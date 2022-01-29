2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Limited Revealed: First Look

The 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Limited is here, featuring all-new paint and finishes, plus a sound system update.

For those who like to crank up the tunes, there’s a Rockford Fosgate Stage 1 hardware powering the Harley-Davidson Audio system. There are speakers mounted in the frame-mounted shark-nose fairing, as well as the top-box/backrest. All of it is controlled from the touchscreen dash and the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system. A wireless Boom! Audio 30K Bluetooth Helmet Headset is standard, and it interfaces with the infotainment system wirelessly, as well as delivering mess intercom technology and unrestricted Apple CarPlay operation.

A prime CVO feature is the paint. The Motor Company works with Gunslinger Custom Paint in Golden, Colorado, to bring the paint up to CVO standards. “Gunslinger is our partner in custom paint that’s been that’s been adding incredible artisanal techniques to our CVO arsenal and family for a long time now, and they’re inspiring us to push the limits, so we try to do the same thing with them,” Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design Brad Richards explains. “When most manufacturers are at the limits of a robot, Gunslinger can go in there with an artist who has the ability to brush by hand and deliver the sharpest pinstripe possible. That hand-applied technique allows for very intricate two-tones, three-tones, airbrush drop shadows, and really transcends the expected by delivering a truly custom look.”

There are three color options for the 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Limited, the Motor Company’s flagship fully dressed touring motorcycle. The standard color is Dante’s Red with Dante’s Black Sunglo Fade Flame Pattern, and it’s matched to Gloss Black finishes—that’s the color in the photos. Chrome fans will want to ante up another $3000 to get the Bright Chrome finishes. That gives the buyer a choice of Wicked Orange Pearl/Back Hole with Lightning Silver Two-Tone paint, or Hightail Yellow Pearl/Black Hole with Lightning Silver Two-Tone paint. Additionally, there are new decorative insert finishes this year.

A Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 117 motor moves things along with 126 ft-lbs of torque at 3500 rpm.

Being based in Wisconsin, Harley-Davidson wants riders to be warm when they’re out on a ride. The 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Limited has the Heated Kahuna Collection, which includes heated grips. There’s also a dual-zone heated seat.

Harley-Davidson’s suite of electronics—Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements—is standard on the CVO RGL. The collection includes linked braking, cornering-aware ABS, electronically organized traction control on acceleration and deceleration, hill hold control, and tire pressure monitoring. The Daymaker Adaptive LED headlight also knows when you’re cornering and automatically illuminates the inside of the turn.

The list price for the 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Limited is $44,899, plus an inflation-powered $1000 Surcharge.

Location photography by Jake Schmidt and Scott G. Toepfer

Studio photography by Clutch Studios

2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Limited Specs

ENGINE

Type: Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin

Displacement: 117ci (1923cc)

Bore x stroke: 4.075” x 4.5”

Maximum power: 105 horsepower @ 4850 rpm

Maximum torque: 125 ft-lbs @ 3500 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.2:1

Valvetrain: Pushrod; 4vpc

Cooling: Liquid and air

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ assist-and-slipper functions

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve fork; 4.6 inches

Rear suspension; travel; Spring-preload adjustable Showa shocks; 3 inches

Wheels: Gloss Black and Contrast Chrome Tomahawk (Gloss Black Tomahawk front optional)

Front wheel: 19 x 3

Rear wheel: 18 x 5

Front tire: 130/60 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D408F

Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D407

Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 300 fixed disc w/ 4-piston caliper

ABS: Standard w/ linked braking

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64 inches

Rake: 26 degrees

Fork angle: 29.25 degrees

Trail: 6.7 inches

Seat height: 29.9 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 6 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 41 mpg

Curb weight: 963 pounds

COLORS

Dante’s Red w/ Dante’s Black Sunglo Fade Flame Pattern and Gloss Black finishes

Wicked Orange Pearl/Black Hole w/ Lightning Silver Two-Tone and Bright Chrome finishes (+$3000)

Hightail Yellow Pearl/Black Hole w/ Lightning Silver Two-Tone and Bright Chrome finishes

(+$3000)

2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Limited Price: $44,899 MSRP

