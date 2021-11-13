2022 National Enduro Championship Series Schedule [10 Rounds]

The 2022 Kenda AMA National Enduro Championship Series schedule is out. It will be a February through November affair with ten rounds on the calendar. Presented by Moose Racing, the series is run by NEPG (National Enduro Promotions Group).
Yamaha-mounted Steward Baylor Jr. took the 2021 Pro1 title through consistency. Although he won just two races, he was on the podium at all ten rounds. KTM’s Josh Toth scored six wins in 2021, but only made the podium seven times. Although Toth won the final round, he came up 11 points short of the championship. Ben Kelly was P3 at the end of the year, having taken one win and four podiums on his KTM. The other race winner was GasGas rider Grant Baylor—the brand’s first-ever National Enduro Pro1 class win. Husqvarna riders Craig Delong and Trevor Bollinger rounded out the 2021 AMA National Enduro Championship Series top five.
2022 National Enduro Championship Series Schedule
- February 6: Sumter National, Manchester State Forest, Wedgefield, SC
- May 1: Dragons Back National, Arlington, VA
- May 15: Lead Belt National, Park Hill, MO
- June 12: Cherokee National, Greensboro, GA
- July 24: Rattlesnake National, Cross Fork, PA
- August 21: Grassman National, Chandlersville, OH
- September 18: Loose Moose National, Marquette, MI
- October 2: Muddobbers National, Matthews, IN
- October 16: Zink Ranch National, Sand Springs, OK
- November 6: Gobbler Getter National, Stanton, AL
2021 National Enduro Championship Pro1 Class Final Results
- Steward Baylor Jr., Yamaha, 256 points (2 wins; 10 podiums)
- Josh Toth, KTM, 245 (6 wins; 7 podiums)
- Ben Kelly, KTM, 192 (1 win; 4 podiums)
- Craig Delong, Husqvarna 183 (4 podiums)
- Trevor Bollinger, Husqvarna, 150 (1 podium)
- Thorn Devlin, Beta, 117
- Evan Smith, Husqvarna, 113
- Grant Baylor, GasGas, 112 (1 win; 4 podiums)
- Ricky Russell, 99
- Ryder Lafferty, GasGas, 94
- Kailub Russell, KTM, 24
- Evan Smith, Husqvarna, 15
- Liam Draper, KTM, 13