2022 Detroit Supercross Results, Coverage, Standings + Video

By
Don Williams
-

Carnage ruled the night at Ford Field in Detroit. Series leader and 2020 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Champion Eli Tomac let it all happen behind him, as he left Detroit with a 42-point lead over Jason Anderson and Malcolm Stewart. The casualty report included 2018 Supercross Champion Anderson, defending Supercross Champion Cooper Webb, 2022 Main Event winner Chase Sexton, and 2022 podium finisher Dylan Ferrandis.

2022 Detroit Supercross Results, Coverage, Standings + Video: Podium
Podium from left: Malcolm Stewart, Eli Tomac, Justin Barcia

At the end of the brutal night, Stewart took P2, putting him in a tie for P2 in the standings with Anderson. Justin Barcia rounded out the podium to take P4 in the standings, passing Webb and Sexton in points; coincidentally, Webb and Sexton came together in a crash that took both of them out. Anderson and Ferrandis committed solo errors. Marvin Musquin finished in P4, and Justin Brayton took his first Top 5 finish of 2022.

2022 Detroit Supercross Results, Coverage, Standings + Video: Anderson and Tomac
Jason Anderson (#21) and Eli Tomac

Justin Bogle led the first two laps before Barcia passed him. Barcia, racing with an injured finger on his throttle hand, held the lead for three laps before surrendering it to a charging Anderson. However, Tomac was moving through the field after a P8 start. Tomac passed Anderson on lap 13 of 27.

2022 Detroit Supercross Results, Coverage, Standings + Video: Malcolm Stewart
Malcolm Stewart

The race began unraveling on lap 17 as Sexton and Webb fought over P4, behind Tomac, Anderson, and a distant Stewart. Webb miscalculated a jump, causing Sexton to land on Webb’s head in a violent collision. A lap later, Anderson crashed alone in a left-hand turn, appearing to injure his shoulder. Anderson remounted and attempted to continue, but crashed before the next corner. On lap 21, Ferrandis was running in P5 when he made an error, with an injury forcing him to pull out of the race.

Initial post-race reports say that Anderson, Ferrandis, and Sexton are expected to return next week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The status of Webb, who attempted to ride a few laps one-handed, is unknown.

Justin Barcia

Keep an eye on our 2022 Supercross television schedule, so you don’t miss any racing action. Although the title is Tomac’s to lose with a 42-point lead, seven rounds are still remaining.

Photography by Feld Entertainment, Inc.

2022 Detroit Supercross Results, Ford Field

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha

  2. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

  3. Justin Barcia, GasGas

  4. Marvin Musquin, KTM

  5. Justin Brayton, Honda

  6. Vince Friese, Honda

  7. Shane McElrath, KTM

  8. Justin Bogle, KTM

  9. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki

  10. Cade Clason, Honda

  11. Ryan Breece, Yamaha

  12. Justin Starling, GasGas

  13. Alex Martin, Yamaha

  14. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna

  15. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki

  16. Kevin Moranz, KTM

  17. Alex Ray, Honda

  18. Justin Rodbell, Kawasaki

  19. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha

  20. Cooper Webb, KTM

  21. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki

  22. Chase Sexton, Honda

2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 10 of 17 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 229 points (5W, 7P, 8 T5)

  2. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 187 (3W, 5P, 6 T5)

  3. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 187 (2P, 8 T5)

  4. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 184 (4P, 6 T5)

  5. Cooper Webb, KTM, 173 (4P, 5 T5)

  6. Chase Sexton, Honda, 164 (1W, 4P, 6 T5)

  7. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 164 (1P, 4 T5)

  8. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 141 (1P, 3 T5)

  9. Ken Roczen, Honda, 133 points (1W, 1P, 2 T5)

  10. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 119

  11. Shane McElrath, KTM, 101

  12. Justin Brayton, Honda, 99 (1 T5)

  13. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 97 (1P, 1 T5)

  14. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 89

  15. Justin Bogle, KTM, 60

  16. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 57

  17. Max Anstie, KTM, 55

  18. Vince Friese, Honda, 51

  19. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 48

  20. Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 37

  21. Cade Clason, Honda, 33

  22. Justin Starling, GasGas, 32

  23. Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 29

  24. Joey Savatgy, KTM, 27

  25. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 23

  26. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 16

  27. Josh Hill, KTM, 13

  28. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 10

  29. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 9

  30. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 8

  31. Alex Ray, Honda, 6

  32. Justin Rodbell, Kawasaki, 5

  33. Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 3

  34. Brandon Scharer, Yamaha, 1

  35. Adam Enticknap, Suzuki, 1

 

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR