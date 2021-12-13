2022 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition First Look [21 Fast Facts]

The 2022 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition is here, and it is a substantially different motorcycle from the standard FC 450 motocrosser/supercrosser. The chassis and the motor are new, and check out the aesthetic move from white to black. It’s time to get out the magnifying glass can take a closer look at the 2022 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition.
- The 2022 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition’s motor has been reworked and moved in the chromoly frame. Two goals were in mind—increased power output and better handling due to more centralized weight. It’s also over 10 ounces lighter than the previous version.
- There’s a new cylinder head on the FC 450 Rockstar Edition. It remains a SOHC powerplant with a 95mm bore and 63.4mm stroke. However, there’s a new more-compact cylinder head that moves the cam closer to the chassis’ center of gravity.
- The new valve cover is lighter and makes maintenance easier. There are just two mounting screws, and inside there’s only one oil-spray jet and a DLC coating on the rocker arm.
- The cam chain system has gotten attention. The new chain is fine-punched, and the friction from the chain guides has been reduced. Additionally, lock positions on the cam chain make it easier to work on.
- The updated CP bridged-box-type piston ups the compression ratio to 13.1:1. The piston also gets anodized annular groves.
- The Pankl five-speed transmission gets a redesign. The overall transmission ratio is 29:72, which Husqvarna claims results in “smooth and precise shifting.” The shift shaft has been modified to reduce the force needed to change gears.
- An upshift-only quickshifter is standard on the 2022 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition. We can’t wait to try this feature. We’ve used it on dual-sport bikes, and quickshifters are effective in the dirt, just as they are on the pavement. If you don’t like how it works, it can be shut off. In addition to being upshift-only, it also only works for shifting up from 2nd through to 5th gear.
- Traction control and launch control return as electronic rider aids, as do two power modes with a new selector switch on the handlebar. The start/stop switch on the right handlebar is also new.
- The DDS clutch is also updated. Pressure lubrication is added to increase cooling and minimize clutch fade, and the basket reflects the demands of the revamped transmission.
- Husqvarna tilted the motor back two degrees and dropped the countershaft sprocket 3mm on the 2022 FC 450 Rockstar Edition. Reducing squat is a primary goal this year, and the chassis had been massaged to make that happen. The shock mount has been moved from the main frame tube, and the frame’s thickness has been altered to make the steering head and shock mount stronger. Further, the steering head has a one-piece seal for easier maintenance.
- Carbon fiber in the subframe is replaced by aluminum. The subframe is now a polyamide/aluminum hybrid that weighs less than four pounds. Aluminum is used for the lower spars and frame mounts. The rigidity of the new subframe works with the revised frame for optimal flex characteristics and less weight.
- The new swingarm is die-cast aluminum, and hollow. This cut nearly seven ounces of unsprung weight. A new 22mm rear axle matches the revised chassis flex.
- WP Xact suspension return with some modifications. The air fork has a new hydrostop to stiffen the damping in the final 1.6 inches of travel. Rebound damping is also reduced to keep the fork lower in the stroke when accelerating after a hard landing. The shock is shortened by just over a half-inch, though the rear wheel travel is unchanged. There’s a new main piston for a plusher ride, and all damping adjustments can be made by hand.
- The polyethylene fuel tank is new, along with its new integrated one-piece fuel pump. The capacity is 1.9 gallons, and the external fuel line has been rerouted to keep it safe from damage.
- There’s a new chain guard and chain slider. The new setup means less dirt buildup in the area and a lower likelihood of getting snagged by anything on the track.
- The footpeg mounts are moved in, and the footpegs are new. This change reduces interference when scrubbing or hitting deep ruts, and less dirt collection.
- The 2022 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition has new ergonomics. Riders will notice better knee contact when standing, and the overall feel is narrower. A high-traction Guts seat cover is employed.
- Frame protectors and a composite glide plate are standard. The frame also gets a dark powdercoating.
- Dunlop Geomax MX33 tires return, and are mounted on D.I.D. DirtStar rims with black-anodized CNC-machines hubs.
- Malcolm Stewart (#27) and Dean Wilson (#15) will be campaigning the Rockstar Edition in the Supercross and AMA National Motocross series. In case you missed it, 2020 AMA 450MX Champion Zach Osborne has retired. Stewart is new to the team and said, “I feel really good. We’ve been doing a lot of training, and we’ve got the bike really dialed in, so we’re looking forward to going into A1 and the 2022 season. It’s going to be a good year for me. I know I ended really good last year for the last couple rounds, but now, obviously, we’re on a new team and feeling better. I like the whole vibe here.” The Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series starts on January 8 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim—colloquially known as A1.
- The 2022 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition will set you back $11,800. You can grab one at a dealer in February.
We have tested the Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
2022 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
- Displacement: 450cc
- Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm
- Compression ratio: 13.1:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves
- Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 44mm throttle body
- Starting: Electric
- Lubrication: Pressure Lubrication with 2 pumps
- Transmission: Pankl 5-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics
- Final drive: 5/8 x ¼” chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
- Subframe: Aluminum/polyamide
- Handlebar: ProTaper
- Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches
- Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
- Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 120/90 x 19
- Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.8 inches
- Rake: 26.1 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm or 24mm
- Seat height: 37.5 degrees
- Ground clearance: 13.4 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.9 gallons
- Curb weight: 240 pounds
2022 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition Price: $11,800 MSRP
Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition Photo Gallery