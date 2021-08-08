2022 Honda CRF-F Lineup First Look: Five Trailbikes

2022 is a holding year for the five-motorcycle Honda CRF-F lineup for trailbikes. The Honda CRF110F had been running old graphics for a few years, and for 2022 it gets a facelift patterned after the CRF450R motocrossers. Given the resurgence of interest in off-road riding, this is as good a time as any to give a quick rundown of the 2022 Honda CRF-F lineup.
2022 Honda CRF50F
Dating back to the 1960s, this is the motorcycle that started countless riding careers. It is one of the most reliable motorcycles you can buy, having undoubtedly withstood the test of time. To keep beginners happy, the 2022 Honda CRF50F features an auto-clutch/manual-shift three-speed transmission and a 21.6-inch seat height. Maintenance is easy and infrequent. The only room for improvement is that it still retains a carburetor and lacks electric start—the only non-EFI kickstart motor in the 2022 CRF-F lineup. However, like all of the other CRF-Fs, the CRF50F is Green Sticker legal in California.
2022 Honda CRF110F
This is the next step up the ladder for the aspiring rider, or someone who got started a few years later in life. The 2022 Honda CRF110F enjoys contemporary graphics this year, and everything else is unchanged. We can’t find anything to complain about, as the power delivery of the fuel-injected, air-cooled, long-stroke, two-valve motor is beginner-friendly, while the chassis is more than up to the job at hand. Reliability is outstanding, and maintenance requirements are minimal.
2022 Honda CRF125F
This is a big progression for developing riders, as it introduces a manual clutch to the proceedings of the four-speed transmission. The wheels get bigger, with a 17-/14-inch combination that opens up accessibility to more technical trails. With fuel injection and a long-stroke motor, the CRF125F is easy to ride. Suspension is closing in on six inches at both ends, with the shock getting linkage assistance. The seat height is a manageable 29.1 inches. There’s even a front disc brake to give the 2022 Honda CRF125F a more big-bike look.
2022 Honda CRF125F Big Wheel
For taller riders, the 2022 Honda CRF125F Big Wheel offers the standard CRF125F frame with larger wheels, increased suspension travel, and a longer wheelbase. The suspension travel is over 6.5 inches at both ends. At the same time, the 19-/16-inch wheel combination means easier rolling over obstacles, as well as an impressive choice of tires for the more serious rider. The CRF125F Big Wheel still has a curb weight under 200 pounds and a seat height below 31 inches.
2022 Honda CRF250F
The flagship of the CRF-Fs, the 2022 Honda CRF250F is a full-sized motorcycle that will fit most adults. With over nine inches of suspension travel, plus the standard 21-/18-inch wheel combination, the CRF250F can be ridden at a good clip—just remember that it’s not designed for big jumps or skipping whoops. Shod with Pirelli Scorpion XC Mid Hard tires and running dual disc brakes, the CRF250F can take on challenging trails. Ground clearance is a roomy 11.3 inches, and the seat height just lower than 35 inches. At 265 pounds, it’s not a lightweight, though it carries its weight well.
2022 Honda CRF50F Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Horizontal single-cylinder 4-stroke
- Displacement: 49cc
- Bore x stroke: 39.0 x 41.4mm
- Compression ratio: 10.0:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 2-valves
- Fueling: 11mm piston-valve carburetor
- Cooling: Air
- Starting: Kick
- Transmission: 3-speed manual shift
- Clutch: Automatic centrifugal
- Final drive: 420 chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted fork; 3.8 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free non-adjustable shock; 2.7 inches
- Tires: Cheng Shin
- Front and rear tires: 2.50 x 10
- Brakes: Drums
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 35.9 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 1.3 inches
- Seat height: 21.6 inches
- Ground clearance: 6.0 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.8 quarts
- Curb weight: 111 pounds
- Color: Red
2022 Honda CRF50F Price: $1649
2022 Honda CRF110F Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Horizontal single-cylinder 4-stroke
- Displacement: 109cc
- Bore x stroke: 50.0 x 55.6mm
- Compression ratio: 9.0:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 2 valves
- Fueling: EFI w/ 19mm throttle body
- Exhaust: USFS-approved
- Cooling: Air
- Starting: Electric (kick backup)
- Transmission: 4-speed manual shift
- Clutch: Automatic centrifugal
- Final drive: D.I.D. 420 chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 31mm fork; 3.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free non-adjustable shock; 3.8 inches
- Tires: CST
- Front tire: 70/100 x 14
- Rear tire: 80/100 x 12
- Brakes: Drum
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 41.9 inches
- Rake: 25.2 degrees
- Trail: 2.1 inches
- Seat height: 25.9 inches
- Ground clearance: 6.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.0 gallons
- Curb weight: 169 pounds
- Color: Red
2022 Honda CRF110F Price: $2499 MSRP
2022 Honda CRF125F and CRF125F Big Wheel Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
- Displacement: 125cc
- Bore x stroke: 52.4 x 57.9mm
- Compression ratio: 9.0:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 2 valves
- Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 22mm throttle body
- Transmission: 4-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 31mm fork; 5.9 inches (Big Wheel: 6.7 inches)
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted non-adjustable shock; 5.5 inches (Big Wheel: 6.6 inches)
- Tires: CST
- Front tire: 70/100 x 17 (Big Wheel: 70/100 x 19)
- Rear tire: 90/100 x 14 (Big Wheel: 90/100 x 16)
- Front brake: 220mm disc
- Rear: 95mm drum
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 48.0 inches (Big Wheel: 49.4 inches)
- Rake: 27.5 degrees
- Trail: 3.2 inches (Big Wheel: 3.7 inches)
- Seat height: 29.1 inches (Big Wheel: 30.9 inches)
- Ground clearance: 8.3 inches (Big Wheel: 10.3 inches)
- Fuel capacity: 1.0 gallons
- Curb weight: 194 pounds (Big Wheel: 199 pounds)
- Color: Red
2022 Honda CRF125F Price: $3249
2022 Honda CRF125F Big Wheel Price: $3649 MSRP
2022 Honda CRF250F Specifications
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
- Bore x stroke: 71.0 x 63.0mm
- Displacement: 249cc
- Valvetrain: SOHC; four valves
- Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 34mm throttle body
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate
- Final drive: 520 O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 9.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable Showa shock; 9.1 inches
- Tires: Pirelli Scorpion XC Mid Hard
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 100/100 x 18
- Front brake: 240mm disc w/ Nissin caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.9 inches
- Rake: 26.1 degrees
- Trail: 4.0 inches
- Seat height: 34.8 inches
- Ground clearance: 11.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.6 gallons
- Curb weight: 265 pounds
- Color: Red
2022 Honda CRF250F Price: $4749