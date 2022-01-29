Scorpion Exo-ST1400 Carbon Helmet Review [Full Face, Full Featured]

From the moment I took the Scorpion’s Exo-ST1400 Carbon helmet out of the box, I was impressed by the build quality—it is superb inside and out. There are no flaws or odd marks. The carbon fiber is smooth and tastefully designed in the Caffeine Phantom graphic model I tested. The shell is a resin-infused carbon fiber composite weave with three shell sizes to accommodate sizes Small through 2XL. Sizing seems accurate; the long oval works for me in my usual Large size. The Scorpion helmet comes with a nice, thick-quilted storage bag, breath deflector, and chin curtain.

The Scorpion Exo-ST1400 rides nicely in clean air on a naked bike. There’s no detectable wind influence, lift, or oscillation, but for straight on, as with all helmets. Yet even straight on, the helmet is streamlined in such a way that the wind force doesn’t have as much effect as with other models.

Venting is accomplished through a two-position chin vent and two-position top vent. The vents send air through a venturi-effect channeling system and out a small port at the back, above the spoiler. Although the Exo-ST1400 is not what I would call a quiet helmet, the noise level drops dramatically when the face shield is closed.

The faceshield has an anti-fog treatment, and 95 percent of UV-A and UV-B rays are filtered out. The faceshield is tall and wide for a good view, and closes with one lock at its bottom center. The lock is firm, yet one good thumb press upward will release it.

I experienced no fogging on a few cold mornings when my breath might mist an untreated shield. My view is distortion-free and closes tightly and evenly across the eyeport seal. I like the Scorpion Exo-ST1400’s unusually narrow “city” position detent, and the next wider one is much more like most other brands’ first detent. A two-axis ratchet system pulls the faceshield onto the seal for a tight fit; fast shield changes are easy and require no tools. The hinge and retaining mechanism hardware are made from carbon fiber—or a convincing facsimile. The shield has Pinlock studs, and a Pinlock insert is included.

The Scorpion Exo-ST1400 has an interior dark-smoke drop-down sunshield, and the mechanism is a bit rough and stiff. It works, but it’s hard to position other than fully up or down. That’s kind of odd for Scorpion, as the sunshields in the Exo-T520 and Exo-GT930 helmets operate smoothly. On morning rides heading east, I will often adjust a sunshield slightly down to mitigate the mid-morning sun, and it’s difficult to get it exact with the ST1400. This is not a deal-breaker, but it flies in the face of the rest of the helmet being just about perfect.

The padded liner is removable, washable, and replaceable. It is soft, comfortable, and compatible with my eyeglasses. Scorpion’s AirFit inflation system lets riders pump up the cheek pad bladders for a custom fit. I don’t bother inflating them for road riding, though I might for a track day. The cheek pads are EMT-friendly and will pull right out in an emergency.

The speaker pockets are built-in and ready for a Bluetooth motorcycle intercom installation. I installed the UClear Motion Infinity which has speakers with a 45mm diameter—be among the largest I’ve seen among all brands. They fit, just barely.

All things considered, I like the looks of the Scorpion Exo-ST1400 Carbon Caffeine Phantom and could pay double or more for a carbon helmet from other makers. I have reached for a helmet on a shelf lined with many other top brands, and this one ends up on my head. I find it super comfortable, good-looking, and good value for money.

Scorpion Exo-ST1400 Carbon Helmet Fast Facts

Sizes: SM to 2XL

Certifications: ECE 22.05; D.O.T. FMVSS No.218

Claimed weight: 3 pounds 0.8 oz (1383 grams)

COLORS

Matte Black

Caffeine Phantom (+$20)

Caffeine White (+$20)

Antrim Grey (+$20)

Antrim Hi-Vis (+$20)

Scorpion Exo-ST1400 Carbon Helmet Price $430 MSRP

