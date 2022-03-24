Yamaha TY-E 2.0 Electric Trials Motorcycle Prototype First Look

The Yamaha Factory Racing Team will be campaigning its new electric trials bike at a few rounds of the 2022 FIM Trial World Championship Series. Dubbed the TY-E 2.0, the battery-powered motorcycle is part of the Yamaha Motor Group Environmental Plan 2050 and FUN x EV development concept. Development rider Kenichi Kuroyama will be riding the TY-E 2.0 in the world rounds. Kuroyama was number 3 in world trials in 1997 and 1998.The centerpiece of the Yamaha TY-E 2.0 is a new battery that is claimed to have 2.5 times the capacity of the battery used in the first TY-E in 2018, yet weighs just 20 percent more. According to a Yamaha insider, the lithium-ion battery’s performance and weight improvements came after “a review of cell selection, layout, and components used.”
Yamaha has employed a composite-laminate monocoque frame with x-shaped ribs to reduce weight and optimize rigidity. Yamaha is a bit vague about the weight of the TY-E 2.0, only claiming that it hits the scales at more than 154 pounds—the FIM minimum for world trial competition. Additionally, Yamaha lowered the center of gravity by repositioning the motor and battery.The motorcycle’s wheelbase is 51.6 inches, and it has 13.4 inches of ground clearance. No seat height is quoted for the Yamaha TY-E 2.0, as it has no seat. Familiar components include Dunlop D803GP rubber, Tech fork, D.I.D. chain, and S3 chain guide.Although it is a one-speed, the electric motor is mated to a hydraulically actuated wet multiple clutch and flywheel, giving the rider more control over the power delivery. The electronic controller is also optimized for the unique requirement of world trials competition, which favors torque over brute horsepower.Yamaha will be publicly displaying the TY-E 2.0 for the first time at the Yamaha Motor booth at the 49th Tokyo Motorcycle Show from March 25 to 27.
