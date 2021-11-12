2022 Ducati Streetfighter V2 First Look [11 Fast Facts]

This week we come to you straight from the launch of Husqvarna’s all new Norden 901 adventure bike. Jess McKinley was fortunate enough to try out the new beast—although he had to travel all the way to Azores to do it.

The new Husqvarna middleweight is high powered, light, and it contains a couple of very nice surprises—not least how competitively priced it is.

We hope you enjoy this episode!