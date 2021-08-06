2022 Yamaha YZ85 First Look (Mini Motocrosser’s 9 Fast Facts)

It was 48 years ago that the first Yamaha YZ80 rolled off the production line in Japan. Upgraded to a YZ85 in 2002, Yamaha continues to refine the two-stroke motocross racing experience for budding champions. Let’s go over what makes the 2022 Yamaha YZ85 different from its processor.
- The main frame of the 2022 Yamaha YZ85 has been adjusted for increased rigidity and strength. There are no details from Yamaha about what has been done, however.
- There’s a new aluminum subframe. It’s removable (and easily replaced) and over a pound lighter.
- The swingarm and rear axle are new. Yamaha worked on hitting the right levels of torsional and longitudinal rigidity with the 2022 edition.
- Yamaha made the YZ85’s ergonomics narrower thanks to a slimmer fuel tank and radiator shrouds. The seat is flatter to make it easier for the rider to move around. Further, the radiator shrouds are one-piece and symmetrical to allow freer and more consistent rider movement.
- There’s a new handlebar that shaves 1.4 ounces high on the motorcycle. It can be mounted in any of four positions.
- Air moves more freely into the intake tract thanks to a new, straighter intake design. This efficiency should allow for increased low-rpm power production.
- There’s a new master cylinder for the rear brake. The sub-reservoir is now built-in, and the goal is more linear braking.
- The Team Yamaha Blue graphics are now This improves durability dramatically.
- The 2022 Yamaha YZ85 runs $100 more than last year’s edition. The YZ85 will hit dealer showroom floors just in time for Christmas—excellent timing.
We have tested the Yamaha YZ85
2022 Yamaha YZ85 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke
- Displacement: 85cc
- Bore x stroke: 47.5 x 47.8mm
- Compression ratio: 8.2-9.6:1
- Intake: Case-induction reed valve
- Fueling: Hitachi Astemo Keihin PWK28 flat-slide carburetor
- Exhaust: Powervalve and expansion chamber
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Multiplate wet
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB inverted 36mm fork; 10.8 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB shock; 11.3 inches
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX3S
- Front tire: 70/100 x 17
- Rear tire: 90/100 x 14
- Front brake: 220mm wave rotor
- Rear brake: 190mm wave rotor
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 49.4 inches
- Rake: 26.3 degrees
- Trail: 3.5 inches
- Seat height: 33.1 inches
- Ground clearance: 12.6 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.3 gallons
- Curb weight: 161 pounds
- Color: Team Yamaha Blue
2022 Yamaha YZ85 Price: $4799 MSRP