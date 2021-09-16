2022 Husqvarna FE 350 Rockstar Edition First Look (10 Fast Facts)

We’re used to seeing the annual Rockstar Editions of the Husqvarna motocross motorcycle. This year, we get the 2022 Husqvarna FE 350 Rockstar Edition enduro bike. There’s more to the Rockstar Edition than its snazzy graphics, fortunately, so let’s go over the upgrades.
- The 2022 Husqvarna FE 350 Rockstar Edition gets the same updates the standard FE 350 enjoyed this year. The changes include Galfer brake discs, plus Brembo hydraulics for the brakes and clutch.
- Power is delivered to the ground via Michelin Enduro Medium tires.
- Receiving the power going to the rear wheel is a Supersprox rear sprocket. There’s a blue chain guard right next to it.
- The triple clamps are CNC-machined. The beefy assembly is anodized blue to add some color to the proceedings.
- Softer ODI grips get the nod on the new FE 350 Rockstar Edition. They are mounted on a ProTaper handlebar.
- A high-grip seat cover enhances durability. The extra grip allows the rider to better control the motorcycle.
- A front disc guard protects the new Galfer disc from harm.
- Black powdercoating adds durability to the steel frame.
- A premium Twin Air air filter keeps the combustion chamber clean. Replacing the filter is a tool-free job.
- You can check out a 2022 Rockstar Edition right now at your local dealer.
Photography by Fotografie Mitterbauer
2022 Husqvarna FE 350 Rockstar Edition Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
- Displacement: 350cc
- Bore x stroke: 88 x 57.5mm
- Compression ratio: 13.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Starting: Electric w/ Lithium-ion 12-volt 2.2 Ah battery
- Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 42mm throttle body
- Lubrication: Pressure lubrication with 2 pumps
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics
- Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” X-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
- Subframe: Carbon-fiber reinforced polyamide
- Handlebar: ProTaper aluminum
- Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xplor inverted 48mm fork; 11.8 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches
- Rims: D.I.D DirtStar
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
- Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15
- Tires: Michelin Enduro Medium
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 110/100 x 18
- Front brake: 260mm Galfer disc w/ Brembo caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm Galfer disc w/ Brembo caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)
- Rake: 26.5 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm
- Seat height: 37.4 degrees
- Ground clearance: 14.2 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.2 gallons
- Curb weight: 249 pounds
2022 Husqvarna FE 350 Rockstar Edition Price: $TBA MSRP