2022 Yamaha YZ125 First Look (11 Fast Facts + 27 Photos)

This is a big year for the Yamaha YZ125—the tiddler gets a new engine focusing on more power in the midrange and top end. There are also chassis updates, including the suspension and ergonomics. Let’s get kickstarted on what’s new with the 2022 Yamaha YZ125 motocrosser.

1. This is not a minor update to the two-stroke motor—it is a significant change. According to a Yamaha spokesman, “Every functional part of the 2022 YZ125 engine is new.” The last time Yamaha reworked the YZ125, Pres. Bush was in office.

Here’s a sampling of the new parts, from the top down:

Cylinder head

Cylinder

Piston

Piston pin

Connecting rod

Crankcase

The intake system is also all-new. A new Hitachi Astemo Keihin PWK38S carburetor is joined by a new intake design featuring a Moto Tassinari VForce4 carbon-fiber reed valve. The carb has a throttle position sensor and a CDI that is controlled by a 3D map. This is one of the areas that Yamaha claims an increase in high-rpm power and over-rev capability.

Yamaha attended to the exhaust system. The expansion chamber is new, as is the muffler. Also, the muffler has gone on a diet and is shorter.

With more power and a new powerband, the transmission has been reworked. The gear ratios reflect the new power delivery, and the gear teeth are wider for improved durability.

The KYB Speed-Sensitive System fork has new internals. There’s now a leaf spring in the mid-speed valve. Its purpose is a plusher ride, more resistance to bottoming, and more precise damping action.

The 2022 Yamaha YZ125 has less unsprung weight in the back. The sprocket and chain are lighter than last year. Also, the rear disc diameter has been reduced 5mm to 240mm, cutting weight. Thanks to a redesign of the disc, there is no loss in braking power.

To accommodate the increased power output, new fork internals, and reduced rear-wheel unsprung weight, the KYB suspension has revised damping settings.

The 2022 YZ125 will likely be ridden faster this year, so the front brake system has been overhauled. A new front disc has a 30 percent increase in pad-contact area, despite no change in the 270mm diameter. Additionally, the pad material is a higher-friction compound.

Yamaha slimmed down the YZ125’s ergonomics. The 1.8-gallon fuel tank and radiator shrouds are narrower, with the body panels more smoothly deployed and the seat flatter. The result is that it will be easier to move around on the new YZ125. As before, the handlebar can be mounted in one of two positions for a personalized fit.

Be patient, as the 2022 Yamaha YZ125 will not be available until October. The MSPR for the standard Team Yamaha Blue version is $6899. You’ll fork over a couple of more hundred-dollar bills to get the posh graphics of the Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition—it is functionally identical.

Specs

ENGINE

Type: 2-stroke single

Displacement: 125cc

Bore x stroke: 54.0 x 54.5mm

Compression ratio: 8.2-10.1:1

Fueling: Hitachi Astemo Keihin PWK38S carburetor

Induction: Carbon fiber reed-valve

Exhaust: Power-valve and expansion chamber

Transmission: Close-ratio 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Aluminum w/ aluminum subframe and swingarm

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable inverted KYB Speed-Sensitive System fork; 11.8 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB shock; 12.4 inches

Wheels: Excel

Tires: Bridgestone Battlecross X20

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 100/90 x 19

Front brake: 270mm disc w/ Nissin caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Nissin caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 56.9 inches

Rake: 26 degrees

Trail: 4.3 inches

Seat height: 38.6 inches

Ground clearance: 14.4 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.8 gallons

Wet weight: 209 pounds

Colors: Team Yamaha Blue; Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition (+$200)

PRICES

2022 Yamaha YZ125: $6899 MSRP

2022 YZ125 Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition: $7099 MSRP

2022 Yamaha YZ125 Photo Gallery