2022 BMW F 750 GS First Look Fast Facts: Street-Adventure Motorcycle

The street-oriented 2022 BMW F 750 GS has updated Packages and a change in available colors. Although it’s a GS, it is not as adventurous as the F 850 GS, with which it shares an engine—albeit detuned to 750-spec. Let’s go over the new Packages.

The Select Package will run you an even grand. This year, the Select Package includes engine-compression-braking electronic traction control and a luggage rack, but the quickshifter drops from the feature list. Returning are Ride Modes Pro, cruise control, heated grips, and preparation for a GPS unit (not included).

The Premium Package gives you everything in the Select Package, plus semi-active electronic suspension, a quickshifter, tire pressure monitoring, keyless operation, and LED Style Elements. The Premium Package has a list price of $2400.

As far as colors go, say Auf Wiedersehen to 40 Years GS Edition and Cosmic Black. You can welcome back Light White as the standard color, and it is joined by San Marino Blue Metallic Style Sport ($260 option) and Black Storm Metallic 2 Style Triple Black (a $350 add-on).

BMW hasn’t set a price for the 2022 F 750 GS. However, it will land in dealer showrooms in the fourth quarter of this year.

2022 BMW F 750 GS Specs

ENGINE

​​Type: Parallel twin

​​Displacement: 853cc

​​Bore x stroke: 84mm x 77mm

Maximum power: 77 horsepower @ 7500 rpm

Maximum torque: 61 ft-lbs @ 6000 rpm

Maximum speed: 118 mph

​​Compression ratio: 12.7:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

​​Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ slipper function

​​Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

​​Frame: Tubular steel space frame w/ load-bearing engine

​​Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm inverted fork; 6.7 inches

​​Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 7.6 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 19 x 2.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 4.25

​​​​Front tire: 110/80 x 19

​​Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

Front brake: 305mm floating discs w/ 2-piston floating calipers

​​Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ single-piston floating caliper

ABS: BMW Motorrad ABS (defeatable)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

​​Wheelbase: 62.7 inches

​​Rake: 28 degrees

​​Trail: 4.9 inches

​​Seat height: 32.1 inches (optional seat height range: 30.3 to 32.7 inches)

​​Fuel capacity: 4.0 gallons

​​​​Curb weight: 493 pounds

COLORS

Light White

San Marino Blue Metallic Style Sport (+$260)

Black Storm Metallic 2 Style Triple Black (+$350)

​​2022 BMW F 750 GS Price: MSRP $TBA