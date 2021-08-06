2021 Sturgis Buffalo Chip and Sturgis Rally Limited Edition Posters

Although they’re expecting 700,000 motorcyclists to attend the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, there are still plenty of riders who can’t go, or would prefer to not participate in the event. However, whether you go or not, there are two very cool Crystal Ball Series posters associated with the event that you will want to check out.

The Limited-Edition 2021 Sturgis Rally poster is designed by Darren McKaeg. McKaeg is a multimedia artist who does custom painting, pinstriping, tattoos, logos, helmets, t-shirts, enamel paintings, colored pencil sketches, and event posters. Based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, McKaeg is the real deal.

We took one look McKaeg’s striking black-and-white Sturgis Rally poster, and we were sold. The poster is limited to 150 prints, and you can buy a matching t-shirt to go with it. We won’t spoil it, but the 2021 Sturgis Rally Limited Edition t-shirt/poster combo price is insanely low. Act fast!

For those of you who prefer color in your art, there’s the Limited-Edition 2021 Sturgis Buffalo Chip poster drawn by Russell Murchie (aka MOW). Murchie hails from Australia and is known for his chopper and kustom art. Like McKaeg, his striking art is shockingly affordable, and he does commissions.

His 2021 Sturgis Buffalo Chip poster is also for the music aficionado, as it lists the wide range of bands performing at Sturgis Buffalo Chip. ZZ Top gets top billing, even though the poster by Russell Murchie was designed before bassist Dusty Hill’s unfortunate passing. Appropriately, ZZ Top will be performing, as the show must go on. That should be one heartbreakingly memorable show on Aug. 11.

The 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is getting high-profile support. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem wrote, “The Sturgis rally is about hopping on your bike and exploring this great country through our open roads. Bikers come here because they WANT to be here. And we love to see them! There’s a risk associated with everything that we do in life. Bikers get that better than anyone.” Gov. Noem will be at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Legends Ride on Aug. 9.