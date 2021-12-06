On Any Sunday Screening to Benefit All Kids Bike Program

The 50th-anniversary celebration of the release of the iconic motorcycle documentary “On Any Sunday” continues unabated. This includes screenings of the Bruce Brown production at theaters. While many of us have seen “On Any Sunday” countless times, it may have been a long time since you saw it on a truly big screen. On December 8 at 7:30 p.m., at the AMC Burbank 6 in Burbank, Calif., there will be images of Malcolm Smith, Mert Lawwill, and Steve McQueen projected brightly on the silver screen.

If you’re on the fence about attending, it might help for you to know that this is a charity event benefitting the All Kids Bike program in Los Angeles elementary schools. We all remember the “On Any Sunday” opening sequence with nascent BMXers jumping their Schwinn Sting Rays on a dirt track. The All Kids Bike program, which gives local children an opportunity to ride a bicycle, wants to bring back that enthusiasm for two-wheelers for youngsters.

All Kids Bike is part of the Strider Education Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. They show up at a school and get kindergartners on a Strider 14x bicycle. Safety is paramount, so helmets are provided for these new riders, teachers are trained on the subject, and a curriculum is offered to enhance the educational aspect of learning to ride a bicycle.

Tickets are $30 each, and the Strider Education Foundation asks that you dig a little deeper into your pocket, if possible, and donate a higher amount. You don’t get to see “On Any Sunday” at a movie theater very often, so why not give the charity organization a few extra bucks to show your thanks and support for its mission. Because this is a charity event, let your tax preparer know about the ticket purchases and additional donations when filing your 2021 returns.

All Kids Bike has sent up a page to purchase tickets, and all are welcome at the “On Any Sunday” screening, regardless of vaccination status. To get yourself in the mood, be sure to read Gary Ilminen’s review of “McQueen’s Motorcycles—Racing and Riding with the King of Cool” and this 50th-anniversary trailer for “On Any Sunday”: