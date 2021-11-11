2021 MXGP Final Standings [FIM World Motocross Championship]

It went down to the final moto of the 18-round season at the MXGP of Città di Mantova, with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings and Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre tied on points. Whichever rider finished best in the final moto would take home the 2021 MXGP title. Should both riders suffer catastrophic results, Team HRC Honda’s Tim Gajser was there to pick up the pieces and was still in contention for the crown. All three riders had held the championship lead at various points in the season.

Febvre, Herlings, and Gajser joined holeshotter Jorge Prado at the front of the season’s final moto. Febvre took the lead early, only to lose the top spot to Herlings before suffering a fall. At the end of the moto, Herlings was the winner and world champion. Febvre’s P3 finish was good for runner-up in the final series standings, five points behind Herlings, who earned his second MXGP title. Gajser’s 3-2 day left him 15 points behind Febvre in the standings.

It was the final year in MXGP for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tony Cairoli. Cairoli retires with nine grand prix championships (seven in MXGP) and 178 wins (124 in MXGP) during a GP career that started in 2002. Cairoli was still competitive, winning two rounds of the 2021 MXGP World Championship Series, with several race wins to his credit. The 36-year-old finished the season in P6 in the overall standings.

Photography by Ray Archer, Pascal Haudiquert, Stanley Leroux, and Bavo Swijgers

2021 MXGP Final Standings