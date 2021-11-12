2022 Ducati Streetfighter V2 First Look [11 Fast Facts]

The 955cc Superquadro engine has a new home—the 2022 Ducati Streetfighter V2. We’ve seen it in the Panigale V2 supersport, and now it’s time to go naked—or at least semi-naked—with a very similar platform. Time to dive into the latest member of the Streetfighter family, which debuted in 2009.
- Ergonomics are the big change, with a more upright seating position for the 2022 Ducati Streetfighter V2 than the Panigale V2. Rather than clip-ons, the Streetfighter V2 gets a wide aluminum handlebar on a riser. Although the main fairing is gone, there is still some plastic bodywork. The seat gets wider with more padding, and the footpegs are relocated for a more spacious cockpit—street rides are longer than track sessions.
- The Streetfighter V2 has a chassis based on the Panigale V2’s monocoque unit, but with some alterations. The most significant change is the Streetfighter’s longer wheelbase. Ducati stretched the V2 swingarm by a touch over 0.6 inches, resulting in a 57.7-inch wheelbase—1.2 inches longer on the Streetfighter than the Panigale. This will stabilize the Streetfighter when it hits invariably rough public roads. Rake and trail are unchanged at 24 degrees and 3.7 inches. Despite the lack of fairing, the Streetfighter and Panigale share the same curb weight with the 4.5-gallon tank topped off with premium—441 pounds.
- Showa handles the front suspension, while Sachs takes care of the rear. Both units are predictably fully adjustable, with a wide range for the clickers, allowing the rider to tune the suspension for track performance or street comfort. The Showa Big Piston Fork is a 43mm inverted unit, with the Sachs shock on full display on the left side of the Streetfighter V2. The Panigale V2 uses the same combination.
- Now Euro 5 approved, the Superquadro motor still packs a potent punch. Power peaks at 153 horsepower when the L-twin (or is a V2, or both?) spins up to 10,750 rpm. To give you a point of comparison, that’s 21 more horses than the Testastretta 11° powered Streetfighter 848 we knew, loved, and missed. Torque is also up from the old 848, with the 2022 Ducati Streetfighter V2 dishing out 75 ft-pounds of the stuff at 9000 rpm—that’s six additional ft-lbs coming 500 rpm sooner. We love progress.
- To improve throttle response a streetable speeds, the Streetfighter V2’s gear is dropped down a bit. Ducati added two teeth to the Panigale V2’s rear sprocket to give the Streetfighter a harder pull, though at the expense of sheer top speed.
- For street use, the Streetfighter V2 has rubber that’s slightly less aggressive than what you get on the track-focused Panigale V2. The Panigale’s Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II tires are swapped out on the Streetfighter for Diablo Rossa IV tires—that’s still a lot of grip on tap.
- The Streetfighter’s front braking is the same Brembo M4.32 monobloc calipers as on the Panigale V2. As a nod to the intended use of the Streetfighter, it gets brake pads with a less-aggressive initial bite than the Panigale. Don’t worry—the 320mm discs in the front will doubtlessly slow you down with impunity.
- Ducati gives the 2022 Streetfighter V2 a complete electronics package and a six-axis IMU. It has the latest version of the Ducati Safety Pack, which include three riding modes (Sport, Road, Wet), power modes, Bosch Cornering ABS Evo, traction control, wheelie control, and engine braking control, with plenty of opportunities to customize the settings via the 4.3-inch TFT display. Optional electronics include anti-theft software and the Ducati Multimedia System for the street, as well as the Ducati Lap Timer GPS and Ducati Data Analyser+ with a GPS module for track use.
- Track aficionados will be interested in the power-boosting and weight-saving optional Akrapovič exhaust, plus wings. The Akrapovič exhaust lifts the peak output to 157 horsepower, and lightens the Streetfighter V2 by a substantial 15 pounds. The optional wings put over 62 pounds of downforce into the chassis at 165 mph. “Honest, officer, I thought I was going the speed limit!”
- Lighting is entirely LED, including DRL. Ducati is sticking with calling the DLR a Joker-style design. The Riddler and Penguin are awaiting their closeups.
- You can have the 2022 Ducati Streetfighter V2 in any color you like, as long as it is Ducati Red. The MSRP is $16,995—just $200 less than the Panigale V2. Look for the Streetfighter V2 to arrive on the showroom floors in December.
We have tested the Ducati Panigale V2
2022 Ducati Streetfighter V2 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Superquadro 90-degree L-twin
- Displacement: 955cc
- Bore x stroke: 100 x 60.8mm
- Maximum power: 153 horsepower @ 10,750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 75 ft-lbs @ 9000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 12.5:1
- Valvetrain: 4vpc w/ desmodromic actuation
- Fueling: EFI w/ twin injectors per cylinder
- Exhaust: 2-1-2-1 system w/ two catalytic converters and two lambda probes
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ straight-cut gears and quickshifter
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Aluminum monocoque
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa BPF 43mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Sachs shock; 5.1 inches
- Wheels: 5-spoke aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 5.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/60 x 17
- Front brakes: Semi-floating 320mm discs w/ Brembo M.4.32 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Bosch Cornering ABS Evo
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 57.7 inches
- Rake: 24 degrees
- Trail: 3.7 inches
- Seat height: 33.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 39 mpg
- Curb weight: 441 pounds
- Color: Ducati Red
2022 Ducati Streetfighter V2 Price: $16,995 MSRP