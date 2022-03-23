2021 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Review [Urban Motorcycle Test]

Every once in a while, a new motorcycle slips through the cracks. The Indian Scout Bobber Sixty debuted mid-year in 2020—a horrible year by any measure. Not only was the virus hysteria in full swing, but I also managed to shatter my right fibula and tibia in a dirt bike mishap. There was no official introduction event for the motorcycle, and we just missed it. We didn’t catch it in 2021, but when I was recently aiming to link to our review of the Scout Bobber Sixty, I discovered that we had never reviewed it. I couldn’t get a 2022 edition from Indian quite yet, but we were able to get our hands on a ’21, which is the same as the latest edition. So, saddle up, better late than never. Let’s ride the 2021 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty.
For those not familiar with the “Sixty” designation, it tells you that it’s the 60ci version of the 69ci DOHC liquid-cooled 60-degree V-twin used in the standard Indian Scout models. Indian shaves nine cubes from the motor by narrowing the bore by 0.237 inches—that is 6mm for those of metric persuasion.
Power output on the V-twin drops from 100 horses to 78 horses, with the smaller motor hitting its peak 900 rpm sooner. Torque peaks at 65 ft-lbs on the Sixty, down seven ft-lbs from the standard Scout, with the Sixty peaking at 5800 rpm—200 rpm earlier than the 69ci motor. This makes sense, as the Sixty has a less oversquare configuration, as the displacement reduction came solely from the narrower piston—the stroke is unchanged.
Additionally, the standard’s six-speed is replaced by a five-speed in the Sixty. Indian did this in an unexpected way—the engineers simply removed 5th gear from the transmission. When shifting from 4th to 5th on the Sixty, it’s the equivalent of shifting from 4th to 6th on the standard Scout tranny.The other functional difference between the standard version and the Sixty is the standard’s Pirelli Night Dragon tires are replaced by Indian-branded Kenda 673s. Otherwise, you’re getting functionally the same motorcycle with a smaller-displacement motor and one less gear ratio for a $2000 price break.
The 2021 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty is definitely an urban mount. The power is easily managed at low rpm, with extra horses and grunt available if you want to spin the willing motor up. Around town, the four lower gears work fine on surface streets, and 5th gear acts as an overdrive on the freeway.Ergonomically, the Bobber Sixty is a short-haul ride. Your feet and hands are forward, so your stance is more confrontational than comfortable. It looks cool, and that’s what the Scout Bobber Sixty is primarily about.
Sitting low with a fairly narrow handlebar, the Bobber Sixty is a great way to get through urban traffic. We can lane-split and filter here in California, and this Indian takes advantage of that. The motor isn’t abrupt at lower rpm, so maneuvering is effortless. The vibes put out by the V-twin are enjoyable, rather than fatiguing.Suspension has not been a strong point for the Scout series, and the Bobber Sixty is no exception. The fork is underdamped, and the rear shocks are just hard—it’s as close as you’re going to get on a modern motorcycle to the experience of a hardtail with a springer front end. You feel every inconsistency in the roadway, and even the smallest pothole is tailbone-jolting. The comfortable solo seat and fat 16-inch tires do their best to help, but we’re talking two inches of rear-wheel travel. Consider budgeting $1k or so for aftermarket shocks from Fox, Legend, Öhlins, or Progressive—or, get used to the pounding.
When the road is smooth, the ride is great. The same goes for riding the canyons. Urban canyon roads, such as Mulholland Drive and Chevy Chase Drive, are often in poor condition, preventing you from exploiting the Bobber Sixty’s stable chassis. With 29 degrees of rake and a 62-inch wheelbase, the chassis settles nicely into turns. On smooth pavement, the Indian glides through with authority. Your boot heels touch down first when you use up the limited cornering clearance, and the Kenda tires are more than up to the job of delivering the power and minding the Bobber Sixty’s 551-pound curb weight.The 78-horsepower mill is enough for urban freeway runs. You will notice the vast gap between 4th and overdrive 5th gear when accelerating up to speed. Once you get used to it being there, you’ll remember to wring it out in 4th, rather than short-shifting, as is usually the case with torquey motors. Notably, riders with large feet will like the long shift lever. My size 9 boot required getting the heel on the footpeg to avoid finding false neutrals. Shifting is a deliberate act on the Sixty’s transmission.
Our test bike had Indian’s Stage 1 2-Into-1 Full Exhaust System installed. It’s claimed to boost power 10 percent, but the real advantage is its improved sound. The throatier tone is greatly appreciated every time the throttle is twisted. As far as how it looks, I prefer the stock dual exhaust, but everyone has different tastes. Either way, the steampunk styling of the 2021 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty never fails to get positive attention.Most cruisers have a linear power delivery. In the case of the Sixty, there’s definitely a midrange boost that you can feel. That’s not a bad thing, as it keeps the motor docile in tight quarters, and ready to run when you want to wind it up. You’ll most likely find yourself running the engine at a higher rpm than you expect, though you won’t be shifting up from 4th gear on any road with a speed limit below 50 mph or so.
Braking from the 298mm discs—one on each wheel—is predictable. The front is initially soft, which is great for urban riding. You do have to add some pressure to the brake lever to get more aggressive slowing. The rear brake tells the same story—it’s predictable, and strong when coaxed. ABS is standard (except in the Thunder Black color) and unobtrusive.Switchgear is functional and basic on the Bobber Sixty. There’s a single clock with an analog-style speedometer, plus warning lights and a small LCD panel that features gear position. It’s clean and easy to read.The positioning of the 2021 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty is unambiguous—it’s an urban-focused variant of the standard Scout. Those who stick to the city limits for most riding can confidently save the two-grand compared to the standard Scout Bobber, and not feel as if they’re on a lesser motorcycle. In fact, they can argue the Sixty is a superior motor around town. The 69ci powerplant and the 60ci mill have staked out their territory—all you have to do is know where you stand.Photography by Kelly CallanRIDING STYLE2021 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty SpecsENGINE
CHASSIS
- Type: 60-degree V-twin
- Displacement: 60 ci (999cc)
- Bore x stroke: 3.661 x 2.898” (93 x 74mm)
- Maximum power: 78 horsepower @ 7200 rpm
- Maximum torque: 65 ft-lbs @ 5800 rpm
- Compression ratio: 11:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ 54mm throttle body
- Cooling: Liquid
- Lubrication: Semi-dry sump
- Accessory exhaust, as tested: Stage 1 2-Into-1 Full Exhaust System ($1400)
- Transmission: 5-speed constant mesh
- Final drive: Belt
DIMENSIONS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable cartridge-type fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Non-adjustable shocks; 2.0 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front and back wheels: 16 x 3.5
- Tires: Kenda K673
- Front tire: 130/90 x 16
- Rear tire: 150/80 x 16
- Front brake: 298mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 298mm floating disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($800)
2021 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Colors and Prices
- Wheelbase: 62.0 inches
- Rake: 29 degrees
- Trail: 4.7 inches
- Seat height: 26.1 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons
- Curb weight: 551 pounds
- Thunder Black (non-ABS): $8999 MSRP
- Thunder Black (ABS): $9799
- Thunder Black Smoke (ABS): $10,299
- Blue Slate Smoke (ABS): $10,299
- Titanium Metallic (ABS): $10,299 ($11,699, as tested with accessory exhaust)
2021 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Review Photo Gallery