2022 Anaheim 2 Supercross Results and Coverage

It’s now four winners in four rounds of the 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series. Eli Tomac started the 450SX Main Event in P5 and worked his way to the front, passing eventual runner-up Jason Anderson when Anderson overcooked a corner, nearly sending Anderson over a berm. Last week’s winner Chase Sexton was a comfortable third. Dylan Ferrandis’ P12 start forced him to work his way through the field to a P4 finish. Malcolm Stewart ran up front after a P2 start before fading to P5—Stewart’s third P5 finish in succession.

Tomac retains the red plate, extending his series points lead over Sexton to six points. Anderson sits in P3, two points behind Sexton. All three are 2022 race winners.

Ken Roczen led the four opening laps before a violent collision with Anderson as the two exited the sand section. Roczen eventually remounted, finding himself in P20 on lap 6. Roczen was only able to salvage a P13 finish. Roczen is P9 in the standings, 23 points behind leader Tomac.

It was a repeat podium in the 250SX West class, with each of the three riders securing a different slot. This week, Christian Craig returned to the top step, giving him his third win in four races. Last week’s winner Michael Mosiman took P2 after leading laps 2 through 9. Hunter Lawrence made it four podiums in four rounds by moving into P3 on the penultimate lap when he passed Vince Friese, who had crashed hard in the whoops.

The triumvirate of Craig, Lawrence, and Mosiman has taken 10 of 12 podium slots in four races. Seth Hammaker has the other two podium finishes, but a training crash between rounds 2 and 3 put him out indefinitely.

Photography by Will Embree/SMX Pictures

2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 4 of 17 rounds)

Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 85 (1W, 2P, 3 T5) Chase Sexton, Honda, 79 (1W, 2P, 3 T5) Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 77 (1W, 2P, 2 T5) Cooper Webb, KTM, 73 (1P, 2 T5) Justin Barcia, GasGas, 72 (2P, 2 T5) Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 70 (3 T5) Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 64 (1P, 2 T5) Marvin Musquin, KTM, 64 (1 T5) Ken Roczen, Honda, 62 points (1W, 1P, 1 T5) Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 55 (1P, 1 T5) Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 47 Max Anstie, KTM, 40 Shane McElrath, KTM, 37 Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 32 Joey Savatgy, KTM, 27 Justin Brayton, Honda, 24 Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 23 Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 23 Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 18 Alex Martin, Yamaha, 15 Josh Hill, KTM, 13 Justin Bogle, KTM, 10 Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 9 Fredrik Norén, KTM, 8 Justin Starling, GasGas, 6 Cade Clason, Honda, 4 Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 2

2022 Anaheim 2 Supercross Results

Eli Tomac, Yamaha Jason Anderson, Kawasaki Chase Sexton, Honda Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna Marvin Musquin, KTM Justin Barcia, GasGas Cooper Webb, KTM Dean Wilson, Husqvarna Shane McElrath, KTM Max Anstie, KTM Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki Ken Roczen, Honda Justin Bogle, KTM Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha Alex Martin, Yamaha Josh Hill, KTM Ryan Breece, Yamaha Freddie Norén, KTM Justin Brayton, Honda Aaron Plessinger, KTM

