2022 Honda CRF-F Lineup First Look: Five Trailbikes

2022 is a holding year for the five-motorcycle Honda CRF-F lineup for trailbikes. The Honda CRF110F had been running old graphics for a few years, and for 2022 it gets a facelift patterned after the CRF450R motocrossers. Given the resurgence of interest in off-road riding, this is as good a time as any to give a quick rundown of the 2022 Honda CRF-F lineup.

2022 Honda CRF50F

Dating back to the 1960s, this is the motorcycle that started countless riding careers. It is one of the most reliable motorcycles you can buy, having undoubtedly withstood the test of time. To keep beginners happy, the 2022 Honda CRF50F features an auto-clutch/manual-shift three-speed transmission and a 21.6-inch seat height. Maintenance is easy and infrequent. The only room for improvement is that it still retains a carburetor and lacks electric start—the only non-EFI kickstart motor in the 2022 CRF-F lineup. However, like all of the other CRF-Fs, the CRF50F is Green Sticker legal in California.

2022 Honda CRF110F

This is the next step up the ladder for the aspiring rider, or someone who got started a few years later in life. The 2022 Honda CRF110F enjoys contemporary graphics this year, and everything else is unchanged. We can’t find anything to complain about, as the power delivery of the fuel-injected, air-cooled, long-stroke, two-valve motor is beginner-friendly, while the chassis is more than up to the job at hand. Reliability is outstanding, and maintenance requirements are minimal.

2022 Honda CRF125F

This is a big progression for developing riders, as it introduces a manual clutch to the proceedings of the four-speed transmission. The wheels get bigger, with a 17-/14-inch combination that opens up accessibility to more technical trails. With fuel injection and a long-stroke motor, the CRF125F is easy to ride. Suspension is closing in on six inches at both ends, with the shock getting linkage assistance. The seat height is a manageable 29.1 inches. There’s even a front disc brake to give the 2022 Honda CRF125F a more big-bike look.

2022 Honda CRF125F Big Wheel

For taller riders, the 2022 Honda CRF125F Big Wheel offers the standard CRF125F frame with larger wheels, increased suspension travel, and a longer wheelbase. The suspension travel is over 6.5 inches at both ends. At the same time, the 19-/16-inch wheel combination means easier rolling over obstacles, as well as an impressive choice of tires for the more serious rider. The CRF125F Big Wheel still has a curb weight under 200 pounds and a seat height below 31 inches.

2022 Honda CRF250F

The flagship of the CRF-Fs, the 2022 Honda CRF250F is a full-sized motorcycle that will fit most adults. With over nine inches of suspension travel, plus the standard 21-/18-inch wheel combination, the CRF250F can be ridden at a good clip—just remember that it’s not designed for big jumps or skipping whoops. Shod with Pirelli Scorpion XC Mid Hard tires and running dual disc brakes, the CRF250F can take on challenging trails. Ground clearance is a roomy 11.3 inches, and the seat height just lower than 35 inches. At 265 pounds, it’s not a lightweight, though it carries its weight well.

2022 Honda CRF50F Specs

ENGINE

Type: Horizontal single-cylinder 4-stroke

Displacement: 49cc

Bore x stroke: 39.0 x 41.4mm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Valvetrain: SOHC; 2-valves

Fueling: 11mm piston-valve carburetor

Cooling: Air

Starting: Kick

Transmission: 3-speed manual shift

Clutch: Automatic centrifugal

Final drive: 420 chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted fork; 3.8 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free non-adjustable shock; 2.7 inches

Tires: Cheng Shin

Front and rear tires: 2.50 x 10

Brakes: Drums

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 35.9 inches

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 1.3 inches

Seat height: 21.6 inches

Ground clearance: 6.0 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.8 quarts

Curb weight: 111 pounds

Color: Red

2022 Honda CRF50F Price: $1649

2022 Honda CRF110F Specs

ENGINE

Type: Horizontal single-cylinder 4-stroke

Displacement: 109cc

Bore x stroke: 50.0 x 55.6mm

Compression ratio: 9.0:1

Valvetrain: SOHC; 2 valves

Fueling: EFI w/ 19mm throttle body

Exhaust: USFS-approved

Cooling: Air

Starting: Electric (kick backup)

Transmission: 4-speed manual shift

Clutch: Automatic centrifugal

Final drive: D.I.D. 420 chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 31mm fork; 3.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free non-adjustable shock; 3.8 inches

Tires: CST

Front tire: 70/100 x 14

Rear tire: 80/100 x 12

Brakes: Drum

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 41.9 inches

Rake: 25.2 degrees

Trail: 2.1 inches

Seat height: 25.9 inches

Ground clearance: 6.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.0 gallons

Curb weight: 169 pounds

Color: Red

2022 Honda CRF110F Price: $2499 MSRP

2022 Honda CRF125F and CRF125F Big Wheel Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Displacement: 125cc

Bore x stroke: 52.4 x 57.9mm

Compression ratio: 9.0:1

Valvetrain: SOHC; 2 valves

Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 22mm throttle body

Transmission: 4-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 31mm fork; 5.9 inches (Big Wheel: 6.7 inches)

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted non-adjustable shock; 5.5 inches (Big Wheel: 6.6 inches)

Tires: CST

Front tire: 70/100 x 17 (Big Wheel: 70/100 x 19)

Rear tire: 90/100 x 14 (Big Wheel: 90/100 x 16)

Front brake: 220mm disc

Rear: 95mm drum

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 48.0 inches (Big Wheel: 49.4 inches)

Rake: 27.5 degrees

Trail: 3.2 inches (Big Wheel: 3.7 inches)

Seat height: 29.1 inches (Big Wheel: 30.9 inches)

Ground clearance: 8.3 inches (Big Wheel: 10.3 inches)

Fuel capacity: 1.0 gallons

Curb weight: 194 pounds (Big Wheel: 199 pounds)

Color: Red

2022 Honda CRF125F Price: $3249

2022 Honda CRF125F Big Wheel Price: $3649 MSRP

2022 Honda CRF250F Specifications

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Bore x stroke: 71.0 x 63.0mm

Displacement: 249cc

Valvetrain: SOHC; four valves

Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 34mm throttle body

Cooling: Air

Transmission: 5-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate

Final drive: 520 O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 9.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable Showa shock; 9.1 inches

Tires: Pirelli Scorpion XC Mid Hard

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 100/100 x 18

Front brake: 240mm disc w/ Nissin caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.9 inches

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Trail: 4.0 inches

Seat height: 34.8 inches

Ground clearance: 11.3 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.6 gallons

Curb weight: 265 pounds

Color: Red

2022 Honda CRF250F Price: $4749