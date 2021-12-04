Scorpion Exo-T520 Helmet Review [Full-Feature Full-Face]

Hot on the heels of Scorpion’s new Exo-GT930 modular motorcycle helmet comes the full-face Scorpion Exo-T520. Its sleek design is a more affordable alternative to Scorpion’s top-of-the-line Exo-R1 Air Fabio Quartararo Monster replica and a range of racy helmets in the $400 to $600 price range. Starting at $200 without graphics, the T520 looks to give buyers most of what they get in the higher price ranges for a lot less outlay.

While the T520 is not the top of Scorpion’s full-face range, it is Scorpion’s only full-face prepped for Scorpion’s soon-to-be-released Exo-Com intercom. That allows snapping in the Exo-Com Bluetooth communications device with mesh intercom.

I’m excited by the availability of this new Bluetooth unit sourced from Uclear. We’ll follow up with a review when the Exo-Com system becomes available.

Given the Bluetooth setup and race-like styling, shall we categorize this helmet for high-speed sport touring? The drop-down sun visor adds to this thought, and it’s a feature I find indispensable.

When I received the helmet and saw the color label said “White,” I was a bit disappointed, as I’m not partial to all-white helmets. Then I opened the box, removed the helmet from the included helmet bag, and saw the beautifully executed graphics in silver, black and gray over the white base; it was love at first sight. It turns out I had the Factor iteration, which explains the graphics. There is a Gloss White (plus Gloss Black and Matte Black) with no adornments for those who like it simple. Now to find out whether the T520 lives up to its first impression.

Besides the graphics, the helmet is of flawless manufacturing quality, down to the smallest detail. The materials and finish are top rate. The outer shell is polycarbonate over a dual-density multi-layer EPS construction impact-absorbing liner. The comfort liner is a removable, washable fabric. I like the feel of it against my skin, and the chinstrap utilizes the usual double D-ring closure and snap strap-retainer.

We all know that no one cannot tell whether any helmet will fit another head, so be sure to get any helmet you purchase professionally fitted. Scorpion describes the T520 as an intermediate oval—my head shape. There is equal pressure around the circumference of my head, and that’s a good thing. For comparison, Schuberth helmets also fit me nicely, if that helps. I am always a Large, and Scorpion’s Large Exo-T520 fits perfectly. Let’s call this helmet true-to-size and shape.

The cheek pads are snug and nicely proportioned, offering my face a firm but not-too-tight fit. The all-around feeling is just right and comfortable. Both cheek pads have EMT-friendly emergency cheek pad releases for easier helmet removal.

Add to this Scorpion’s AirFit inflation system. It allows the rider to pump a red rubber button in front of your mouth to inflate the lower cheek pads and make them as snug as desired. Next to the red button is a release valve to lower the pressure. You do not find this feature in many helmets.

The faceshield and interior sunshield appear crystal-clear to my eyes. The faceshield has a center lock that keeps it closed even if you turn your head all the way around, and it’s easy to open, unlike some others. The shield also has the usual detents when opening, although none will hold open at speed. It’s claimed to be fog-free, but short of wearing it in the shower, I have been unable to test that here in SoCal just yet.

Scorpion’s ratchet system pulls the faceshield tight against the rubber eyeport seal, and offers tool-less shield changes. It works well and keeps the faceshield tight, even at high speeds. Opening the faceshield is accomplished with a central latch that’s easy to release.

On the road, I found the Exo-T520 to be a bit noisy without earplugs. It exhibited no lift or other unusual behavior. It’s quite stable and offers a pleasant ride. Riding in 90-degree weather, I discovered that the smallish chin and top vents yield only moderate ventilation. The vents consist of a small pair at the mouth—one is for defogging, the other for defogging and ventilation—two on top, and an always-open exhaust vent at the rear.

Taking everything into account, I cannot find a feature or function offered by other manufacturers that this helmet does not possess other than Snell certification—this is a DOT and ECE lid. The Scorpion Exo-T520 is an excellent overall helmet and, when factoring in a $200 price, I would call this a sure contender for the value-minded rider.

Scorpion Exo-T520 Helmet Fast Facts

Sizes: XS – 3XL

Weight: 3 pounds, 12 ounces (Large)

Certifications: DOT and ECE

Colors

Factor White

Factor Red

Factor Phantom

Golden State Matte Black

Gloss Black

Matte Black

Gloss White

Scorpion Exo-T520 Price: from $200 MSRP