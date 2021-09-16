2022 Yamaha YZF World GP 60th Anniversary Editions First Look (38 Pics)

To celebrate 60 years in World Championship Grand Prix racing, Yamaha is issuing the 2022 YZF-R1, YZF-R7, and YZF-R1 in special livery inspired by the first Yamaha GP road racers. From a technical standpoint, the three YZFs are identical to the standard version—these are styling exercises applied to high-performance motorcycles.

Students of the sport are familiar with the iconic chain-block livery that Yamaha used on many of its competition-ready motorcycles. The R1 and R7 have the Heritage White and Redline color combination, while the R3 produces the look in Heritage White and Rapid Red. The R3’s red is a lighter shade than the R1 and R7.

Additionally, the three models get commemorative badging on the tank, and blacked-out levers. Fans of gold will appreciate the fork sliders, wheels, and tuning fork emblems.

The YZF-R1 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition is $500 more than the standard R1 and the YZR-R7 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition has a $300 premium. The YZF-R3 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition has an MSRP $200 higher than the standard R3, but is $100 less than last year’s YZF-R3 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition.

We have tested the Yamaha YZF-R1, YZF-R7, and YZF-R3.

Photography by Joseph Agustin, Ryne Swanberg, et al

2022 Yamaha YZF-R1 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-4

Displacement: 998cc

Bore x stroke: 79.0 x 50.9mm

Compression ratio: 13.0:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Assist-and-slip

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Cast-aluminum twin-spar w/ magnesium subframe

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB 43mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB piggyback reservoir shock; 4.7 inches

Wheels: 10-spoke magnesium

Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Racing Street RS11

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 190/55 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ 4-piston radially mounted calipers and master cylinder

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston floating caliper

ABS: Bosch cornering-aware

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.3 inches

Rake: 24.0 degrees

Trail: 4.0 inches

Seat height: 33.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 33 mpg

Curb weight: 448 pounds

Color: Heritage White/Redline

2022 Yamaha YZF-R1 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition Price: $18,099

2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition Specs

ENGINE

Type: CP2 parallel-twin w/ 270-degree crankshaft

Displacement: 689cc

Bore x stroke: 80.0 x 68.6mm

Compression ratio: 11.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Web multiplate w/ slipper and assist functions

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB 41mm fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, cantilevered, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable KYB shock; 5.1 inches

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50

Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brakes: 298mm discs w/ 4-piston calipers w/ Brembo master cylinder

Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ Nissin caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 54.9 inches

Rake: 23.7 degrees

Trail: 3.5 degrees

Seat height: 32.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 58 mpg

Curb weight: 414 pounds

Color: Heritage White/Redline

2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition Price: $9299 MSRP

2022 Yamaha YZF-R3 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition Specs

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin

Displacement: 321cc

Bore x stroke: 68.0 x 44.1mm

Compression ratio: 11.2:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable KYB 41mm inverted fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 4.9 inches

Wheels: 10-spoke cast-aluminum

Tires: Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300

Front tire: 110/70 x 17

Rear tire: 140/70 x 17

Front brake: 298mm disc

Rear brake: 220mm disc

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 54.3 inches

Rake: 25.0 degrees

Trail: 3.7 inches

Seat height: 30.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 56 mpg

Wet weight: 375 pounds

Color: Heritage White/Rapid Red

2022 Yamaha YZF-R3 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition Price: $5499 MSRP

2022 Yamaha YZF World GP 60th Anniversary Editions Photo Gallery

Note: On-track motorcycles are accessorized