2022 Husqvarna Off-Road Enduro Lineup First Look (8 Fast Facts)

The 2022 Husqvarna off-road Enduro lineup is here, and there are a variety of updates this year. The off-road Enduro lineup is five motorcycles strong. There are two models with four-stroke motors, as well as three models powered by two-strokes. All five 2022 Husqvarna Enduro off-road models have fuel injection, with all of the two-strokes featuring oil injection. Let’s see what’s new for 2022.
Braktec is tapped for the brake and clutch hydraulics in 2022. Braktec is a Spanish brand that has been around since 2012, earning its reputation in the observed trials world. Last year, Braktec expanded to enduro applications. You might be familiar with Braktec’s parent company, J.Juan, which provides hydraulics to KTM, BMW, Triumph, Indian, Piaggio, and the trials brands.
GSK discs are being used for slowing things down. GSK is part of GSK Chongqing Auto Parts, based in China. Husqvarna claims “superior stopping power with outstanding sensitivity and modulation” with the Braktec hydraulics and GSK discs.
The WP suspension gets a few updates. The cartridge joint in the fork tubes has been redone to improve damping performance. The shock gets a softer valve seal which Husqvarna says has “improved feedback and consistent damping performance.”
To complement the mechanical changes in the suspension, the units also get new settings.
The five off-road-only motorcycles in the 2022 Husqvarna Enduro off-road lineup have Michelin Enduro Medium tires. The Michelins are mounted on D.I.D DirtStar rims. The two dual-sport models are shod with street-legal Continental Twinduro TKC 80 rubber.
The 2022 Husqvarna TE 250i gets new gearing. The 13:52 sprocket pairing lowers the overall ratios.
You can’t help but notice the minimalist new graphics. White predominates with gray graphics and yellow highlights.
Although we don’t have a dealer arrival date, we do have the prices in the specs.
2022 Husqvarna FE 501 (and FE 350) SpecsENGINE
Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
Displacement: 511cc (350: 350cc)
Bore x stroke: 96 x 72mm (350: 88 x 57.5mm)
Compression ratio: 12.75:1 (350: 13.5:1)
Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves (350: DOHC, 4 valves)
Starting: Electric w/ lithium-ion 12-volt 2.2 Ah battery
This week, Senior Editor Nic de Sena rides the all new Ducati Monster. Big changes have been made by Ducati–has the company ruined the considerable heritage of the iconic Monster–or are the changes worth it? In the second part of the show, we chat with Nick Ienatsch, Founder and Head Instructor at the Yamaha Champions Riding School. He says: “We aim to change your riding life by introducing you to Champions Habits: The techniques, approaches, skills, and the mindsets of the best riders in the world. These Champions Habits are the foundation of safety and consistency to whatever speed you ride, in any venue on any bike. Street riders, this is just as much for you as track riders. The best way to make safe riders is to make good riders.“ We hope you enjoy this episode!