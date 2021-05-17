2022 Husqvarna Off-Road Enduro Lineup First Look (8 Fast Facts)

Don Williams
2022 Husqvarna FE 501

The 2022 Husqvarna off-road Enduro lineup is here, and there are a variety of updates this year. The off-road Enduro lineup is five motorcycles strong. There are two models with four-stroke motors, as well as three models powered by two-strokes. All five 2022 Husqvarna Enduro off-road models have fuel injection, with all of the two-strokes featuring oil injection. Let’s see what’s new for 2022.

2022 Husqvarna Off-Road Enduro Lineup: TE 300i
2022 Husqvarna TE 300i

  1. Braktec is tapped for the brake and clutch hydraulics in 2022. Braktec is a Spanish brand that has been around since 2012, earning its reputation in the observed trials world. Last year, Braktec expanded to enduro applications. You might be familiar with Braktec’s parent company, J.Juan, which provides hydraulics to KTM, BMW, Triumph, Indian, Piaggio, and the trials brands.

  1. GSK discs are being used for slowing things down. GSK is part of GSK Chongqing Auto Parts, based in China. Husqvarna claims “superior stopping power with outstanding sensitivity and modulation” with the Braktec hydraulics and GSK discs.

2022 Husqvarna Off-Road Enduro Lineup: FE 350
2022 Husqvarna FE 350

  1. The WP suspension gets a few updates. The cartridge joint in the fork tubes has been redone to improve damping performance. The shock gets a softer valve seal which Husqvarna says has “improved feedback and consistent damping performance.”

  1. To complement the mechanical changes in the suspension, the units also get new settings.

2022 Husqvarna Off-Road Enduro Lineup: TE 150i
2022 Husqvarna TE 150i

  1. The five off-road-only motorcycles in the 2022 Husqvarna Enduro off-road lineup have Michelin Enduro Medium tires. The Michelins are mounted on D.I.D DirtStar rims. The two dual-sport models are shod with street-legal Continental Twinduro TKC 80 rubber. 

  1. The 2022 Husqvarna TE 250i gets new gearing. The 13:52 sprocket pairing lowers the overall ratios.

2022 Husqvarna Off-Road Enduro Lineup: FE 501
2022 Husqvarna FE 501

  1. You can’t help but notice the minimalist new graphics. White predominates with gray graphics and yellow highlights.

  1. Although we don’t have a dealer arrival date, we do have the prices in the specs.

2022 Husqvarna FE 501 (and FE 350) Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

  • Displacement: 511cc (350: 350cc)

  • Bore x stroke: 96 x 72mm (350: 88 x 57.5mm)

  • Compression ratio: 12.75:1 (350: 13.5:1)

  • Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves (350: DOHC, 4 valves)

  • Starting: Electric w/ lithium-ion 12-volt 2.2 Ah battery

  • Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 42mm throttle body

  • Lubrication: Pressure Lubrication with 2 Pumps

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Braktec hydraulics

  • Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” X-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

  • Subframe: Carbon-fiber reinforced polyamide

  • Handlebar: ProTaper aluminum

  • Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 11.8 inches

  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

  • Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

  • Tires: Michelin Enduro Medium

  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21

  • Rear tire: 110/100 x 18

  • Front brake: 260mm GSK disc w/ Braktec caliper

  • Rear brake: 220mm GSK disc w/ Braktec caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)

  • Rake: 26.5 degrees

  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm

  • Seat height: 37.4 degrees

  • Ground clearance: 14.2 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 2.2 gallons

  • Curb weight: 251 pounds (350: 249 pounds)

PRICES

  • 2022 Husqvarna FE 350 Price: $10,899 MSRP

  • 2022 Husqvarna FE 501 Price: $11,499

2022 Husqvarna TE 300i (plus TE 250i and TE 150i) Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke

  • Displacement: 293cc (250i: 249cc; 150i: 144cc)

  • Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm (250i: 66.4 x 72mm; 150i: 58 x 54.5mm)

  • Starting: Electric w/ Lithium-ion 12-volt 2 Ah battery

  • Fueling: Dell’Orto EFI w/ 39mm throttle body

  • Lubrication: Electronically controlled oil injection

  • Exhaust: TVC power valve

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Braktec hydraulics

  • Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” X-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

  • Subframe: Carbon-fiber reinforced polyamide

  • Handlebar: ProTaper aluminum

  • Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 11.8 inches

  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

  • Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

  • Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81

  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21

  • Rear tire: 110/100 x 18

  • Front brake: 260mm GSK disc w/ Braktec caliper

  • Rear brake: 220mm GSK disc w/ Braktec caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)

  • Rake: 26.5 degrees

  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm

  • Seat height: 37.4 degrees

  • Ground clearance: 14.2 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 2.25 gallons

  • Curb weight: 248 pounds (250i: 248 pounds; 150i: 233 pounds)

PRICES

  • 2022 Husqvarna TE 150i Price: $9199 MSRP

  • 2022 Husqvarna TE 250i Price: $10,299

  • 2022 Husqvarna TE 300i Price: $10,599

2022 Husqvarna Off-Road Enduro Lineup Photo Gallery

