2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR First Look (11 Fast Facts, 33 Photos)

Triumph’s latest take on the Speed Triple platform is a combination of retro-modern styling and the latest in electronics. Going full café, the beauty of the 2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR is more than skin deep. Let’s take a much closer look at this striking motorcycle.
- The big news from a performance perspective is the new semi-active Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension with OBTi (Objective Based Tuning Interface) software. Servo motors for the damping adjustment controlled by constant computer monitoring give the 2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR the pinnacle of street suspension technology. The suspension is adjustable on the fly, and Triumph describes it as “track-derived” with the “performance of a supersport bike.”
- The Speed Triple line has been known as a naked upright, but that doesn’t apply to the RR. The RR breaks with tradition, being a faired sportbike with clip-ons. It is a pure café racer.
- Even a cursory look tells you that the RR has its own ergonomics. The grips are down a stunning 5.3 inches compared to the naked, upright RS, and moved forward nearly two inches—a huge difference. Triumph also moved the footpegs up and back slightly. It’s a seating position built for speed rather than comfort.
- The fairing is upper-only, and is proudly led by a traditional round headlight. It’s not quite as retro and the MV Agusta Superveloce, being wider and more angular at the leading edge.
- Although the motor is unchanged, the RR gets higher-spec tires. Triumph is mounting up Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tires on the RR’s cast-aluminum wheels, with Supercorsa SC2 V3 rubber available as an option. That will help harness the 177 horses produced at 10,750 rpm by the DOHC triple, as well as the brutish 92 ft-lbs of torque at 9000 rpm.
- Carbon fiber is part of the RR’s upgraded package. The lightweight black stuff is used for various infills—tank, fairing, cockpit—plus the side panels and front fender.
- Triumph is using “ultra-premium high-quality” candy paint for the Speed Triple RR. The Red Hopper & Strom Gray is the flashy choice, with the Crystal White & Storm Grey appealing to the sophisticated buyer who will appreciate its gold detailing and pinstriping.
- There are a few other RR-specific upgrades worth mentioning. The handlebar clamp is branded Speed Triple. Additionally, the belly pan and seat cowling are color-matched. Don’t worry if you want to ride two-up—the RR included a pillion seat that you can install instead of the seat cowling.
- Triumph did a complete reboot of the Speed Triple this year, and you can read about all of the updates in our review of the RS edition. You will want to know about the Brembo braking system, highly customizable rider modes, the up/down quickshifter, and the full electronics suite (including the My Triumph connectivity system for your smartphone, developed in cooperation with Google and GoPro).
- The Speed Triple RR can be fitted with a variety of Triumph accessories. There’s everything from machined billet-aluminum goodies to an anti-theft system to luggage. Oh, and to keep the RR looking good, there are frame and fork protectors, plus a rubber tank pad.
- You’ll have to wait until January to take delivery on a 2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR. Negotiations will start from the $20,950 MSRP.
2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-3
- Displacement: 1160cc
- Bore x stroke: 90 x 60.8mm
- Maximum power: 177 horsepower @ 10,750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 92 ft-lbs @ 9000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 13.2:1
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist-and-slipper functions
- Final drive: X-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular aluminum twin-spar
- Swingarm: Aluminum single-sided
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable semi-active Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 43mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable, semi-active Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 piggyback reservoir shock; 4.7 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 17 x 6.0
- Tires: Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 (Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SC2 V3 optional)
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 190/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ radially mounted Brembo Stylema 4-piston monobloc calipers, radially mounted master cylinder, and fully adjustable Brembo MCS lever
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Cornering ABS
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 56.5 inches
- Rake: 23.9 degrees
- Trail: 4.0 inches
- Seat height: 32.5 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.1 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 37 mpg
- Curb weight: 439 pounds
COLORS
- Red Hopper & Storm Grey
- Crystal White & Storm Grey
2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Price: $20,950 MSRP