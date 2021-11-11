2021 MXGP Final Standings [FIM World Motocross Championship]

2021 MXGP Final Standings - Jeffrey Herlings
2021 MXGP World Champion Jeffrey Herlings

It went down to the final moto of the 18-round season at the MXGP of Città di Mantova, with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings and Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre tied on points. Whichever rider finished best in the final moto would take home the 2021 MXGP title. Should both riders suffer catastrophic results, Team HRC Honda’s Tim Gajser was there to pick up the pieces and was still in contention for the crown. All three riders had held the championship lead at various points in the season.

Romain Febvre

Febvre, Herlings, and Gajser joined holeshotter Jorge Prado at the front of the season’s final moto. Febvre took the lead early, only to lose the top spot to Herlings before suffering a fall. At the end of the moto, Herlings was the winner and world champion. Febvre’s P3 finish was good for runner-up in the final series standings, five points behind Herlings, who earned his second MXGP title. Gajser’s 3-2 day left him 15 points behind Febvre in the standings.

Tim Gajser

It was the final year in MXGP for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tony Cairoli. Cairoli retires with nine grand prix championships (seven in MXGP) and 178 wins (124 in MXGP) during a GP career that started in 2002. Cairoli was still competitive, winning two rounds of the 2021 MXGP World Championship Series, with several race wins to his credit. The 36-year-old finished the season in P6 in the overall standings.

2021 MXGP Final Standings - Tony Cairoli
Tony Cairoli

Photography by Ray Archer, Pascal Haudiquert, Stanley Leroux, and Bavo Swijgers

2021 MXGP Final Standings

Position Rider Motorcycle Points
1 Jeffrey Herlings KTM 708
2 Romain Febvre Kawasaki 703
3 Tim Gajser Honda 688
4 Jeremy Seewer Yamaha 566
5 Jorge Prado KTM 562
6 Tony Cairoli KTM 545
7 Glenn Coldenhoff Yamaha 442
8 Pauls Jonass GasGas 391
9 Thomas Kjær Olsen Husqvarna 332
10 Alessandro Lupino KTM 319
11 Ben Watson Yamaha 300
12 Brian Bogers GasGas 290
13 Jeremy Van Horebeek Beta 232
14 Calvin Vlaanderen Yamaha 203
15 Henry Jacobi Honda 188
16 Brent Van doninck Yamaha 152
17 Shaun Simpson KTM 126
18 Alberto Forato GasGas 119
19 Arnaud Tonus Yamaha 119
20 Benoit Paturel Honda 110
21 Kevin Strijbos Yamaha 106
22 Arminas Jasikonis Husqvarna 103
23 Tom Koch KTM 76
24 Dylan Wright Honda 75
25 Mathys Boisramé Kawasaki 62
26 Ruben Fernandez Honda 56
27 Ivo Monticelli Kawasaki 54
28 Alvin Östlund Yamaha 50
29 Valentin Guillod Yamaha 49
30 Lorenzo Locurcio KTM 47
31 Seva Brylyakov Honda 45
32 Adam Sterry KTM 39
33 Jordi Tixier KTM 33
34 Cyril Genot KTM 15
35 Josh Gilbert Husqvarna 11
36 Jose Butron KTM 11
37 Evgeny Bobryshev Husqvarna 6
38 Lars van Berkel Honda 5
39 Jimmy Clochet Beta 4
40 Nathan Watson Honda 4
41 David Philippaerts Yamaha 3
42 Maxime Desprey Yamaha 3
43 Hardi Roosiorg KTM 1
44 Anton Gole Husqvarna 1
45 Morgan Lesiardo Honda 1
46 Todd Kellett Yamaha 1

 

 

