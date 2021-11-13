2022 National Enduro Championship Series Schedule [10 Rounds]

The 2022 Kenda AMA National Enduro Championship Series schedule is out. It will be a February through November affair with ten rounds on the calendar. Presented by Moose Racing, the series is run by NEPG (National Enduro Promotions Group).

Yamaha-mounted Steward Baylor Jr. took the 2021 Pro1 title through consistency. Although he won just two races, he was on the podium at all ten rounds. KTM’s Josh Toth scored six wins in 2021, but only made the podium seven times. Although Toth won the final round, he came up 11 points short of the championship. Ben Kelly was P3 at the end of the year, having taken one win and four podiums on his KTM. The other race winner was GasGas rider Grant Baylor—the brand’s first-ever National Enduro Pro1 class win. Husqvarna riders Craig Delong and Trevor Bollinger rounded out the 2021 AMA National Enduro Championship Series top five.

Photography by Shan Moore

2022 National Enduro Championship Series Schedule

2021 National Enduro Championship Pro1 Class Final Results