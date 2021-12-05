2022 KTM 390 Adventure First Look [5 Fast Facts For ADV Fun]

The junior member of the KTM Adventure line is not standing still. The 2022 KTM 390 Adventure gets a couple of features that enhance its off-road credentials. Let’s run down what’s new with the KTM single-cylinder ADV motorcycle.
- Traction control now has two settings. Instead of one-size-fits-all, the 2022 KTM 390 Adventure gives the rider a choice of Street and Offroad traction control. The new traction control functions join the existing Offroad ABS setting, which turns off rear-wheel ABS and lowers the intrusion for the front wheel.
- Speaking of wheels, the 390 gets new wheels this year. Though the sizes are unchanged—19-/17-inch pairing—KTM tells us that the new wheels are “stronger and more robust.” As before, the wheels have Continental TKC 70 tires mounted on them.
- WP Apex suspension returns, as do Bybre brakes. The fork remains non-adjustable, while the shock continues to have adjustability for the rebound-damping and spring-preload. A 320mm disc is employed for braking in the front, along with a 230mm disc for the rear.
- The short-stroke motor is back, unchanged. The fuel-injected DOHC 373cc powerplant is ride-by-wire, has a counterbalancer, a three-way catalytic converter, and a wet-multiplate clutch with assist and slipper capabilities. A quickshifter for the six-speed transmission is optional.
- KTM has released neither a price nor an arrival date for the 2022 KTM 390 Adventure. We can check out the new colors and graphics, however. Rest assured that we’ll be testing it as soon as we can get out hands on the fun and capable little ADV motorcycle.
We have tested the KTM 390 Adventure
2022 KTM 390 Adventure Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single cylinder
- Displacement: 373cc
- Bore x stroke: 89mm x 60mm
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Fueling: Bosch EFI w/ 46mm throttle body
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Lubrication: Wet sump
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame and subframe: Steel trellis
- Handlebar: Tapered aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable WP Apex 43mm inverted fork; 6.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-less, rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable WP Apex shock: 6.9 inches
- Wheels: 5-spoke
- Front wheel: 19 x 2.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Tires: Continental TKC 70
- Front: 100/90 x 19
- Rear: 130/80 x 17
- Front brake: 320mm disc w/ Bybre 4-piston radially mounted caliper
- Rear brake: 230mm disc w/ Bybre single-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Cornering-aware, plus Offroad mode
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 56.3 inches
- Rake: 26.5 degrees
- Trail: 3.9 inches
- Seat height: 33.6 inches
- Ground clearance: 7.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.8 gallons
- Curb weight: 371 pounds
- Colors: Gray/orange; Orange/blue
2022 KTM 390 Adventure Price: $TBA MSRP
2022 KTM 390 Adventure Photo Gallery