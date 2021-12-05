2022 KTM 390 Adventure First Look [5 Fast Facts For ADV Fun]

This week we bring you something a little different. In the first segment, Senior Editor Nic de Sena talks to us briefly about the new Honda Navi. At just over $1800, this little runabout is crazy good value for money and perfect for those students needing easy transport around campus, or perhaps for city folks looking for an easy, urban traffic-beater.

In the second segment, Editor Don Williams gives us a roundup of the various Italian machines announced at the recent EICMA motorcycle show in Milan. These include Moto Guzzi, Ducati, Aprilia, Benelli, Italjet, and Bimota. There are some mouth-watering motorcycles coming down the pike in 2022, and we are looking forward to riding and reviewing these new arrivals!

