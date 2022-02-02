2022 Indian Scout Rogue Lineup First Look [8 Fast Facts]

The versatile Indian Scout platform takes on a new persona with the new 2022 Indian Scout Rogue. To get there, the Rogue boasts a variety of changes that do double duty, changing the form and function of the 60-degree DOHC V-twin.
- The 19-inch front wheel lightens the Scout’s handling. By going with a narrower tire rather than the fat front of the standard Scout, the Rogue gains some agility. The larger-diameter blacked-out cast aluminum wheel also gives the Rogue a more aggressive appearance.
- The more aggressive nature of the Scout Rogue is enhanced by the quarter fairing and sport-friendly solo seat. If you’re going to be going fast, wind protection is always welcome. Further, the seat has a raised rear to keep the rider in the saddle during hard acceleration. Additionally, the seat gets more padding for comfort on longer rides.
- The Rogue’s mini-ape handlebars put the rider’s fists in the wind. While the mini-ape’s ergonomics may not enhance its sporting credentials, it does make the rider look more aggressive. The tall bend also allows the rider to run the bar-end mirrors above or below the grips.
- Black is the color for the 2022 Rogue. The blacked-out styling adds another element to the toughening up of the Scout.
- There’s a Sixty version of the Scout Rogue. If you can get by with 60ci rather than 69ci, and the corresponding drop in horsepower and torque, along with a five-speed transmission rather than a six-speed, the Sixty is ready to go for a $1500 price cut. In our experience with the Sixty engine, it has plenty of power for urban riders. Even better, the Sixty’s power comes on a bit earlier in the rev range—perfect for doing battle in the city.
- Here’s the pitch from Indian Motorcycle Vice President Aaron Jax: “For so many motorcyclists, riding carries a rogue spirit – a bold statement of freedom and individuality that brings riders together – and Scout Rogue delivers that in spades. It’s an attitude that can only be found on a motorcycle, and it creates a totally unique level of camaraderie and community, and that’s what Scout Rogue is all about.”
- There’s an Indian Motorcycle Rogue clothing and gear collection. Apparel ranges from shirts to hats to backpacks.
- Although we don’t have an arrival date at dealers for the Rogues, we have the range of prices and colors down in the specs. The price starts at $9999 for the Rogue Sixty in Black Metallic, sans ABS, and tops out at $13,999 for the 2022 Indian Scout Rogue in Stealth Gray with ABS.
We have tested the Indian Scout
2022 Indian Scout Rogue (and Scout Rogue Sixty) Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 60-degree V-twin
- Displacement: 69ci (Sixty: 60ci)
- Bore x stroke: 3.898” x 2.898” (Sixty: 3.661 x 2.898”)
- Maximum power: 100 horsepower @ 8100 rpm (Sixty: 78 horsepower @ 7200 rpm)
- Maximum torque: 72 ft-lbs @ 6000 rpm (Sixty: 65 ft-lbs @ 5800 rpm)
- Compression ratio: 10.7: 1 (Sixty: 11:1)
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ 54mm throttle body
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 6-speed (Sixty: 5-speed)
- Clutch: Wet multiplate
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Non-adjustable shocks; 2.0 inches
- Wheels: Cast Black
- Front wheel: 19 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 16 x 3.5
- Tires: Metzeler Cruisetec
- Front tire: 130/90 x 19
- Rear tire: 150/80 x 16
- Front brake: 298mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 298mm floating disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional
DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 62 inches
- Rake: 29 degrees
- Trail: 4.7 inches
- Seat height: 25.6 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons
- Curb weight: N/A
2022 Indian Scout Rogue Colors and Prices
- Black Metallic: $11,499 MSRP
- Black Metallic (ABS): $12,399
- Black Smoke (ABS): $12,899
- Sagebrush Smoke (ABS): $12,899
- Storm Blue (ABS): $12,899
- Stealth Gray (ABS): $13,399
2022 Indian Scout Rogue Sixty Colors and Prices
- Black Metallic: $9999 MSRP
- Black Metallic (ABS): $10,899
- Bronze Smoke (ABS): $11,399
- Titanium Smoke (ABS): $11,399