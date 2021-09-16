BMW Footpeg Recall for GS Models: Stress Corrosion Cracks

BMW Motorrad is recalling three different accessory footpegs for GS models. According to BMW, the studs on some milled footrests can suffer stress corrosion cracks.

Here are the footpegs involved in the recall:

Part number 77 25 2 452 958: Footrest adjustable, left, black solid

Part number 77 25 2 452 960: Footrest adjustable, right, black solid

Part number 77 25 2 465 256: Set of footrests adjustable, black solid

The above footpegs fit the following BMW motorcycle models:

F 750 GS

F 850 GS

F 850 GS Adventure

R 1200 GS

R 1200 GS Adventure

R 1250 GS

R 1250 GS Adventure

Fortunately, BMW has a solution. The German company has new footpegs made of different materials. Bring the footpegs to your local BMW dealer, and the recalled footpegs can be exchanged for the latest version.

Footrests are an essential part on any motorcycle, and are particularly important on bikes capable of off-road action. Stress corrosion cracks can cause a dangerous result, especially if you ride off-road aggressively. If your GS model does not have accessory footpegs, this BMW footpeg recall does not apply to your adventure motorcycle.

We have tested the BMW F 850 GS, R 1200 GS, R 1200 GS Adventure, R 1250 GS, and R 1250 GS Adventure models. We also have information on the F 750 GS and F 850 GS Adventure.