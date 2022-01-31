2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide First Look [3 Colors + 15 Photos]

The 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide is here, functionally unchanged from last year. However, the CVO Street Glide gets all-new paint options, as well as new finishes for the decorative inserts.

The Hightail Yellow Pearl/Black Hole with Lightning Silver Two-Tone and Bright Chrome finishes will run you an extra $3000. In contrast, the Blue Steel solid color and Scorched Chrome finishes, as well as the Envious Green with Black Hole Fade with Flame Pattern and Gloss Black finishes, can be had for the standard MSRP of $41,899 (plus an inflation-reflecting $1000 “Surcharge”). The Blue Steel version gets an exclusive bonus—scorched chrome powertrain covers. Gunslinger Custom Paint out of Golden, Colorado, works with The Motor Company on the paint.

There’s a massive list of features that make the CVO a motorcycle from Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations. Power comes from a Milwaukee-Eight 117 aided by a Screamin’ Eagle Heavy Breather intake. In addition to the music of the V-twin, there’s a Rockford Fosgate Stage II sound system with speakers in the side-case lids. Safer riding is assured by the Harley-Davidson Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements—a sophisticated electronics package that includes many cornering-aware functions, including linked braking, ABS, and traction control. You also get electronically controlled engine compassion braking, hill hold control, and tire pressure monitoring.

An infotainment-infused 6.5-inch TFT screen helps keep track of the broad range of features via Boom! Box GTS software and Apple CarPlay. A Boom Audio 30K Bluetooth helmet headset is a standard feature for the 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide, allowing the rider to communicate with others via a mesh-capable intercom.

Other goodies include the Kahuna Collection—passenger pegs, brake pedal cover, shifter peg, muffler end caps, and heated handgrips. The Daymaker Adaptive LED headlight looks into dark corners when leaned over after dark.

Street photography by Scott G. Toepfer

Studio photography by Clutch Studios

2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Specs

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin

Displacement: 117 cubic inches (1923cc)

Bore x stroke: 4.075” x 4.5”

Maximum power: 106 horsepower @ 4750 rpm

Maximum torque: 126 ft-lbs @ 3750 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.2:1

Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4 vpc

Cooling: Air and oil

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ assist and slipper functions

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone

Front suspension; travel: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Emulsion shocks w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload; 2.1 inches

Wheels: Gloss Black and Contrast Chrome Fugitive (Gloss Black with Contrast Smoked Satin Fugitive optional)

Front wheel: 19 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 18 x 5

Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F

Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407

Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers

Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers Rear brake: 300mm fixed discs w/ 4-piston caliper

ABS: Cornering aware

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64 inches

Seat height: 27.2 inches

Rake: 26 degrees

Fork angle: 29.25 degrees

Trail: 6.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 6 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 41 mpg

Curb weight: 866 pounds

COLORS

Blue Steel solid color and Scorched Chrome finishes

Envious Green with Black Hole Fade with Flame Pattern and Gloss Black finishes

Hightail Yellow Pearl/Black Hole with Lightning Silver Two-Tone and Bright Chrome finishes (+$3000)

2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Price: $41,899 MSRP

2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Photo Gallery