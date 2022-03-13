2022 Detroit Supercross Results, Coverage, Standings + Video

Carnage ruled the night at Ford Field in Detroit. Series leader and 2020 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Champion Eli Tomac let it all happen behind him, as he left Detroit with a 42-point lead over Jason Anderson and Malcolm Stewart. The casualty report included 2018 Supercross Champion Anderson, defending Supercross Champion Cooper Webb, 2022 Main Event winner Chase Sexton, and 2022 podium finisher Dylan Ferrandis.At the end of the brutal night, Stewart took P2, putting him in a tie for P2 in the standings with Anderson. Justin Barcia rounded out the podium to take P4 in the standings, passing Webb and Sexton in points; coincidentally, Webb and Sexton came together in a crash that took both of them out. Anderson and Ferrandis committed solo errors. Marvin Musquin finished in P4, and Justin Brayton took his first Top 5 finish of 2022.
Justin Bogle led the first two laps before Barcia passed him. Barcia, racing with an injured finger on his throttle hand, held the lead for three laps before surrendering it to a charging Anderson. However, Tomac was moving through the field after a P8 start. Tomac passed Anderson on lap 13 of 27.The race began unraveling on lap 17 as Sexton and Webb fought over P4, behind Tomac, Anderson, and a distant Stewart. Webb miscalculated a jump, causing Sexton to land on Webb’s head in a violent collision. A lap later, Anderson crashed alone in a left-hand turn, appearing to injure his shoulder. Anderson remounted and attempted to continue, but crashed before the next corner. On lap 21, Ferrandis was running in P5 when he made an error, with an injury forcing him to pull out of the race.Initial post-race reports say that Anderson, Ferrandis, and Sexton are expected to return next week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The status of Webb, who attempted to ride a few laps one-handed, is unknown.Keep an eye on our 2022 Supercross television schedule, so you don’t miss any racing action. Although the title is Tomac’s to lose with a 42-point lead, seven rounds are still remaining.Photography by Feld Entertainment, Inc.2022 Detroit Supercross Results, Ford Field
Eli Tomac, Yamaha
Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
Justin Barcia, GasGas
Marvin Musquin, KTM
Justin Brayton, Honda
Vince Friese, Honda
Shane McElrath, KTM
Justin Bogle, KTM
Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki
Cade Clason, Honda
Ryan Breece, Yamaha
Justin Starling, GasGas
Alex Martin, Yamaha
Dean Wilson, Husqvarna
Logan Karnow, Kawasaki
Kevin Moranz, KTM
Alex Ray, Honda
Justin Rodbell, Kawasaki
Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha
Cooper Webb, KTM
Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
Chase Sexton, Honda
2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 10 of 17 rounds)
