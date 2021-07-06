2021 Salon Privé Week at Blenheim Palace Set For September

The Salon Privé returns to Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, England, just a few miles northwest of Oxford. 2021 Salon Privé Week features notable new and vintage motorcycles on the beautiful grounds of the World Heritage Site.

Now in its 16th year, the 2021 Salon Privé Week kicks off with a 100-mile Tour Privé ride on August 31. It starts at the Great Court at Blenheim Palace and transverses the Cotswold countryside. Lunch is in Grittleton, Wiltshire, at the Grittleton House. The event, which includes a Concours d’Elégance, Ladies’ Day, the Club Trophy, and Classic & Supercar, runs through September 5.

Last year, Langen Motorcycles debuted its incredible high-performance two-stroke motorcycle. For 2021, anticipation is mounting for the debut of Thornton Hundred Motorcycles. A builder of bespoke motorcycles for high profile personalities in athletics, including Joe “The Body Coach” Wicks, Gymshark founder Ben Francis, and rugby stars Jack Nowell and Josh Navidi, Thornton Hundred will have a variety of motorcycles on display. The self-proclaimed World’s Fastest Bobber is nitrous-boosted, putting out a claimed 202 horsepower and firing down the quarter-mile in 10.49 seconds, will be there.

It’s not all over-the-top for Thornton Hundred, however. There will also be a more sensibly modified Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black, which has Thornton Hundred’s wide-wheel kit, a one-off paint job, and custom handmade dual exhaust.

“All of our motorcycles exude individuality and exclusivity,” explains Thornton Hundred’s proprietor Jody Millhouse. “We want to give owners a unique modification experience, and those values align perfectly with Salon Privé. We can’t wait to show off our latest designs against the amazing backdrop of Blenheim Palace.”

The 2021 Salon Privé Week will also be celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Moto Guzzi. There will be a class for the Italian marque, with a 1974 Moto Guzzi V7 Sport on hand.

There are three motorcycle classes for the Concours d’ Elégance, with judging by former 500cc GP road racer Steve Parrish, motorcycle TV show host Henry Cole, historian Dennis Frost, and motojournalist Somer Hooker. Some of the other motorcycles on hand include a 1973 Yamaha TZ250A road racer and a 1968 Triumph TR6C Trophy.

Those interested in entering a motorcycle into the competitive proceedings can purchase The Motorbike Owner’s Package. This gets you a lunch, Pommery Champagne, fine wines, and traditional English afternoon tea.

Salon Privé Week 2021 Schedule

August 31 — Tour Privé

Sep. 1-2 – Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance

Sep. 3 – Salon Privé Ladies’ Day presented by Boodles

Sep. 4 – Salon Privé Club Trophy presented by Lockton

Sep. 5 – Salon Privé Classic & Supercar