi allows for cable-free on-location file transfers.
There is a broad range of accessories. You can get a battery base, dive case, mic adaptor, mounting bracket, and hard-wire file transfer.
Prices vary by configuration. The Insta360 One RS Twin Edition gives you the 4K Boost and 360 lenses for $550 MSRP.
Hello listeners and welcome once again to Motos and Friends, a weekly Podcast brought to you by Ultimate Motorcycling.
This week we bring you the newly updated Suzuki GSX-S1000. Suzuki has updated their naked liter-bike upright with several fairly significant upgrades, and Senior Editor Nic de Sena tells us all about it.
In the second segment, Editor at Large Neale Bayly sits down at the Barber Advanced Design Center at the Barber museum in Birmingham Alabama, and chats with Brian Slark, the gentleman who – among other things – brought Norton motorcycles to America. This is the first part of three, and gives and introduction to Brian and how he got started in motorcycling.