2022 Seattle Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks [8 Fast Facts]

Round 12 in the 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series is here, and that means the gladiators do battle at Lumen Field in Seattle for the first time since 2019. Eli Tomac is running away with the title, but there’s a fierce battle behind him. Picking the Top 5 for your RMFantasySX.com league is still a challenge, so let’s get you pointed in the right direction with 2022 Seattle Supercross fantasy tips and picks. Spoiler alert—it won’t be easy, as there are seven legit picks for the Top 5.
Eli Tomac looks invincible. Sure, he could get a bad start or have some other unexpected challenge. However, Tomac has won four in a row. He won in Seattle in 2018. Pick someone else to top the podium at your own peril. Now, buckle up, because there are six more riders you’ll want to put in the Top 5.
The four injuries from Detroit sorted themselves out at Indianapolis. Jason Anderson looked strong, though his collision with Justin Barcia possibly cost him a win. Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb rebounded to finish within one second of each other while battling for P4—impressive. Dylan Ferrandis is out until further notice.
Anderson feels like the only rider who can beat Tomac right now. Anderson is fast, though prone to mistakes and impacts with other riders. That’s why Anderson has three wins this year, and Tomac has six. Regardless, Anderson is always a serious threat to win. Put him down for P2.
The final spot on the podium will be between Justin Barcia and Marvin Musquin. There’s some fascinating history here, and it’s really a toss-up. Barcia won Seattle in 2013 (ancient history, I know), and he’s on a 5-3-2 roll—Barcia is peaking. Musquin is 6-4-3 in the last three rounds—yes, right behind Barcia each time, so you’d think that would be an easy call. However, Musquin has won two of the last three Seattle Main Events (2017 and 2019). I’m going to go with Barcia continuing to beat Musquin by one spot, so it’s Barcia on the podium and Musquin in P4. Feel free to swap those two with confidence.
There are three strong contenders for P5: Chase Sexton, Malcolm Stewart, and defending Supercross Champion Cooper Webb. Let’s look at some history. Stewart has eight Top-5 finishes, Sexton has seven, and Cooper has six. In the last three rounds, Stewart has gone 8-2-8, Sexton scored 3-22-4, and Webb finished 2-20-5. Sexton and Webb were back-and-forth and neck-and-neck at two of the three rounds, while Stewart crashed with Anderson in Daytona and cased a jump in Indianapolis. Sexton is the only 2022 Main Event winner in the group, so I’m using that as my tiebreaker and giving him P5. Go ahead and select your own deciding factor among those three. Any other pick is a long shot.
The Wild Card is P12, and that’s not going to be easy—not that it ever is. With all the injuries this year, Justin Starling, Cade Clason, and Justin Bogle went 11-12-13 in Indianapolis. Fredrick Norén’s comeback ride put him in P14, and he should do better after one race under his belt. Also consider Ryan Breece, who was Top 10 at Indy—impressive. I’ll have a hunch for Norén, so that’s my Wild Card pick. I will be crossing all my fingers.
It’s a West Coast race, so you’ll be staying up late to watch if you’re on the East Coast. Qualifying is a 4 p.m. exclusively on Peacock. The racing starts at 10 p.m. on USA and Peacock. Be sure to bookmark our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule, just in case.
I was doing pretty well last week until Stewart cased it. I’m now in the Top 24-percent of RMFantasySX.com players. That’s far below my personal expectations, but there’s still some time to go. Also, don’t forget that there are two throwaway rounds, and the finale is worth double points. If you’re not doing well, don’t throw in the towel.
tl;dr Picks
Eli Tomac
Jason Anderson
Justin Barcia
Marvin Musquin
Chase Sexton Wild Card P12: Fredrik Norén
Photography courtesy of Align Media and Feld Entertainment, Inc.2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 11 of 17 rounds)
In Royal Enfield tradition, the Interceptor 650 features the larger twin-cylinder engine in a retro styled package with a ton of charisma. It turned out to be really fun ride—we were pleasantly surprised by how it performed.
In the second segment, I get to chat with one of my longest-standing industry buddies, Robert Pandya.
Robert was recently named CEO of the Buffalo Chip Campground in Sturgis, South Dakota. The legendary Chip is the central part of the Sturgis rally every year, and with the redoubtable energy of Robert Pandya, I expect to see the attendance grow exponentially. We’ll see. Robert’s a fun guy to talk to; I’m pretty sure you’ll enjoy this episode!