2022 Seattle Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks [8 Fast Facts]

By
Don Williams
-

Round 12 in the 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series is here, and that means the gladiators do battle at Lumen Field in Seattle for the first time since 2019. Eli Tomac is running away with the title, but there’s a fierce battle behind him. Picking the Top 5 for your RMFantasySX.com league is still a challenge, so let’s get you pointed in the right direction with 2022 Seattle Supercross fantasy tips and picks. Spoiler alert—it won’t be easy, as there are seven legit picks for the Top 5.

2022 Seattle Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks: Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac

  1. Eli Tomac looks invincible. Sure, he could get a bad start or have some other unexpected challenge. However, Tomac has won four in a row. He won in Seattle in 2018. Pick someone else to top the podium at your own peril. Now, buckle up, because there are six more riders you’ll want to put in the Top 5.

  1. The four injuries from Detroit sorted themselves out at Indianapolis. Jason Anderson looked strong, though his collision with Justin Barcia possibly cost him a win. Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb rebounded to finish within one second of each other while battling for P4—impressive. Dylan Ferrandis is out until further notice.

2022 Seattle Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks: Jason Anderson
Jason Anderson

  1. Anderson feels like the only rider who can beat Tomac right now. Anderson is fast, though prone to mistakes and impacts with other riders. That’s why Anderson has three wins this year, and Tomac has six. Regardless, Anderson is always a serious threat to win. Put him down for P2.

2022 Seattle Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks: Justin Barcia
Justin Barcia

  1. The final spot on the podium will be between Justin Barcia and Marvin Musquin. There’s some fascinating history here, and it’s really a toss-up. Barcia won Seattle in 2013 (ancient history, I know), and he’s on a 5-3-2 roll—Barcia is peaking. Musquin is 6-4-3 in the last three rounds—yes, right behind Barcia each time, so you’d think that would be an easy call. However, Musquin has won two of the last three Seattle Main Events (2017 and 2019). I’m going to go with Barcia continuing to beat Musquin by one spot, so it’s Barcia on the podium and Musquin in P4. Feel free to swap those two with confidence.

Marvin Musquin
Marvin Musquin

  1. There are three strong contenders for P5: Chase Sexton, Malcolm Stewart, and defending Supercross Champion Cooper Webb. Let’s look at some history. Stewart has eight Top-5 finishes, Sexton has seven, and Cooper has six. In the last three rounds, Stewart has gone 8-2-8, Sexton scored 3-22-4, and Webb finished 2-20-5. Sexton and Webb were back-and-forth and neck-and-neck at two of the three rounds, while Stewart crashed with Anderson in Daytona and cased a jump in Indianapolis. Sexton is the only 2022 Main Event winner in the group, so I’m using that as my tiebreaker and giving him P5. Go ahead and select your own deciding factor among those three. Any other pick is a long shot.

Chase Sexton - HRC Honda
Chase Sexton

  1. The Wild Card is P12, and that’s not going to be easy—not that it ever is. With all the injuries this year, Justin Starling, Cade Clason, and Justin Bogle went 11-12-13 in Indianapolis. Fredrick Norén’s comeback ride put him in P14, and he should do better after one race under his belt. Also consider Ryan Breece, who was Top 10 at Indy—impressive. I’ll have a hunch for Norén, so that’s my Wild Card pick. I will be crossing all my fingers.

  1. It’s a West Coast race, so you’ll be staying up late to watch if you’re on the East Coast. Qualifying is a 4 p.m. exclusively on Peacock. The racing starts at 10 p.m. on USA and Peacock. Be sure to bookmark our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule, just in case.

Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac

  1. I was doing pretty well last week until Stewart cased it. I’m now in the Top 24-percent of RMFantasySX.com players. That’s far below my personal expectations, but there’s still some time to go. Also, don’t forget that there are two throwaway rounds, and the finale is worth double points. If you’re not doing well, don’t throw in the towel.

tl;dr Picks

  1. Eli Tomac

  2. Jason Anderson

  3. Justin Barcia

  4. Marvin Musquin

  5. Chase Sexton

    Wild Card P12: Fredrik Norén

Photography courtesy of Align Media and Feld Entertainment, Inc.

2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 11 of 17 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 255 points (6W, 8P, 9 T5)

  2. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 204 (3W, 5P, 6 T5)

  3. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 204 (5P, 7 T5)

  4. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 202 (2P, 8 T5)

  5. Cooper Webb, KTM, 191 (4P, 6 T5)

  6. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 185 (2P, 3 T5)

  7. Chase Sexton, Honda, 183 (1W, 4P, 7 T5)

  8. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 141 (1P, 3 T5)

  9. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 135

  10. Ken Roczen, Honda, 133 points (1W, 1P, 2 T5)

  11. Shane McElrath, KTM, 101

  12. Justin Brayton, Honda, 99 (1 T5)

  13. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 97 (1P, 1 T5)

  14. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 97

  15. Justin Bogle, KTM, 70

  16. Vince Friese, Honda, 65

  17. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 57

  18. Max Anstie, KTM, 55

  19. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 51

  20. Cade Clason, Honda, 44

  21. Justin Starling, GasGas, 44

  22. Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 42

  23. Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 37

  24. Joey Savatgy, KTM, 27

  25. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 23

  26. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 23

  27. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 18

  28. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 14

  29. Josh Hill, KTM, 13

  30. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 8

  31. Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 8

  32. Justin Rodbell, Kawasaki, 7

  33. Alex Ray, Honda, 6

  34. Tristan Lane, KTM, 6

  35. Adam Enticknap, Suzuki, 1

  36. Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 1

  37. Brandon Scharer, Yamaha, 1

2022 Indianapolis Supercross Results

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha

  2. Justin Barcia, GasGas

  3. Marvin Musquin, KTM

  4. Chase Sexton, Honda

  5. Cooper Webb, KTM

  6. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki

  7. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna

  8. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

  9. Vince Friese, Honda

  10. Ryan Breece, Yamaha

  11. Justin Starling, GasGas

  12. Cade Clason, Honda

  13. Justin Bogle, KTM

  14. Fredrik Norén, KTM

  15. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki

  16. Kevin Moranz, KTM

  17. Tristan Lane, KTM

  18. Joan Cros, Kawasaki

  19. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki

  20. Alex Martin, Yamaha

  21. Justin Rodbell, Kawasaki

  22. Scott Meshey, Husqvarna

