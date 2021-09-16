2022 Yamaha YZF World GP 60th Anniversary Editions First Look (38 Pics)

To celebrate 60 years in World Championship Grand Prix racing, Yamaha is issuing the 2022 YZF-R1, YZF-R7, and YZF-R1 in special livery inspired by the first Yamaha GP road racers. From a technical standpoint, the three YZFs are identical to the standard version—these are styling exercises applied to high-performance motorcycles.
Students of the sport are familiar with the iconic chain-block livery that Yamaha used on many of its competition-ready motorcycles. The R1 and R7 have the Heritage White and Redline color combination, while the R3 produces the look in Heritage White and Rapid Red. The R3’s red is a lighter shade than the R1 and R7.
Additionally, the three models get commemorative badging on the tank, and blacked-out levers. Fans of gold will appreciate the fork sliders, wheels, and tuning fork emblems.
The YZF-R1 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition is $500 more than the standard R1 and the YZR-R7 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition has a $300 premium. The YZF-R3 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition has an MSRP $200 higher than the standard R3, but is $100 less than last year’s YZF-R3 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition.
We have tested the Yamaha YZF-R1, YZF-R7, and YZF-R3.
Photography by Joseph Agustin, Ryne Swanberg, et al
2022 Yamaha YZF-R1 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-4
- Displacement: 998cc
- Bore x stroke: 79.0 x 50.9mm
- Compression ratio: 13.0:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Assist-and-slip
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Cast-aluminum twin-spar w/ magnesium subframe
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB 43mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB piggyback reservoir shock; 4.7 inches
- Wheels: 10-spoke magnesium
- Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Racing Street RS11
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 190/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ 4-piston radially mounted calipers and master cylinder
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Bosch cornering-aware
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.3 inches
- Rake: 24.0 degrees
- Trail: 4.0 inches
- Seat height: 33.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 33 mpg
- Curb weight: 448 pounds
- Color: Heritage White/Redline
2022 Yamaha YZF-R1 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition Price: $18,099
2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition Specs
ENGINE
- Type: CP2 parallel-twin w/ 270-degree crankshaft
- Displacement: 689cc
- Bore x stroke: 80.0 x 68.6mm
- Compression ratio: 11.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Web multiplate w/ slipper and assist functions
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB 41mm fork; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, cantilevered, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable KYB shock; 5.1 inches
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50
- Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 298mm discs w/ 4-piston calipers w/ Brembo master cylinder
- Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ Nissin caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 54.9 inches
- Rake: 23.7 degrees
- Trail: 3.5 degrees
- Seat height: 32.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 58 mpg
- Curb weight: 414 pounds
- Color: Heritage White/Redline
2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition Price: $9299 MSRP
2022 Yamaha YZF-R3 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 321cc
- Bore x stroke: 68.0 x 44.1mm
- Compression ratio: 11.2:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable KYB 41mm inverted fork; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 4.9 inches
- Wheels: 10-spoke cast-aluminum
- Tires: Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300
- Front tire: 110/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 140/70 x 17
- Front brake: 298mm disc
- Rear brake: 220mm disc
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 54.3 inches
- Rake: 25.0 degrees
- Trail: 3.7 inches
- Seat height: 30.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 56 mpg
- Wet weight: 375 pounds
- Color: Heritage White/Rapid Red
2022 Yamaha YZF-R3 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition Price: $5499 MSRP
2022 Yamaha YZF World GP 60th Anniversary Editions Photo Gallery
Note: On-track motorcycles are accessorized